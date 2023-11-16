Talon Metals Intercepts High-Grade Nickel-Copper Mineralization in 14 New Holes Located Outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project Resource

Tamarack, November 16, 2023 - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink:TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company"), the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project") in central Minnesota, today reports new holes drilled at the Tamarack Nickel Project, with numerous massive sulphide intercepts outside the Tamarack Nickel Project's resource.





Figure 1: Drill core from drill hole 22TK0424 showing 10.49 meters of massive sulphide assaying 6.22% Ni located outside the Tamarack Nickel Project resource (near the CGO West area).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/187549_2b7651ed446a6889_001full.jpg

Highlights

Talon is releasing results from 116 new drill holes at the Tamarack Nickel Project, of which 20 are exploration holes drilled with the goal of expanding the resource at the Tamarack Nickel Project, while 96 are geotechnical holes that were drilled to support engineering work for a future mine and rail access at the Tamarack Nickel Project.

14 of the 20 exploration drill holes intersected high-grade nickel-copper mineralization outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project's resource (13 holes with assays released today and 7 holes with assays still pending) (see Table 3, Table 4 and Figure 2).

The Tamarack Nickel Project continues to show significant high-grade nickel-copper growth potential with multiple areas still open to expansion.

Some notable drill holes: Proximate to the CGO East area, two drill holes (22TK0431 and 22TK0435) intersected 4.54 meters of 4.63% NiEq and 3.25 meters of 3.56% NiEq, respectively, of high-grade massive sulphides approximately 75 meters down strike from the Tamarack Nickel Project resource (see CGO East mineralized envelope in Figure 3). Of note, the 4.54 meter intercept of high-grade massive sulphides contained in drill hole 22TK0431 ties the Tamarack Nickel Project's record for the longest high-grade massive sulphide interval in the CGO East area to date. In the CGO West area, drill holes 22TK0421 and 22TK0424 intersected 8.5 meters of 8.05% NiEq and 10.49 meters of 7.97% NiEq, respectively, of high-grade massive sulphides outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project's resource (see Figure 2 below). CGO West remains open at depth and represents a high priority exploration target for the Company. In the Upper Semi-Massive Sulphide Unit, a number of drill holes have intersected thick sequences of mineralization, such as drill hole 22TK0425, which intersected 48.68 meters of 1.16% NiEq and resides outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project's resource (see Figure 2 below).



Table 1: Highlighted Assay Results (see Table 3 for further technical information)

Drill Hole From To Length Assay NiEq (%) (#) (m) (m) (m) Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (%) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Au (g/t) 22TK0421 221.50 230.00 8.50 6.86 2.07 0.18 0.22 0.26 0.11 8.05 22TK0424 255.29 265.78 10.49 6.22 3.26 0.13 0.57 0.53 0.55 7.97 22TK0425 310.29 358.97 48.68 0.84 0.48 0.03 0.10 0.17 0.10 1.16 22TK0427 476.65 477.30 0.65 4.45 5.47 0.06 0.63 0.50 1.54 7.28 22TK0428 225.20 249.09 23.89 0.53 0.29 0.02 0.05 0.12 0.10 0.76 22TK0431 226.06 256.60 30.54 0.55 0.31 0.02 0.06 0.14 0.11 0.79 And 286.96 294.11 7.15 2.55 0.98 0.09 0.26 0.25 0.18 3.23 Including 289.57 294.11 4.54 3.72 1.37 0.14 0.30 0.20 0.20 4.63 22TK0435 290.86 294.11 3.25 2.28 1.15 0.25 1.38 0.23 0.62 3.56 22TK0437 325.50 351.50 26.00 0.60 0.35 0.02 0.23 0.42 0.18 0.94 22TK0442 256.56 271.52 14.96 0.64 0.42 0.02 0.06 0.09 0.06 0.91 22TK0443 280.00 308.20 28.20 0.62 0.39 0.02 0.06 0.13 0.08 0.88

"Fourteen of the twenty new exploration drill holes contained in today's news release have produced new high-grade nickel-copper intercepts outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project's resource. Today's results yet again highlight the prospectivity for significant resource growth throughout the Tamarack Intrusive Complex," said Brian Goldner, Talon's Chief Exploration Officer.

