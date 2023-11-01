Novo Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 01, 2023 - Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 31, 2023 (Pacific) passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular September 15, 2023. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes Cast FOR
% Votes Cast FOR
Votes WITHHELD
% of Votes WITHHELD
Michael Barrett
76,449,553
98.100%
1,480,562
1.900%
Ross Hamilton
76,399,953
98.036%
1,530,162
1.964%
Quinton Hennigh
75,143,854
96.425%
2,786,261
3.575%
Greg Jones
76,504,953
98.171%
1,425,162
1.829%
Michael Spreadborough
76,602,408
98.296%
1,327,707
1.704%
ABOUT NOVO
Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 9,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.
CONTACT
Investors: Mike Spreadborough +61 419 329 987 mike.spreadborough@novoresources.com
North American Queries: Leo Karabelas +1 416 543 3120 leo@novoresources.com
