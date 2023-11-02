Founders Metals Hits New Highest-Grade Sample of 231.92 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre Within 3.0 Metres of 99.51 g/t Gold

Vancouver, November 2, 2023 - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces drill core assay results from the Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. The Company adds a 3.0 metre (m) interval of 99.51 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) to results from its October 26th news where a shallower angled (-50 vs -70) hole from the same drill pad intercepted 10.5 m of 8.91 g/t Au. The near surface hit is only 25 metres down and includes Founders' highest-grade gold intercept to date on the property with a 1 metre sample grading 231.92 g/t Au.

Highlights

Hole 23FR026 returns new highest-grade Antino gold hit of 1 metre of 231.92 g/t Au within 3 m of 99.51 g/t Au

High-grade interval from 25 m vertical depth, below oxide zone and in bedrock (Figure 2)

Remains open to depth and further along strike in Froyo-Ginger Connector Zone (Figure 3)

Figure 1: Upper Antino area plan map. Long section line corresponds to Figure 2.



Founders' CEO, Colin Padget, commented, "We wanted to get these numbers out as quickly as we could because it is such a great addition to last week's 10.5 m of 8.91 g/t Au from the Froyo-Ginger Connector. We really like how shallow we're seeing these grades in bedrock - we have a lot of room for growth to depth and along strike. Intervals like 3 m of 99.51 g/t Au are the hits that really help to raise the overall average grade within a larger deposit."

Figure 2: Photo of core from hole 23FR026's highest grade zone showing representative sulphide and vein textures for the zone.



Figure 3: Updated Froyo Gold Zone Long Section showing shallow, high-grade gold interval location.



* Intervals are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au using 5 metres minimum length and 5 metres maximum internal dilution.

*Intervals are core length and estimated to represent 85% or more of true width based on current drill data

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian exploration company operating in North and South America. The Company is focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the South American Guiana Shield. Its flagship project is the 20,000 ha Antino Gold Project in Suriname. Exploration work on the project includes, over 30,000 m of historical drilling, 35,000 gold-in-soil auger samples, property-wide aeromagnetic survey data, and a 2022 LiDAR survey. Antino is the most advanced gold exploration project in Suriname; within an area where historical surface/alluvial gold mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date1.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

Figure 4: Upper Antino Area



Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 10.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

