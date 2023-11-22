New Age Metals Inc. Publishes Sustainability Report for 2022-2023

22nd November 2023 - Rockport, Ontario - New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV:NAM); (OTC:NMTLF); (FSE:P7J.F) ("NAM" or "Company") is pleased to announce its ESG/Sustainability Report for the year 2022-2023. The scope of this project encompasses both NAM's Manitoba Lithium Project and River Valley PGM Project.

Chairman and CEO Harry Barr commented; "On behalf of the management and directors, I am pleased to update you on the key milestones completed to date in 2023 and the goals and objectives for New Age Metals (NAM) for the balance of the year. From NAM's inception to this date, our primary focus before delving into any project has been to identify all key stakeholders, especially ones involved with the environmental and social prospects in the regions that our projects are located in. To this effect, we have not only spent a substantial amount in that direction but have and are directly engaged with the First Nations, custodians, and communities around all our properties. Our team at NAM have a firm belief that where the success of a project is deduced from its financial statements and economic prospects, the sustainability of that success lies solely in strong consideration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics of that said project, which further gives us the motivation, encouragement, and the "Social License to Operate. The Company aims to ensure that we are actively communicating with investors and other stakeholders to the best of our abilities, and we want you to know that we are available to answer any questions or concerns."

NAM's ESG/Sustainability Report is now available under the ESG tab on our corporate website: https://newagemetals.com/esg-and-sustainability/.

Highlights:

The report is based on frameworks outlined by both TCFD (Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures) and SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board). This was done to make sure that the report aligns with important and industry-wide prevalent institutions' layout.

NAM's Manitoba Lithium Project had 169.513 tonnes and River Valley PGM Project had 0 tonnes of CO2 emissions, for a total of 169.513 tonnes.

NAM's Manitoba Lithium Project used 661,375 gallons and River Valley PGM Project used 0 gallons of fresh water, all of which was sourced from nearby sources.

Community relations aspect of the report further highlights the existing and growing relationship with Temagami, Nipissing, and Sagkeeng First Nations, including the MoUs, archaeological, land use, and other surveys.

NAM knows well the importance of these ESG reports and the visibility, transparency, and affirmation they provide to environmental, social, and governance issues arising from its operations, which is imperative across the industry. Following this inaugural report, NAM will include disbursement of such reports as an annual target and will make sure to involve all stakeholders and communities within them.

About NAM

New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The Company has two divisions: a Platinum Group Element division and a Lithium/Rare Element division.

The PGE Division includes the 100% owned, multi-million-ounce, district-scale River Valley Project, one of North America's largest undeveloped Platinum Group Element Projects, situated 100 km by road east of Sudbury, Ontario. In addition to River Valley, NAM owns 100% of the Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska and plans to complete a surface mapping and sampling program in 2023.

The Company's Lithium Division is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, where the Company is exploring for hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum, rubidium, and caesium. Further exploration plans for 2023 include continued mapping/sampling field programs following up on the anomalous results from the soil and rock samples collected previously during summer 2023. In the Winter months, the Company plans to drill up to 15,000m on several of the Company's projects. The Company has a partnership with Mineral Resource Limited (MinRes, ASX: MIN), a top global lithium producer to explore and develop the Company's lithium project portfolio in Southern Manitoba. The 2023/24 budget is $7 million and is fully funded by MinRes. The Company received an additional $300,000 grant from Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) that is also being expended on joint ventured Southern Manitoba properties.

In Northern Manitoba, the Company recently signed an option/joint venture binding term sheet with Native Mineral Resources to develop the McLaughlin Lake Lithium Project. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and junior mining companies through to production.

The Company is actively seeking an option/joint venture partner for our newly acquired Northman and South Bay Lithium Projects in northern Manitoba, and its road-accessible Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska.

Investors are invited to visit the New Age Metals website at www.newagemetals.com where they can review the company and its corporate activities. Any questions or comments can be directed to info@newagemetals.com or Harry Barr at Hbarr@newagemetals.com or Faraz Rasheed at Frasheed@newagemetals.com or call 613 659 2773.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harry Barr"

Harry G. Barr

Chairman and CEO

