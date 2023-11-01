Lundin Mining Third Quarter 2023 Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2023 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported its third quarter 2023 financial results.

"Our operations continued with a strong performance in the third quarter. As a result, we are increasing our production guidance for Caserones and Eagle. The acquisition of Caserones enabled us to achieve a new record in quarterly consolidated copper production, and we also achieved a record in quarterly zinc production. This led the Company to an adjusted EBITDA of $415 million for the period." commented Peter Rockandel, CEO.

Mr. Rockandel added, "During the integration process of Caserones, our team has identified and outlined synergies between Caserones and Candelaria, which are expected to yield initial annual savings of $20 to $30 million per year. We are excited about launching the largest exploration program at Caserones since production commenced, targeting resource extensions and near-mine discoveries. The corporate office move to Vancouver is complete and all senior executive positions are in place. As we approach 2024, Lundin Mining is strategically, operationally, and financially, in a strong position to continue to deliver on our plans and execute on the next phase of growth. On a personal note, as this is my last quarter as CEO, I would like to thank all our employees, partners and stakeholders for their dedication, hard work and support, all of which have been integral to our current and future success. I am extremely proud of what the team has been able to accomplish during my tenure as CEO."

Third Quarter Highlights

Copper Production: The Company achieved consolidated production of 89,942 tonnes of copper, a new quarterly record.

Other Production: During the quarter a total of 49,774 tonnes of zinc, 4,290 tonnes of nickel and approximately 35,000 ounces of gold were produced. A quarterly zinc production record was achieved as the zinc expansion project ("ZEP") at Neves-Corvo ramps up and a full quarter of operation from the sequential flotation project at Zinkgruvan was realized.

Revenue: $992.2 million in the quarter.

Adjusted Earnings: Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was $3.0 million ($0.00 per share). Adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company 1 was $85.6 million ($0.11 per share).

was $85.6 million ($0.11 per share). Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1 ("EBITDA") of $415.1 million in the third quarter.

("EBITDA") of $415.1 million in the third quarter. Cash Generation: Cash provided by operating activities was $303.8 million and cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023 was $357.3 million. Adjusted operating cash flow 1 was $316.5 million ($0.41 per share), after removing the impact of working capital. Free cash flow 1 was $71.1 million.

was $316.5 million ($0.41 per share), after removing the impact of working capital. Free cash flow was $71.1 million. Caserones Acquisition: Completed the acquisition of 51% of the Caserones copper-molybdeum mine on July 13, 2023, adding another long-life asset in a tier one jurisdiction. The Company anticipates initial annual synergies from supply chain and service contracts between Caserones and Candelaria to be $20 million to $30 million per year.

Term Loan: To fund the Caserones acquisition, the Company obtained a term loan in July 2023 of a principal amount of $800.0 million with an additional $400.0 million accordion option maturing in July 2026. As at September 30, 2023, the Company had a net debt 1 balance of $1,158.9 million.

balance of $1,158.9 million. CEO Succession: Peter Rockandel, the current Chief Executive Officer announced that he will be stepping down from the role of CEO and from the Board of Directors as of December 31, 2023. Those responsibilities will be assumed by Jack Lundin, current President, and former Director of the Company.

Outlook: Revised annual production guidance, including an increase in copper production from 296,000 - 325,000 tonnes to 305,000 - 325,000 tonnes. Cash cost guidance was lowered at Caserones and Eagle and increased at Candelaria. Annual capital expenditure guidance is lower by $30 million.

__________________________________ 1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section at the end of this news release.