"In addition to today's excellent drill results, Talon's drill crews have reached an incredible milestone, as they have successfully completed three years without a recordable incident or injury," said George Zugel, Talon's Head of Health and Safety. "When our in-house drilling program began three years ago, it was built around a group of five experienced drillers who trained incoming helpers to execute their tasks safely and efficiently. We have since grown to over 35 drill staff from the original five and have been able to maintain our health and safety focus throughout that growth. This group inspires excellence in all of us."





Figure 2: Plan view geologic map of the Tamarack Nickel Project Resource Area with the locations of new nickel-copper mineralization intervals

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/187549_2b7651ed446a6889_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross-section looking north in the Tamarack Nickel Project Resource Area (within the CGO East area), with the locations of new nickel-copper mineralization intervals showing potential extension of 75 meters of nickel-copper mineralization from the CGO East mineralized envelope (for further technical information in respect of historical drill holes in grey boxes, please see the Company's press releases dated May 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/187549_2b7651ed446a6889_003full.jpg

QUALITY ASSURANCE, QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALIFIED PERSONS

Please see the technical report entitled "November 2022 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report of the Tamarack North Project - Tamarack, Minnesota" with an effective date of November 2, 2022 ("November 2022 Technical Report") prepared by independent "Qualified Persons" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101")) Brian Thomas (P. Geo), Roger Jackson (P. Geo), Oliver Peters (P. Eng) and Christine Pint (P.G) for information on the QA/QC, data verification, analytical and testing procedures at the Tamarack Nickel Project. Copies are available on the Company's website (www.talonmetals.com) or on SEDAR+ at (www.sedarplus.com). The laboratory used is ALS Minerals who is independent of the Company.

Lengths are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. True widths cannot be consistently calculated for comparison purposes between holes because of the irregular shapes of the mineralized zones. Drill intersections have been independently selected by Talon. Drill composites have been independently calculated by Talon. The geological interpretations in this news release are solely those of the Company. The locations and distances highlighted on all maps in this news release are approximate.

Dr. Etienne Dinel, Vice President, Geology of Talon, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Dr. Dinel is satisfied that the analytical and testing procedures used are standard industry operating procedures and methodologies, and he has reviewed, approved and verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information.

Where used in this news release:

NiEq% = Ni% + Cu% x $3.75/$9.50 x Cu Recovery/Ni Recovery + Co% x $25.00/$9.50 x Co Recovery/Ni Recovery + Pt [g/t]/31.103 x $1,000/$9.50/22.04 x Pt Recovery/Ni Recovery + Pd [g/t]/31.103 x $1,000/$9.50/22.04 x Pd Recovery/Ni Recovery + Au [g/t]/31.103 x $1,400/$9.50/22.04 x Au Recovery/Ni Recovery

For Ni and Cu recoveries, please refer to the formulae in the November 2022 Technical Report. Recovery of Ni to the Cu concentrate was excluded from the NiEq calculation. The following recoveries were used for the other metals: 64.1% for Co, 82.5% for Pt, 69.3% for Pd and 72.6% for Au.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Battery Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for US$114.8 million funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Department of Defense awarded Talon a grant of US$20.6 million to support and accelerate Talon's exploration efforts in both Minnesota and Michigan. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com.

Table 2: Collar Locations of New Exploration Drill Holes

Drill Hole Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azm Dip End Depth

(m) 22TK0420 490769.9 5168675.0 390.0 24.0 -73.0 461.8 22TK0421 490910.3 5169083.7 388.2 31.6 -78.4 287.0 22TK0422 490909.6 5169083.3 388.4 1.7 -79.3 285.9 22TK0424 490909.5 5169083.2 388.3 53.9 -80.1 334.7 22TK0425 490910.3 5169082.5 388.0 207.5 -79.2 417.3 22TK0427 490696.7 5168537.8 388.6 150.8 -67.3 601.7 22TK0428 490911.5 5169024.8 388.6 119.8 -79.6 355.7 22TK0431 490911.4 5169024.3 388.6 151.9 -81.0 328.3 22TK0434 490911.8 5169024.6 388.8 131.3 -75.3 328.6 22TK0435 490911.9 5169023.3 388.6 178.6 -80.4 435.3 22TK0437 490911.4 5169022.4 388.6 203.0 -76.1 477.6 22TK0442 490911.8 5169024.1 388.6 52.0 -69.0 406.0 22TK0443 490910.7 5169022.8 388.5 28.2 -78.9 457.2 23TK0447 490600.3 5168732.8 390.1 93.3 -70.9 493.2 23TK0471 490836.3 5168860.2 388.0 73.3 -78.5 364.9 23TK0473 490722.7 5168791.3 388.0 104.5 -84.8 519.4 23TK0474 490836.3 5168860.2 388.0 144.2 -80.0 350.8 23TK0475 490836.3 5168860.3 388.0 126.5 -71.1 355.7 23TK0477 490836.3 5168860.3 388.0 42.3 -76.2 410.6 23TK0478 490836.3 5168860.3 388.0 56.2 -45.8 446.5

