Arbor Metals Provides Update on Results from Jarnet Lithium Exploration Program

Vancouver, November 26th, 2023 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) announces the Company's independent geologist has completed the assessment of samples obtained from the recent exploration program. These samples have been subsequently shipped to ALS Laboratories for comprehensive assay analysis, and the Company anticipates receiving the assay results in the forthcoming weeks.

Mark Ferguson, President of Arbor, expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the exploration team, stating, "Our exploration team has exhibited exceptional commitment and diligence in executing the program at the Jarnet Lithium Project. We are encouraged by the initial review of the samples and eagerly await the assay results, which will provide crucial insights into the project's potential."

Ferguson further commented, "While the spot price for lithium has experienced a recent decline, Arbor's management maintains confidence in the long-term potential of lithium. We view the current decline as a short-term issue and anticipate a rebound in lithium prices in 2024."

Arbor remains committed to advancing its exploration endeavors and leveraging the forthcoming assay results to plan its 2024 exploration program. The Company will incorporate these results into its strategic development initiatives for the Jarnet Lithium Project, reinforcing its commitment to the project's ongoing success.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet lithium project, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



