Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Completes Continuance

Vancouver, December 7, 2023 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Ares")) (CSE:ARS) (OTC:ARSMP) (FRA:N81) is pleased to announce that it has continued (the "Continuation") from the laws of the province of Ontario to the laws of the province of British Columbia pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) as of December 6, 2023. The continuance was approved by a special resolution of shareholders at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting held on November 23, 2022. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the continuance.
For additional details regarding the Continuation, please see the Company's management information circular dated October 27, 2022 filed by the Company on SEDAR+.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!