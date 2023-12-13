Noram Drills Deepest Hole to Date: Confirming Fault and Mineralizing Structures Interpretation

VANCOUVER, December 13, 2023 - Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram") (TSXV:NRM)(FRA:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the completion of the third hole of its 10-hole drilling program on the Zeus property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA. The core hole was bottomed at 1008 feet (307.2m), making it the deepest hole thus far drilled on the property. The Phase VII program was designed to drill deeper and test the possibility of a deep high-grade lithium lens below the previously defined Zeus resource which has been postulated from previous drilling and would have a significant impact on the Prefeasibility Study.

The core has been cleaned, logged, photographed and is in the process of being sampled for assay by the crew with the independent consulting group Big Rock Exploration of Duluth, Minnesota, USA. A graphical representation of the hole's lithology is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1 - Graphical representation of the CVZ-84 lithology.

CVZ-84 was drilled in an area of the property that has seen thick high-grade lithium intersections in past drilling, but CVZ-84 is interpreted to be on the southeast side of a fault which may have acted as a northeast-trending mineralizing structure. The hole was designed to test this interpretation. Figure 2 shows its areal relationship to other completed and proposed holes in the current program, along with the location of the interpreted fault (in black) and Noram's placer and lode claim outlines (in blue and red, respectively). After completing CVZ-84, the drill moved onto CVZ-87 and CVZ-88. News releases on these holes will be forthcoming in the near future.

Figure 2 - Current drilling status.

Sampling of the core using an industry standard QA/QC protocol is underway. Samples are to be delivered to ALS Laboratories in Reno, Nevada for assaying. Assay results are pending.

"The completion of this hole at depth was an important step for Noram. It allowed us to confirm and better understand the geology of the area. With each program, we have been able to build a more comprehensive model and validate our interpretations. This is crucial in truly understanding the size and extent of the resource as well as its commercial value" stated Sandy MacDougall, Executive Chairman and Director.

For additional information:

Contacts:

In Europe: VP Corporate Development simon.studer@noramlithium.com Elsewhere: Investor Relations at ir@noramlithiumcorp.com

Website: www.noramlithiumcorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Founder and Executive Chairman

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM) | (OTCQB:NRVTF) | (Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also Vice President of Exploration for Noram.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com