Collar coordinates are UTM Zone 15N, NAD83

Azimuths and dips are taken from survey record at collar unless otherwise noted.

Table 3: Assay Results of New Exploration Drill Holes

Drill Hole From To Length Assay NiEq (%) (#) (m) (m) (m) Ni

(%) Cu

(%) Co

(%) Pd

(g/t) Pt

(g/t) Au

(g/t) 22TK0431 226.06 256.60 30.54 0.55 0.31 0.02 0.06 0.14 0.11 0.79 and 286.96 294.11 7.15 2.55 0.98 0.09 0.26 0.25 0.18 3.23 including 289.57 294.11 4.54 3.72 1.37 0.14 0.30 0.20 0.20 4.63 22TK0435 249.50 265.27 15.77 0.51 0.27 0.02 0.08 0.18 0.11 0.74 and 290.86 294.11 3.25 2.28 1.15 0.25 1.38 0.23 0.62 3.56 22TK0420 345.64 354.18 8.54 0.93 0.50 0.03 0.30 0.44 0.23 1.34 22TK0421 221.50 230.00 8.50 6.86 2.07 0.18 0.22 0.26 0.11 8.05 22TK0422 204.40 205.92 1.52 1.10 1.05 0.03 0.09 0.15 0.09 1.65 22TK0424 255.29 265.78 10.49 6.22 3.26 0.13 0.57 0.53 0.55 7.97 22TK0425 289.10 297.00 7.90 0.56 0.39 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.08 0.82 and 310.29 358.97 48.68 0.84 0.48 0.03 0.10 0.17 0.10 1.16 22TK0427 476.65 477.30 0.65 4.45 5.47 0.06 0.63 0.50 1.54 7.28 22TK0428 225.20 249.09 23.89 0.53 0.29 0.02 0.05 0.12 0.10 0.76 and 266.00 267.20 1.20 1.13 0.71 0.03 0.09 0.16 0.09 1.53 22TK0434 286.67 287.22 0.55 0.86 0.67 0.05 0.14 0.39 0.09 0.86 22TK0437 325.50 351.50 26.00 0.60 0.35 0.02 0.23 0.42 0.18 0.94 22TK0442 256.56 271.52 14.96 0.64 0.42 0.02 0.06 0.09 0.06 0.91 22TK0443 280.00 308.20 28.20 0.62 0.39 0.02 0.06 0.13 0.08 0.88 23TK0471 No significant mineralization (assays pending) 23TK0473 23TK0474 23TK0475 23TK0477 23TK0478

Length refers to drill hole length and not True Width.

True Width is unknown at the time of publication.

All samples were analysed by ALS Minerals. Nickel, copper, and cobalt grades were first analysed by a 4-acid digestion and ICP AES (ME-MS61). Grades reporting greater than 0.25% Ni and/or 0.1% Cu, using ME-MS61, trigger a sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES finish (ICP81). Platinum, palladium and gold are initially analyzed by a 50g fire assay with an ICP-MS finish (PGM-MS24). Any samples reporting >1g/t Pt or Pd trigger an over-limit analysis by ICP-AES finish (PGM-ICP27) and any samples reporting >1g/t Au trigger an over-limit analysis by AAS (Au-AA26).

NiEq% = Ni% + Cu% x $3.75/$9.50 x Cu Recovery/Ni Recovery + Co% x $25.00/$9.50 x Co Recovery/Ni Recovery + Pt [g/t]/31.103 x $1,000/$9.50/22.04 x Pt Recovery/Ni Recovery + Pd [g/t]/31.103 x $1,000/$9.50/22.04 x Pd Recovery/Ni Recovery + Au [g/t]/31.103 x $1,400/$9.50/22.04 x Au Recovery/Ni Recovery

For Ni and Cu recoveries, please refer to the formulae in the November 2022 Technical Report. Recovery of Ni to the Cu concentrate was excluded from the NiEq calculation.

