ARES Strategic Mining Improves Corporate Media & Online Marketing, inline with Operation Build-up

Vancouver, November 3, 2023 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("ARES" or the "Company") (CSE:ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), is pleased to announce the Company has updated its corporate media as part of its wider online marketing strategy. The Company's marketing strategy aims to provide (1) content-rich updates to existing shareholders, and (2) further insight into the ARES opportunity to potential investors.

ARES' new website can be viewed at www.aresmining.com and includes new information such as a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) section and a Company Timeline.

An updated investor presentation has also been published, which can be found at www.aresmining.com/investors. In addition, new corporate videos are being made available on the Company's YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@aresstrategicmining. This channel will continue to be the primary host for all future video company updates, with all other social channels continuing to feature company updates as deemed appropriate by the Company's marketing team.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9a1H9ruTjE&t=1s



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBnUpKOWbog



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZwClDcbCZY

Our other social media channels can be found at:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aresmining/

https://www.facebook.com/aresstrategicmining

https://twitter.com/aressmining

https://www.instagram.com/aresmining

James Walker, CEO and President of the Company said, "Our marketing team has been working very hard to keep our valued shareholders updated, and to attract new investors ahead of our planned production at the Lost Sheep fluorspar mine in Delta, Utah. Our marketing strategy will make searching online for information on ARES and fluorspar easier. It will also help to make the ARES opportunity more prominent to potential investors."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

James Walker

Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact James Walker at jwalker@aresmining.com

DISCLOSURE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Companies typically rely on comprehensive feasibility reports on mineral reserve estimates to reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with a production decision. Historically, situations where the issuer decides to put a mineral project into production without first establishing mineral reserves supported by a technical report and completing a feasibility study have a higher risk of economic or technical failure, though some industrial mineral ventures are relatively simple operations with low levels of investment and risk, where the operating entity has determined that a formal prefeasibility or feasibility study in conformance with NI 43-101 and 43-101 CP is not required for a production decision. Based on historical engineering work, geological reports, historical production data and current engineering work completed or in the process by Ares, the Company intends to move forward with the development of its Utah asset.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.