Summary Financial Results



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, US$ Millions (except per share amounts) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Revenue 992.2 648.5

2,332.1 2,229.8 Gross profit 197.3 82.5

463.5 607.3 Attributable net earnings (loss)2 (3.0) (11.2)

202.8 281.3 Net earnings (loss) 21.9 (11.2)

248.5 318.2 Adjusted earnings 1,2,3 85.6 30.9

256.9 288.9 Adjusted EBITDA1,3 415.1 202.4

943.8 938.8 Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS")2 - (0.01)

0.26 0.37 Adjusted EPS1,2,3 0.11 0.04

0.33 0.38 Cash provided by operating activities 303.8 36.3

710.5 720.0 Adjusted operating cash flow1 316.5 181.3

662.2 703.9 Adjusted operating cash flow per share1 0.41 0.23

0.86 0.93 Free cash flow from (used in) operations1 136.5 (43.9)

228.3 417.1 Free cash flow1 71.1 (163.2)

(47.7) 158.3 Cash and cash equivalents 357.3 226.9

357.3 226.9 Net debt1 (1,158.9) 177.6

(1,158.9) 177.6

1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release. 2 Attributable to shareholders of Lundin Mining Corp.. 3 Q2 2023 amounts have been adjusted from those presented in the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

The Company generated revenue of $992.2 million, gross profit of $197.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $415.1 million (Q3 2022 - $202.4 million).

Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was $3.0 million ($0.00 per share) in the third quarter, impacted by higher interest expense, non-cash unrealized losses on derivative contracts and increased deferred tax expense as a result of the enactment of the mining royalty law in Chile 4 .

. Adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company for the quarter of $85.6 million ($0.11 per share attributable to shareholders of the Company) were $49.5 million higher than the prior year quarter after adjusting for the non-cash revaluation of derivative contracts, fair value adjustments relating to the Caserones acquisition and deferred tax relating to the mining royalty rate change 4 , among other things.

, among other things. Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2023 were $357.3 million. Cash generated from operations of $303.8 million during the quarter was used to fund investing activities of $908.8 million. Investing activities in the third quarter included $648.6 million net cash paid at closing for the acquisition of Caserones, consisting of $796.6 million upfront cash consideration after adjustments, net of $148 million cash and cash equivalents held by SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile at closing on a 100% basis.

Free cash flow of $71.1 million was $234.3 million higher than the prior year comparable period and benefited from the inclusion of production from Caserones, combined with higher realized copper prices and higher overall changes in working capital.

As at November 1, 2023, the Company had cash and net debt balances of approximately $368.6 million and $1,137.6 million, respectively.

4 Refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 for further information related to the deferred tax relating to the mining royalty rate change.

Corporate Highlights

Candelaria EIA: A new Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") was granted at Candelaria for the extension of operations from 2030 to 2040.

Exploration: Exploration programs continue at our existing assets while new exploration drilling campaigns are underway at Caserones and Josemaria. Drilling at Caserones will be the largest exploration program since the mine began operation in 2013. The initial phase of the drill program is expected to be over 10,000 meters and results are expected in H1 2024.

Copper Mark: Caserones has achieved the Copper Mark at its operations, a designation that highlights the Company's commitment to sustainable mining practices.

Josemaria Project: The Company continues to derisk and advance the Josemaria project through optimization and trade off studies. These studies will continue into 2024.

Senior Leadership Appointments: The corporate office move to Vancouver has been completed. The Company is pleased to announce the following executive appointments, Peter Brady has been hired as General Counsel, Ricardo Checura as Vice President, Health and Safety and Nathan Monash as Vice President, Sustainability.

Outlook

Production and cash cost guidance for 2023 is updated from that disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Most production guidance ranges are tightening and improving, with the lower end of the range increasing for copper, nickel and gold. Cash cost guidance is lower for Caserones and Eagle driven by higher production volumes and by-product credits, and increasing for Candelaria, reflecting higher operating costs. Production continues to be weighted to the second half of the year, notably at Chapada due to the first half seasonal operating conditions and forecast grade and recovery profiles.