The following recoveries were used for the other metals: 64.1% for Co, 82.5% for Pt, 69.3% for Pd and 72.6% for Au.

Table 4: Quick Lithology Log for Drill Hole 23TK0447

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length Quick Log % Sulphides 23TK0447 0 44.81 OB 44.81 362.71 FGO/MZNO Traces 362.71 363.32 0.61 MMS 40% 363.36 380.02 SED 380.02 389.78 9.76 MMS/MSU 50-85% 389.78 391.18 MI 391.18 435.51 CGO Tr-1% 435.51 453.54 18.03 CGO 4-7% 453.54 472.14 CGO Traces 472.14 483.11 MZNO 483.11 486.46 CGO 486.46 493.17 MZNO

Quick lithology log of drill holes: Overburden (OB); Meta-sedimentary rocks (SED); Coarse-grained Orthocumulate (CGO); Gabbro (GAB); Mixed and Massive sulphide (MMS/MSU); Fine-grained Orthocumulate/Mixed Zone (FGO/MZNO); Mafic Intrusive (MI).

Table 5: Collar Locations of Geotechnical Drill Holes

(Note: no significant mineralization has been encountered in the following drill holes)

Drill Hole Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azm Dip End Depth

(m) 22TKCP001 490401.7 5169006.7 388.8 0 -90 19.8 22TKCP002 490437.6 5168912.5 388.8 0 -90 13.1 22TKCP003 490646.2 5168757.0 389.5 0 -90 9.8 22TKCP004 490550.9 5168770.1 389.0 0 -90 17.7 22TKCP005 490548.5 5168701.0 389.7 0 -90 19.8 22TKCP006 490338.6 5169010.4 387.9 0 -90 6.6 22TKCP007 490357.9 5168904.2 389.0 0 -90 17.5 22TKCP012 490711.1 5168670.1 390.2 0 -90 12.5 22TKCP013 490623.0 5168773.5 389.1 0 -90 10.7 22TKSP001 490371.8 5169097.1 387.8 0 -90 25.0 22TKSP002 490540.2 5168947.1 388.5 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP003 490356.8 5168883.4 389.1 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP004 490558.8 5168855.3 388.4 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP005 490525.0 5168814.4 388.5 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP006 490466.8 5168841.0 388.8 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP007 490728.3 5168795.6 389.1 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP008 490491.9 5168614.9 389.4 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP009 490747.0 5168773.2 389.4 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP010 490545.2 5168710.7 389.6 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP011 490535.8 5168662.1 389.6 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP012 490567.6 5168615.0 389.6 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP013 490749.4 5168636.8 389.5 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP014 490439.9 5168790.8 388.7 0 -90 4.4 22TKSP015 490433.9 5168687.2 389.4 0 -90 4.4 22TKSP016 490435.8 5168515.1 390.2 0 -90 4.4 22TKSP017 490442.9 5168368.2 392.9 0 -90 4.4 22TKSP018 490750.4 5168685.3 389.5 0 -90 24.7 22TKSP019 490339.9 5169008.4 388.2 0 -90 26.8 22TKSP020 490652.7 5168806.7 389.7 0 -90 24.4 22TKSP021 490356.6 5168833.4 388.6 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP022 490521.1 5168928.1 388.4 0 -90 9.4 22TKSP023 490495.5 5168861.4 388.4 0 -90 9.4 23TKCP102 491094.5 5166456.8 387.7 0 -90 4.6 23TKCP106 491020.0 5166634.5 391.3 0 -90 4.6 23TKCP108 491023.4 5166803.0 