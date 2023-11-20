Equinox Gold's Greenstone Project: 96% Complete, Commissioning Underway

All dollar amounts shown in United States dollars unless otherwise noted

Vancouver, November 20, 2023 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is pleased to provide an update on construction and commissioning progress at its Greenstone Project in Ontario, Canada. The Greenstone Project is being developed as a 60/40 partnership, respectively, by Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance Group, and will be one of the largest gold mines in Canada, with average annual gold production of more than 400,000 ounces over the first five years and more than five million ounces of gold produced over its initial 14-year mine life.

Greenstone Project construction progress is documented weekly in a photo gallery on Equinox Gold's website at www.equinoxgold.com and select photos are included in this news release.

Recent Highlights (at November 10, 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Schedule - The Greenstone Project is 96% complete. Pre-commissioning 1 activities are ongoing in most of the main process plant areas, including the crushing and grinding circuits, and wet commissioning 1 is underway in select areas.

activities are ongoing in most of the main process plant areas, including the crushing and grinding circuits, and wet commissioning is underway in select areas. Budget - The Greenstone Project remains on track for a total spend of $1,225 million. At September 30, 2023, $1,087 million (89%) of the budget had been spent (100% basis).

Facilities completed - The realigned 4.7 km of Highway 11 was opened to traffic in August and the power plant was turned over to the operations team in September, both ahead of plan. The permanent effluent water treatment plant, truck shop, warehouse, sewage treatment plant, potable water treatment plant, pit and plant site fuel stations, reagent storage, site mixed emulsion (explosives) plant and natural gas pipeline to site were previously turned over and are all in operation.

Construction progress - All major equipment is now on site and construction is 96% complete. The focus is on remaining electrical and instrumentation installations in the process plant. In October, the tailings storage facility ("TSF") was completed to planned elevation. Commissioning of the TSF is on track for December 2023.

Commissioning - Pre-commissioning activities are ramping up in coordination with final construction activities, with systems checks underway at the crusher, ball mills, ore storage dome and high-pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") areas. Wet commissioning has commenced at the leach tanks and in the crusher area.

Pre-production mining - The third Epiroc Pit Viper 235 drill has been commissioned. Commissioning of CAT 793F haul trucks 9 and 10 is underway, and haul trucks 11 to 14 and the LeTourneau 1850 loader will be ready for service in early Q1 2024. More than 15 million tonnes of material has been moved to date and build-up of the ore stockpile is ahead of plan and on track to exceed the 800,000 tonnes start-up target.

Operational readiness - Operational readiness activities and hiring are progressing in-line with plan. An update on Greenstone 2024 operating costs and production estimates will be reported in connection with the Company's annual production and cost guidance in Q1 2024.

Greg Smith, President & CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "With the Greenstone Project 96% complete and the power plant fully operational, the priority is now on completion and commissioning of the process plant, commissioning of the TSF and ramp up of mining and operations. The project continues to advance on budget and on schedule. We look forward to pouring gold in the first half of 2024 and then achieving commercial production."

Greenstone Project Progress

Area Progress to Date (at November 10, 2023 unless otherwise noted) Total Overall Progress

Overall project 96% complete and on schedule to pour gold in the first half of 2024

- Detailed engineering complete

- Procurement 92% complete

- Construction 96% complete Safety Continued strong health and safety performance with project-to-date Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate 2 at October 27, 2023 of 3.72 per million hours worked

at October 27, 2023 of 3.72 per million hours worked 5.3 million hours worked with one lost-time injury Budget Project remains on budget. At September 30, 2023:

- 89% of total cost spent ($1,087 million)

- All purchase orders and construction contracts for project completion in place

- Inflationary pressures have been mitigated through favourable exchange rates and offsetting savings opportunities, or absorbed through the $177 million contingency included in the construction budget Process Plant Process plant construction 96% complete

All major equipment installations including the ball mills, HPGR and conveyors are complete, with final work on piping and electrical underway

Demobilization of structural and mechanical contractors has commenced

Full process plant commissioning team and plans in place

All electrical rooms are energized

Pre-commissioning activities are ongoing in most of the main process plant areas, including the crushing and grinding circuits

Wet commissioning of the leach tanks and crushing circuit has commenced

Compressed air and gland water distribution have been commissioned to support commissioning activities in other areas Tailings Facility and Water Management TSF complete to the planned start-up elevation of 340 metres

Construction of the spillway and pipe corridor extension is nearing completion

Upstream buttress complete, downstream buttress will be complete by year end

All TSF construction required for commissioning is complete and commissioning is on track for December 2023 Site Infrastructure Truck shop, warehouse, administration office, pit and plant site fuel stations, sewage treatment plant, potable water treatment plant, site mixed emulsion (explosives) plant, and reagent cold storage building complete and operational

On-site power plant fully operational and providing power to all site infrastructure Mobile Equipment and Mining Mine pre-production activities operating 24/7 and on plan, with more than 15 million tonnes of material moved to date

Ten CAT 793F trucks, two Epiroc D65 drills, three Epiroc Pit Viper 235 drills, two Komatsu PC5500 shovels and four Komatsu D375A-8 bulldozers in service

Mining of ore for the commissioning stockpile is ahead of plan and on track to exceed the 800,000 tonnes planned for start-up, with 630,000 tonnes stockpiled at November 16 Operational Readiness Plant operational readiness activities including hiring, procedures development, systems implementation, procurement activities, and training are on plan

100% of capital spares and operating spares purchased, deliveries in progress Workforce All key operations positions are filled

More than 290 operations personnel hired to date, with 30% of personnel self-identified as having Indigenous ancestry

Demobilization of contractor workforce underway Infrastructure Repositioning Highway 11 relocation completed ahead of schedule and opened to traffic in August

Foundation for the Hydro One Geraldton Operating Centre is complete and building erection is underway

Planning for the Hydro One substation relocation in 2024 underway; all long lead equipment has been purchased, with many items delivered or ready for delivery

Remaining Project Milestones

Remaining milestones to achieve production include:

Tailing storage facility complete and ready for use: December 2023

Process plant hot commissioning 1 : Q1-Q2 2024

: Q1-Q2 2024 Gold pour: H1 2024

__________________________

1 Pre-commissioning is the completion of the construction phase for each equipment and system, including the completion of all inspection test plans, confirmation of all motors and rotations, and confirmation of all signals from equipment and instruments to the control systems. Wet commissioning includes a dry run of equipment, running motors, vibration and temperature monitoring, loop tests, and testing of safety devices, interlocks and speed control. Hot commissioning follows wet commissioning with the introduction of reagents and ore.

2 Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate is the total number of injuries excluding those requiring simple first aid treatment.

Construction Photos





Plant site

Pit and plant site

Primary and secondary crushers

High pressure grinding rolls (HPGR) building

Ball mills and screens

Pre-leach thickener, process plant and conveyors

