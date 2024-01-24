Prime Announces 2024 Outlook for Its High-Grade Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2024 - Prime Mining Corp. ("Prime" or the "Company") (TSX: PRYM) (OTCQX: PRMNF) (Frankfurt: 04V3) is pleased to announce that in 2024 the Company plans to undertake a 40,000-metre exploration drilling program and further technical investigation of its wholly owned high-grade Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project in Sinaloa State, Mexico ("Los Reyes" or the "Project").



2024 Los Reyes Project Outlook:

Exploration: Continue success-based approach to drilling in 2024, targeting completion of 40,000 metres (see Figure 1 below). Additional work will include geological mapping and geochemical sampling.

Technical: Continue preliminary investigations of metallurgical, geotechnical and mine planning parameters, including process optimization, assessment of open pit versus underground opportunities and evaluation of permitting requirements.

Community Engagement: Continue to engage with local ejidos (communities) through educational and community programming, access (road) improvements and water access.

Los Reyes Resource Update: Target a late-2024 resource increase, subject to drilling results from the full year 2023 and on-going 2024.

2024 Exploration Drilling will focus on:

Extending the high-grade Z-T Area shoots that remain open at depth, as well as along strike, both north and south.

Expanding the known high-grade mineralization at Guadalupe East.

Increasing the Central Area resource through additions at Noche Buena and its connection to San Miguel East.

Generative target drilling of high-grade intercepts at Las Primas, Mariposa, Fresnillo, Mina and others to further develop the resource potential at Los Reyes.

Scott Hicks, Executive Vice President commented, "We begin the new year with approximately CAD$32.8 million in cash. In 2024, our aim is to further illustrate the immense potential of the Los Reyes property through an initial, fully funded 40,000 metres drilling campaign targeting resource expansion and proving up several key generative targets. We will continue to engage with our stakeholders at the corporate and community levels and maintain the highest levels of performance in health, safety and environmental stewardship. Technical work will continue to advance our understanding of the Project, along with permit planning."

Daniel Kunz, retiring Chief Executive Officer added, "Prime has already started the year off with an exciting set of drill results from Los Reyes. I predict another standout year in 2024 given Prime's strong financial position, its people, and platform for future growth under Scott's leadership."

Prime is targetting 40,000 metres in its 2024 drill program and will continue to evaluate drilling plans using its success-based approach. This evaluation will also include prioritization of targets based on probability of resource development and generative area discovery potential.

Figure 1: Expansion and Generative drilling proposed holes





About the Los Reyes Gold and Silver Project

Los Reyes is a rapidly evolving high-grade, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Since acquiring Los Reyes in 2019, Prime has spent approximately CAD$48 million on direct exploration activities and has completed over 168,000 metres of drilling. On May 2, 2023, Prime announced an updated multi-million-ounce high-grade open pit constrained resource (see the May 2, 2023 press release for more details).

May 2, 2023 Resource Statement





Drilling is on-going and suggests that the three known main deposit areas (Guadalupe, Central and Z-T) are larger than previously reported. Potential also exists for new discoveries where mineralized trends have been identified outside of the currently defined resource areas.



Historic operating results indicate that an estimated 1 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver were recovered from five separate operations at Los Reyes between 1770 and 1990. Prior to Prime's acquisition, recent operators of Los Reyes had spent approximately US$20 million on exploration, engineering, and prefeasibility studies.

Qualified Person

Scott Smith, P.Geo., Executive Vice President of Exploration, is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Prime Mining

Prime is managed by an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators all focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project. The Company has a well-planned capital structure with a strong management team and insider ownership. Prime is targeting a material resource expansion at Los Reyes through a combination of new generative area discoveries and growth, while also building on technical de-risking activities to support eventual project development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Daniel Kunz

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Kunz

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: +1 (208) 926-6379 office

email: daniel@primeminingcorp.ca

Scott Hicks

Executive Vice President and Director

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128 office

email: scott.hicks@primeminingcorp.ca

Prime Mining Corp.

710 - 1030 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3 Canada

+1(604) 428-6128

info@primeminingcorp.ca

