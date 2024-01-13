CopAur Plans Integrated Exploration Data Analysis And Machine Learning Exploration Targeting Study At Kinsley Mountain

Vancouver, January 12, 2024 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to initiate an integrated exploratory data analysis (EDA) and advanced machine learning study at the Company's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Mountain Project" or "Kinsley Mountain") in Elko County, Nevada.

Based on exceptionally high grade sulphide and near surface oxide drill intercepts, including 20.3 metres averaging 12.6 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold (Au)1, and 26 metres averaging 2.22 g/t Au2 returned from its successful 10 hole, 2,287 metre 2023 Kinsley Mountain exploration campaign (Table 1), the Company plans to leverage its expansive exploration dataset comprising over 160,000 metres of drilling (Figure 1), in addition to a detailed 3D stratigraphic model, property wide soil and rock geochemistry, airborne and ground geophysical surveys (including ground IP/resistivity, gravity, and airborne VTEM/magnetics) to prepare an integrated exploratory data analysis (EDA) study.

The purposed of the EDA study is to advance the understanding of the Kinsley Mountain Project's mineralization that will increase the efficiency and robustness of future exploration, targeting, resource definition, and development work. Following the EDA study, the combined exploration datasets will be subject to advanced machine learning algorithms to understand the complex multi-dimensional relationships between the data types leading to the generation of prospectivity models to drive discovery. The Company expect to initiate the study in early 2024, leading to results before end of Q2 2024.

Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain Mine Trend Cross Section

Table 1: Kinsley Mountain 2023 Drilling Significant Intercepts

Hole ID Zone From To Interval (m)1 Au (g/t)* NaCN Soluble Au Recovery (%) (dip/azimuth) (m) (m) KMD23-02 (-80/185) Western Flank 254.5 286.8 32.3 15.28 Sulphide including 254.5 257.9 3.4 45.19 including 265.5 276.2 10.7 24.07 KMD23-01 (-76/085) 267.6 287.9 20.3 12.55 Sulphide including 283.2 287.9 4.7 29.43 Sulphide KMR23-02 (-45/200) Main Pit North 146.3 150.9 4.6 1.50 90% KMR23-03 (-50/200) 118.9 144.8 25.9 2.22 88% including 125.0 135.6 10.7 4.20 96% KMR23-04 (-63/283) 117.3 125.0 7.6 2.02 92% KMR23-05 (-63/160) 114.3 121.9 7.6 0.42 78%

* True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "CopAur is poised to integrate cutting-edge AI technology within our exploration strategy at Kinsley Mountain. With an extensive dataset encompassing over 160,000 meters of drilling, we are committed to conducting a comprehensive Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) coupled with sophisticated machine learning techniques. Our objective is to develop refined prospectivity models, enhancing our capacity to uncover new mineral deposits. Drawing inspiration from the successful application of this technology by our associated group of companies through the Metals Group, including Emperor Metals Inc. EMP.V, Thesis Gold Inc. TAU.V and Founders Metals Inc, FDR.V, we are confident that the implementation of AI will significantly augment our exploration endeavors at CopAur."







Figure 2. Kinsley Mountain Exploration Targets

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant, and Christopher W. Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC), Senior Geologist, both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone have verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

About CopAur

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

1 See CopAur Minerals Inc. news release dated September 29, 2023.

2 See CopAur Minerals Inc. news release dated October 4, 2023.

