Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Completes Continuance

Vancouver, December 7, 2023 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Ares")) (CSE:ARS) (OTC:ARSMP) (FRA:N81) is pleased to announce that it has continued (the "Continuation") from the laws of the province of Ontario to the laws of the province of British Columbia pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) as of December 6, 2023. The continuance was approved by a special resolution of shareholders at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting held on November 23, 2022. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the continuance.

For additional details regarding the Continuation, please see the Company's management information circular dated October 27, 2022 filed by the Company on SEDAR+.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

"James Walker"

James Walker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

James Walker, CEO

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

T: 604.345.1576

E: jwalker@aresmining.com

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.