387.0 0 -90 10.7 23TKCP111 491026.4 5166961.6 386.6 0 -90 9.1 23TKCP113 491027.7 5167053.2 386.6 0 -90 25.9 23TKCP115 491028.5 5167133.5 386.7 0 -90 25.9 23TKCP117 491027.5 5167215.9 386.8 0 -90 25.9 23TKCP119 491030.1 5167283.7 387.1 0 -90 9.1 23TKCP121 491030.3 5167392.4 387.8 0 -90 9.1 23TKCP123 491032.1 5167565.6 387.9 0 -90 6.1 23TKCP125 491035.0 5167752.7 388.7 0 -90 6.1 23TKCP127 491022.0 5167878.1 388.4 0 -90 9.1 23TKCP129 490980.5 5167962.4 390.2 0 -90 9.1 23TKCP131 490886.7 5168042.7 388.1 0 -90 6.1 23TKCP134 490706.5 5168155.6 388.0 0 -90 9.1 23TKCP136 490626.8 5168211.1 387.9 0 -90 9.1 23TKCP138 490547.9 5168261.4 387.9 0 -90 9.1 23TKCP140 490485.0 5168312.8 392.9 0 -90 6.1 23TKSP101 491224.0 5166406.6 388.9 0 -90 4.4 23TKSP103 490868.2 5166274.4 386.9 0 -90 4.4 23TKSP104 490959.6 5166354.8 386.7 0 -90 4.4 23TKSP105 491029.4 5166513.5 388.8 0 -90 4.4 23TKSP107 491023.1 5166720.2 388.9 0 -90 6.4 23TKSP109 491025.6 5166874.1 386.4 0 -90 30.4 23TKSP110 491023.5 5166915.9 386.3 0 -90 32.3 23TKSP112 491027.7 5167010.7 386.8 0 -90 9.6 23TKSP114 491025.0 5167097.1 386.6 0 -90 24.3 23TKSP116 491023.5 5167185.1 386.6 0 -90 25.6 23TKSP118 491029.2 5167257.8 387.0 0 -90 12.5 23TKSP120 491028.8 5167330.0 387.4 0 -90 9.4 23TKSP122 491032.0 5167465.8 387.9 0 -90 4.4 23TKSP124 491035.4 5167658.1 388.1 0 -90 6.4 23TKSP126 491036.4 5167814.2 388.4 0 -90 6.4 23TKSP128 491004.1 5167928.9 388.3 0 -90 18.6 23TKSP130 490940.2 5168001.5 390.9 0 -90 9.4 23TKSP132 490798.8 5168092.8 387.8 0 -90 28.8 23TKSP133 490742.6 5168134.4 388.0 0 -90 31.9 23TKSP135 490663.7 5168190.2 387.9 0 -90 18.6 23TKSP137 490570.2 5168248.4 387.9 0 -90 9.4 23TKSP139 490517.0 5168283.7 389.0 0 -90 6.4 23TKSP141 490652.8 5168807.4 389.3 0 -90 24.3 23TKSP142 490661.9 5168867.9 388.6 0 -90 25.1 23TKSP143 490666.6 5168929.3 388.3 0 -90 22.7 23TKSP144 490769.6 5168677.5 389.9 0 -90 26.8 23TKSP145 490827.2 5168691.6 389.2 0 -90 25.0 22TK0381 490888.7 5168484.5 388.5 119.7 -73.9 654.4 22TK0415 490771.6 5168686.5 389.6 135.8 -64.4 618.7 23TK0451 490647.0 5168782.6 389.5 0.0 -90.0 33.5 23TK0452 490655.0 5168838.5 389.0 0.0 -90.0 24.4 23TK0453 490679.7 5168899.7 388.5 0.0 -90.0 30.5 23TK0455 490671.7 5168956.0 388.4 301.4 -88.2 48.8 23TK0456 490678.4 5169018.8 389.0 117.4 -88.5 56.4 23TK0457 491300.3 5169135.8 389.7 320.3 -52.4 196.9 23TK0458 491150.8 5169300.0 388.6 126.7 -68.9 191.1 23TK0459 490808.7 5168149.1 388.1 208.3 -64.1 764.1 23TK0460 490689.3 5169092.2 388.2 0.0 -90.0 64.0 23TK0461 490975.4 5168724.2 388.5 0.0 -90.0 56.4 23TK0462 490900.9 5169299.6 388.3 45.4 -51.7 146.9 23TK0463 490919.3 5168711.5 388.6 0.0 -90.0 48.8 23TK0464 490857.8 5168698.5 388.9 0.0 -90.0 41.1 23TK0465 490799.8 5168684.7 389.6 0.0 -90.0 24.7 23TK0466 490739.8 5168670.9 390.2 0.0 -90.0 18.6 23TK0469 490900.1 5169302.9 388.4 267.1 -52.0 121.9 23TK0470 490684.2 5169109.5 388.2 28.3 -53.4 80.8

Collar coordinates are UTM Zone 15N, NAD83

Azimuths and dips are taken from survey record at collar unless otherwise noted.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187549