2023 Production and Cash Cost Guidance







Previous Guidancea Revised Guidance

(contained metal) Production Cash Cost ($/lb)f Production Cash Cost ($/lb)b,f

Copper (t) Candelaria (100%) 145,000 - 155,000 1.80 - 1.95c 147,000 - 153,000 2.00 - 2.20c



Caserones (100%)e 60,000 - 65,000 2.30 - 2.45 65,000 - 69,000 2.00 - 2.20



Chapada 43,000 - 48,000 2.35 - 2.55d 45,000 - 48,000 2.35 - 2.55d



Eagle 12,000 - 15,000

12,000 - 15,000





Neves-Corvo 33,000 - 38,000 2.10 - 2.30c 33,000 - 36,000 2.10 - 2.30c



Zinkgruvan 3,000 - 4,000

3,000 - 4,000





Total 296,000 - 325,000

305,000 - 325,000



Zinc (t) Neves-Corvo 100,000 - 110,000

103,000 - 110,000





Zinkgruvan 80,000 - 85,000 0.45 - 0.50c 78,000 - 82,000 0.45 - 0.50c



Total 180,000 - 195,000

181,000 - 192,000



Molybdenum (t) Caserones (100%)e 1,500 - 2,000

1,500 - 2,000



Gold (koz) Candelaria (100%) 85 - 90

87 - 92





Chapada 55 - 60

55 - 60





Total 140 - 150

142 - 152



Nickel (t) Eagle 13,000 - 16,000 2.30 - 2.45 15,000 - 17,000 2.00 - 2.20

a. Guidance as outlined in the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. b. Cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including but not limited to: production volumes, commodity prices (Cu: $3.75/lb, Zn: $1.10/lb, Mo: $20.00/lb Pb: $0.90/lb, Au: $1,850/oz), foreign exchange rates (€/USD:1.05, USD/SEK:10.50, USD/CLP:800, USD/BRL:5.00) and production costs for the remainder of 2023.

c. 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement and silver production at Zinkgruvan and Neves-Corvo are also subject to streaming agreements. Cash costs are calculated based on receipt of approximately $425/oz gold and $4.25/oz to $4.57/oz silver.

d. Chapada's cash cost is calculated on a by-product basis and does not include the effects of its copper stream agreements. Effects of the copper stream agreements are reflected in copper revenue and will impact realized price per pound.

e. Caserones guidance is for the second half of 2023.

f. These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section at the end of this news release.



As a result of re-phasing several projects at Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan, capital expenditure guidance is lower by an additional $30 million for 2023. As disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, capital spend guidance at Josemaria was previously lowered to $350 million for 2023 due to foreign exchange, a delay in planned equipment deliveries and reduced activities.

2023 Capital Expenditure



($ millions) Previous Guidancea Revisions Revised Guidance

Candelaria (100% basis) 375 - 375

Caserones (100% basis)c 110 - 110

Chapada 70 - 70

Eagle 20 - 20

Neves-Corvo 130 (25) 105

Zinkgruvan 70 (5) 65

Other 10 - 10

Total Sustaining 785 (30) 755

Josemaria 350 - 350

Total Capital Expenditures 1,135 (30) 1,105



a. Guidance as outlined in the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

b. Sustaining capital expenditure is a supplementary financial measure and expansionary capital expenditure is a non-GAAP measure - see the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures at the end of this news release.



c. Caserones guidance is for the second half of 2023.



2023 Exploration Investment Guidance

Total exploration expenditures are on target to be $45.0 million in 2023, unchanged from previous guidance.

Operational Performance

Total Production

(contained metal)a 2023 2022 YTD Q3 Q2 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Copper (t)b 211,461 89,942 60,057 61,462 249,659 56,552 63,930 64,096 65,081 Zinc (t) 134,442 49,774 36,115 48,553 158,938 44,308 40,327 41,912 32,391 Molybdenum (t)b 1,096 1,096 -











Gold (koz)b 105 35 34 36 154 36 45 39 34 Nickel (t) 12,700 4,290 4,686 3,724 17,475 4,096 4,379 4,719 4,281 a. Tonnes (t) and thousands of ounces (koz) b. Candelaria and Caserones production is on a 100% basis. Caserones results are from July 13, 2023.

