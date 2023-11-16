Laurion Announces Voting Results For Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation that was held on November 15, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated October 4, 2023 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Other Items of Business Considered at the Meeting

Each of the following resolutions voted on at the Meeting were also passed:

Fixing the number of directors of the Corporation (and the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting) at three.

The reappointment of RSM LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration and the terms of their engagement.

The approval, confirmation and ratification of the renewal of the Corporation's "rolling" stock option plan (the "SOP"), as such plan and such resolution are set forth in the Circular. The SOP remains subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

For further details regarding the matters considered at the Meeting, please refer to the Circular, which can be found under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About LAURION

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTC under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 263,346,102 outstanding shares of which approximately 80% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

