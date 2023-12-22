Vortex Closes Flow-Through Portion of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$1M

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2023 - Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the "flow-through" portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "FT Offering") for gross proceeds to the Company of C$999,490.28. The Company expects to close the non-flow-through portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Non-FT Offering") on or about December 29, 2023. For further details about the Non-FT Offering, please see the Company's news release dated November 28, 2023

Pursuant to the FT Offering, the Company issued 2,324,396 units of the Company at a price of $0.43 per unit (each, a "Flow-Through Unit"), with each Flow-Through Unit comprised of one flow-through common share (each, a "FT Share") and one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant of the Company entitling the holder to acquire one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.55 until December 22, 2025. The FT Shares issued under the Offering are intended to qualify as "flow through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are intended to qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as those terms are defined in the Tax Act, which the Company intends to renounce to the purchasers of the FT Shares. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the FT Offering are subject to a statutory hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws, expiring on April 23, 2024.

In connection with the FT Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees totalling C$43,732 and issued a total of 162,707 finder's warrants entitling the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of C$0.55 until December 22, 2025.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinsons River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also evaluating technologies to efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns. Vortex also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

info@vortexenergycorp.com