Candelaria (80% owned): Candelaria produced 34,275 tonnes of copper and approximately 20,000 ounces of gold in concentrate on a 100% basis in the quarter. Copper production was lower than the prior year quarter primarily due to lower grades partially offset by higher throughput. Gold production was lower than the prior year quarter due to lower grades and recoveries. Current quarter production costs and copper cash cost of $2.19/lb were higher than the prior year quarter largely owing to higher contractor and maintenance costs and unfavorable foreign exchange. Cash cost was further impacted by lower sales volumes.

Caserones (51% owned): In the three months ended September 30, 2023 Caserones produced 34,427 tonnes of copper and 1,321 tonnes of molybdenum on a 100% basis, of which 29,821 tonnes of copper and 1,096 tonnes of molybdenum were produced from the acquisition closing date of July 13. Copper and molybdenum production were higher than planned due to increased throughput and recoveries. Production costs in the quarter were negatively impacted by the recognition of fair market value adjustments to inventory due to the acquisition. Copper cash cost of $1.60/lb benefited from higher than planned production and by-product credits.

Chapada (100% owned): Chapada produced 12,286 tonnes of copper and approximately 15,000 ounces of gold in concentrate in the quarter. Copper and gold production was lower than the prior year quarter primarily due to lower throughput and grades. Production costs were lower than the prior year quarter due to lower sales volumes. Copper cash cost of $2.28/lb for the quarter increased from the prior year quarter due to lower sales volumes, unfavorable foreign exchange variances, and lower by-product credits and production.

Eagle (100% owned): During the quarter Eagle produced 4,290 tonnes of nickel and 3,245 tonnes of copper which were lower than the prior year quarter due to lower planned grades. Production costs were higher than the comparable prior year quarter due to inflationary contractual cost increases. Nickel cash cost in the quarter of $2.07/lb was higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to lower by-product credits and higher production costs.

Neves-Corvo (100% owned): Neves-Corvo produced 9,016 tonnes of copper and 25,807 tonnes of zinc in the quarter. Copper production was higher than in the prior year quarter due to higher throughput, grades and recoveries. Zinc production was higher than in the prior year quarter primarily due to increased grades and recoveries driven by the Zinc Expansion Project ("ZEP"). Production costs during the quarter were lower than the prior year quarter despite higher sales, primarily due to reduced electricity costs. Current quarter copper cash cost per pound of $2.27/lb was lower than the prior year quarter primarily as a result of lower input costs and benefited from higher production and sales.

Zinkgruvan (100% owned): Zinc production of 23,967 tonnes and lead production of 8,643 tonnes were higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to higher throughput and grades. Copper production of 1,299 tonnes was lower than the prior year quarter due to lower throughput. Production costs were higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to higher sales volumes. Zinc cash cost per pound of $0.28/lb during the quarter was higher than the prior year quarter primarily as a result of lower by-product costs per pound and higher treatment and refining charges.

Senior Leadership Appointments

The Company is pleased to announce the executive appointments of Peter Brady as General Counsel, Ricardo Checura as Vice President, Health and Safety, and Nathan Monash as Vice President, Sustainability.

Peter Brady

General Counsel

Mr. Brady has joined Lundin Mining's Executive Leadership Team as General Counsel. He has over 20 years of experience in industry and private practice working with major international mining companies. Prior to joining Lundin Mining, he most recently was Chief Legal & Governance Officer with Vale Base Metals, responsible for advising their senior leadership team on all legal and business risk, compliance, and corporate governance matters. Previous to Vale Base Metals, he was a Partner at McCarthy Tetrault. Mr. Brady holds a Bachelor of Laws from Queen's University and a Master of Arts in Environmental Law from the University of Windsor.

