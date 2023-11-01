Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Novo Announces AGM Results

14:07 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Nov. 01, 2023 - Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 31, 2023 (Pacific) passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular September 15, 2023. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast
FOR		 % Votes Cast
FOR		 Votes
WITHHELD		 % of Votes
WITHHELD
Michael Barrett 76,449,553 98.100% 1,480,562 1.900%
Ross Hamilton 76,399,953 98.036% 1,530,162 1.964%
Quinton Hennigh 75,143,854 96.425% 2,786,261 3.575%
Greg Jones 76,504,953 98.171% 1,425,162 1.829%
Michael Spreadborough 76,602,408 98.296% 1,327,707 1.704%


Refer to the report of voting results filed under Novo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 9,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 419 329 987
mike.spreadborough@novoresources.com		 North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		 Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com


On behalf of, and authorised by, the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.
"Michael Spreadborough"
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Novo Resources Corp.

Novo Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JG38
CA67010B1022
www.novoresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap