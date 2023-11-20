Emp Metals Announces Appointment Of New Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2023 - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Schubach, P. Eng as Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Mr. Schubach is a Professional Engineer with over 12 years of diversified engineering experience. He has spent over ten years working onsite at Mosaic Potash Belle Plaine, the world's largest potash solution mine. Mr. Schubach has held senior-level leadership positions within various departments leading major capital projects, process engineering improvements, and executing the sites equipment condition-based monitoring programs.

Mr. Schubach holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Industrial Systems Engineering from the University of Regina. He was a member of the University of Regina Cougar Men's Basketball team and recipient of the Presidents Award in recognition of his academic and athletic achievements. He is a registered Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS).

Mr. Schubach stated, "I am looking forward to the opportunity with EMP Metals in advancing its industry leading lithium project, specifically bringing the lithium brine surface and refining operations into production quickly and efficiently, while remaining focused on optimizing shareholder value. I look forward to working closely with our partners at ROK Resources to continue responsibly advancing the project."

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Schubach to our team as he brings considerable operational experience with large scale brine projects. EMP Metals looks forward to working closely with Mr. Schubach, as we remain on target for the release of our Preliminary Economic Assessment and continuing to demonstrate further operational progress over the coming months," said EMP Metals CEO, Rob Gamley.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large scale resources using direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). EMP Metals, in partnership with ROK Resources Inc., currently holds 192,000 net (77,700 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