Ricardo Checura

Vice President Health and Safety

Mr. Checura was previously at BHP Inc, where he spent the past 12 years in various leadership roles, most recently as Head of Risk Operations. He was a member of BHP's Global Risk Leadership Team and managed the risk management activities of their Global Operating Assets. Prior to his most recent role, Ricardo served as their Head of Safety - Minerals Americas between 2018 to 2021. Mr. Checura's experience also includes implementing Fatal Risk Management from his previous roles in the mining industry. Ricardo holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Concepción and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chile.

Nathan Monash

Vice President, Sustainability

Mr. Monash has joined Lundin Mining's Senior Leadership Team as Vice President, Sustainability. He has over 20 years of experience in the mining sector, developing and integrating sustainability strategy and governance structures and advising operations on community relations, local government relations, human rights and communications. Prior to joining Lundin Mining, he most recently led Lundin Gold's sustainability activities during the construction and operation of the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador and prior to that led AngloGold Ashanti's sustainability efforts in the Americas. Nathan has also worked with International Finance Corporation, guiding extractive industry clients on the structure and implementation of sustainable development strategies, and spent several years with the World Economic Forum where he worked closely with leaders from business, academia and government to identify and address key economic, social and environmental issues facing the mining and metals industry. Mr. Monash holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from McGill University and a Master of Arts from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects and operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, molybdenum, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on November 1, 2023 at 3:00 pm Pacific Standard Time.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure standards of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been reviewed by Arman Barha, P.Eng., Vice President, Technical Services, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Barha has verified the data disclosed in this release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

For further Technical Information on the Company's material properties, refer to the following technical reports, each of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca: Candelaria: technical report entitled Technical Report for the Candelaria Copper Mining Complex, Atacama Region, Region III, Chile dated February 22, 2023. Caserones: Caserones Mining Operation, Chile, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Caserones Mining Operation, dated July 13, 2023 Chapada: technical report entitled Technical Report on the Chapada Mine, Goiás State, Brazil dated October 10, 2019. Eagle Mine: technical report entitled Technical Report on the Eagle Mine, Michigan, U.S.A. dated February 22, 2023. Neves-Corvo: technical report entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Neves-Corvo Mine, Portugal dated February 22, 2023. Josemaria Project: technical report entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina, September 28, 2020, which is available on Josemaria Resources' SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These performance measures have no standardized meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under International Financial Reporting Standards and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. For additional details please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Net (debt) cash can be reconciled as follows:

($thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Debt and lease liabilities (1,130,754) (27,179)

Current portion of total debt and lease liabilities (380,645) (170,149)

Less deferred financing fees (netted in above) (4,810) (4,926)



(1,516,209) (202,254)

Cash and cash equivalents 357,337 191,387

Net debt (1,158,872) (10,867)











Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow per share can be reconciled to cash provided by operating activities as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, ($thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 303,812 36,331

710,531 719,999 Changes in non-cash working capital items 12,655 145,006

(48,360) (16,111) Adjusted operating cash flow 316,467 181,337

662,171 703,888











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 773,147,920 775,563,527

772,214,160 759,726,506 Adjusted operating cash flow per share $ 0.41 0.23

0.86 0.93

Free cash flow from operations can be reconciled to cash provided by operating activities as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, ($thousands) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 303,812 36,331

710,531 719,999 General exploration and business development 12,734 72,446

41,192 132,259 Sustaining capital expenditures (180,013) (152,722)

(523,397) (435,145) Free cash flow from operations 136,533 (43,945)

228,326 417,113 General exploration and business development (12,734) (72,446)

(41,192) (132,259) Expansionary capital expenditures (52,662) (46,766)

(234,831) (126,523) Free cash flow 71,137 (163,157)

(47,697) 158,331

Adjusted EBITDA can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, ($thousands) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) 21,883 (11,245)

248,496 318,238 Add back:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization 179,788 140,161

