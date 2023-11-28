Barrick Supports Consolidated Standard for Responsible Mining

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) - The Copper Mark, Mining Association of Canada, ICMM and the World Gold Council today announced their intention to work together to consolidate their respective responsible mining standards into one single standard.
Barrick supports this initiative and has been an advocate of this consolidation for many years. "Having one standard for responsible mining will not only provide clear direction on what good should look like but would reduce the complexity that exists with the numerous standards currently in circulation," said Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow. "It is also crucial that this standard has multi-stakeholder oversight".
Barrick is actively involved in the development of the standard and has representation on the Industry Advisory Board as well as oversight as a member of three of the founding partners.
Enquiries:
Kathy du Plessis Investor and Media Relations +44 20 7557 7738 barrick@dpapr.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!