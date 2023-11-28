Frontier Lithium Inc. Highlights Successful Progress and Key Developments for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

SUDBURY, Nov. 28, 2023 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") has reported financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis have been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).and can be viewed under the company's profile on SEDAR+.

Highlights For the Current Quarter And Recent Developments:

Financial Highlights: The Company maintains a strong financial position with a cash balance of $18.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The Company remains vigilant in managing its capital, ensuring continued exploration and development activities.

Exploration and Development: Frontier Lithium has been actively engaged in the exploration and development of the PAK Lithium Project, located in the Red Lake mining jurisdiction of northwestern Ontario since February 2013. The recent Phase XIII drill program, which commenced in February 2023, has yielded promising results, delineating the Bolt pegmatite and extending the Spark deposit. In conclusion of this reporting period, the drilling program has come to an end. The Company's commitment to exploration includes a comprehensive regional mapping program, uncovering new spodumene-bearing pegmatite zones.

In July 2023, Frontier Lithium published a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), outlining a fully-integrated lithium operation. The PFS indicates the potential for the continent's largest and lowest-cost producer of lithium hydroxide, catering to the growing electric vehicle industry in North America.

Business Objectives: Frontier Lithium's primary objective is to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users and battery-grade lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. With the largest proven land position and resource in the new premium lithium mineral district, the Company aims to play a pivotal role in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

Leadership Team: Frontier Lithium boasts a leadership team with a multi-decade track record in funding, partnering, constructing, and operating mining and refining companies across multiple commodities, including lithium, on a global scale.The Company has undertaken leadership team additions, including the appointment of Mr. Gregory Da Re as Vice President of Corporate Development, and Mr. Erick Underwood as Chief Financial Officer.

Outlook: Frontier Lithium remains committed to its phased development approach outlined in the PFS. The Company's focus on becoming a strategic supplier of premium spodumene concentrates and lithium chemicals aligns with the growing demand in North America's electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Definitive Feasibility Study, currently in progress, will provide detailed insights into the next stages of the project.

Frontier Lithium looks forward to advancing its position as a key player in the lithium sector, contributing to the sustainable growth of the electric vehicle and energy storage industries in North America.

For further details, refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) is an exploration and development mining company with headquarters and assets in Northern Ontario, a tier-one mining jurisdiction. The Company's PAK Project represents the largest proven land position in a new, premium lithium mineral district, with a high-grade, large tonnage and pure lithium resource. Strategically located in Ontario's Great Lakes region near the United States Border, Frontier is developing the first fully integrated lithium mining-and-processing operation in Ontario with an aim is to become a significant supplier of spodumene concentrates and battery-grade lithium hydroxide to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets across North America.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the largest in Ontario by size. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the Company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene- bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study titled ""National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report PFS PAK Lithium Project"" authored by BBA E&C Inc., delivered a 24- year project life, at a post-tax NPV(8%) of US$1.74 billion and internal rate of return of 24.1% as per the press release disseminated on May 31, 2023 , and was filed on www.SedarPlus.com.