430,540 412,040 Finance income and costs 36,212 15,240

67,808 47,521 Income taxes 84,891 10,766

113,983 136,975

322,774 154,922

860,827 914,774 Unrealized foreign exchange 9,096 14,426

(1,545) 25,000 Revaluation loss on derivatives1 47,874 -

43,407 - Sinkhole costs (1,247) 7,789

15,235 7,789 Revaluation loss (gain) on marketable securities 3,449 (554)

(453) 1,712 Caserones inventory fair value adjustment 32,185 -

32,185 - Unrealized foreign exchange and trading loss on equity

investments - 18,848

- - Write-down of fixed assets - 3,617

- 3,619 Gain on disposal of subsidiary - -

(5,718) (16,828) Other 990 3,325

(120) 2,724 Total adjustments - EBITDA 92,347 47,451

82,991 24,016 Adjusted EBITDA1 415,121 202,373

943,818 938,790













1 Q2 2023 amounts have been adjusted from those presented in the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, ($thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders (2,964) (11,212)

202,765 281,289 Add back:









Total adjustments - EBITDA 92,347 47,451

82,991 24,016 Tax effect on adjustments (20,114) (12,012)

(23,295) (11,323) Deferred tax expense due to change in tax rate 25,700 -

25,700 - Deferred tax arising from foreign exchange translation 9,669 5,599

(12,327) (6,264) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (19,049) 1,070

(18,980) 1,197 Total adjustments 88,552 42,108

54,089 7,626 Adjusted earnings1 85,588 30,896

256,854 288,915











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 773,147,920 775,563,527

772,214,160 759,726,506











Net (loss) earnings attributable to shareholders - (0.01)

0.26 0.37 Total adjustments 0.11 0.05

0.07 0.01 Adjusted earnings per share1 0.11 0.04

0.33 0.38

1 Q2 2023 amounts have been adjusted from those presented in the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Cash and All-in Sustaining Costs can be reconciled to the Company's operating costs as follows:



Three months ended September 30, 2023

Operations Candelaria Caserones Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan

($000s, unless

otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes

(Contained metal):













Tonnes 33,668 30,385 11,445 3,640 8,799 22,042

Pounds (000s) 74,225 66,987 25,232 8,025 19,398 48,594

Production costs











615,109 Less: Royalties and

other











(21,662) Inventory fair value

adjustment











(32,185)













561,262 Deduct: By-product











(216,150) Add: Treatment and











56,261 Cash cost 162,672 106,866 57,501 16,598 44,043 13,693 401,373 Cash cost per pound 2.19 1.60 2.28 2.07 2.27 0.28

Add: Sustaining capital 86,693 28,849 16,716 4,989 27,357 12,350

Royalties - 7,550 2,142 7,385 1,055 -

Reclamation and

other closure

accretion and

depreciation 2,349 1,133 2,141 2,742 1,462 1,011

Leases & other 2,841 11,531 865 797 131 86

All-in sustaining cost 254,555 155,929 79,365 32,511 74,048 27,140

AISC per pound ($/lb) 3.43 2.33 3.15 4.05 3.82 0.56





Three months ended September 30, 2022

Operations Candelaria Caserones Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan

($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal):













Tonnes 35,587 - 12,817 3,715 8,574 13,722

Pounds (000s) 78,456 - 28,257 8,190 18,903 30,252

Production costs











425,814 Less: Royalties and











(8,593)













417,221 Deduct: By-product











(172,179) Add: Treatment and











28,829 Cash cost 154,633 - 54,147 8,637 50,888 5,566 273,871 Cash cost per pound 1.97 - 1.92 1.05 2.69 0.18

Add: Sustaining capital 103,486 - 19,197 3,062 15,860 8,415

Royalties - - 3,055 5,705 (1,213) -

Reclamation and

other closure

accretion and

depreciation 1,951 - 1,784 4,809 630 962

Leases & other 2,327 - 1,017 484 173 149

All-in sustaining cost 262,397 - 79,201 22,697 66,338 15,092

AISC per pound ($/lb) 3.34 - 2.80 2.77 3.51 0.50





Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Operations Candelaria Caserones Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan

($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal):













Tonnes 105,585 30,385 30,681 10,234 23,000 48,028

Pounds (000s) 232,775 66,987 67,640 22,562 50,706 105,883

Production costs











1,438,071 Less: Royalties and other











(41,717) Inventory fair value adjustment











(32,185)













1,364,169 Deduct: By-product credits











(495,751) Add: Treatment and











125,390 Cash cost 507,884 106,866 165,170 47,228 128,206 38,454 993,808 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 2.18 1.60 2.44 2.09 2.53 0.36

Add: Sustaining capital 300,796 28,849 52,433 15,653 74,551 42,812

Royalties - 7,550 6,394 17,991 2,868 -

Reclamation and

other closure

accretion and

depreciation 7,100 1,133 5,789 8,711 4,082 2,811

Leases & other 9,638 11,531 3,002 2,441 437 288

All-in sustaining cost 825,418 155,929 232,788 92,024 210,144 84,365

AISC per pound ($/lb) 3.55 2.33 3.44 4.08 4.14 0.80





















Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Operations Candelaria Caserones Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan

($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal):













Tonnes 113,690 - 33,526 11,188 25,241 48,049

Pounds (000s) 250,643 - 73,912 24,665 55,647 105,930

Production costs











1,210,431 Less: Royalties and other











(38,121)













1,172,310 Deduct: By-product











(487,914) Add: Treatment and











90,944 Cash cost 450,858 - 157,456 7,999 125,889 33,138 775,340 Cash cost per pound

($/lb) 1.80 - 2.13 0.32 2.26 0.31

Add: Sustaining capital 272,557 - 63,412 10,445 49,136 31,537

Royalties - - 9,161 24,129 984 -

Reclamation and

closure accretion

and depreciation 6,002 - 5,533 14,109 1,081 3,035

Leases & other 6,953 - 3,056 1,766 569 547

All-in sustaining cost 736,370 - 238,618 58,448 177,659 68,257

AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.94 - 3.23 2.37 3.19 0.64



Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof, including the Caserones transaction; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour; assumed and future price of copper, nickel, zinc, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: global financial conditions, market volatility and inflation, including pricing and availability of key supplies and services; risks inherent in mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding or unusually severe weather; uninsurable risks; project financing risks, liquidity risks and limited financial resources; volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity demand and prices; delays or the inability to obtain, retain or comply with permits; significant reliance on a single asset; reputation risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; health and safety risks; risks relating to the development of the Josemaria Project; inability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; risks associated with climate change; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure, infrastructure failures, and risks related to ageing infrastructure; risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in foreign countries and emerging markets, including with respect to foreign exchange and capital controls; economic, political and social instability and mining regime changes in the Company's operating jurisdictions, including but not limited to those related to permitting and approvals, environmental and tailings management, labour, trade relations, and transportation; risks relating to indebtedness; the inability to effectively compete in the industry; risks associated with acquisitions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integration and diversion of management time on integration, including with respect to the Caserones transaction; changing taxation regimes; risks related to mine closure activities, reclamation obligations, environmental liabilities and closed and historical sites; reliance on key personnel and reporting and oversight systems, as well as third parties and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; information technology and cybersecurity risks; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution, mine plans and metallurgical and other characteristics; ore processing efficiency; community and stakeholder opposition; financial projections, including estimates of future expenditures and cash costs, and estimates of future production may not be reliable; enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; environmental and regulatory risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation matters; risks relating to dilution; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; risks relating to payment of dividends; counterparty and customer concentration risks; the estimation of asset carrying values; risks associated with the use of derivatives; relationships with employees and contractors, and the potential for and effects of labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labour or interruptions in production; conflicts of interest; existence of a significant shareholder; exchange rate fluctuations; challenges or defects in title; internal controls; compliance with foreign laws; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Company, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks relating to minor elements contained in concentrate products; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Annual Information Form and the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward?looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corp.