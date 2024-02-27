BMEX Identifies High Priority Gold and VMS Drill Targets From Soil Sampling and Geophysics at Dunlop Bay, Quebec

Vancouver, February 27, 2024 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") announces very positive results from the summer 2023 reconnaissance geochemical soil program at Dunlop Bay, Quebec.

During the summer of 2023, BMEX commissioned a reconnaissance geochemical soil survey in conjunction with the 2023 successful trenching program (see BMEX release November 30, 2023). The purpose was to test the viability of using soil geochemistry to identify potentially mineralized zones to the SE of BMEX's extension of the Marcelle-Edith trend. The program was to test two different methods (Ionic Leach and Aqua Regia) and was executed along one known gold occurrence (Edith zone on the Western grid) and along the underexplore eastern side of the property (Figure 1).

Recent results from this survey has revealed a good correlation of Ionic Leach method to identify the known Edith zone (western grid on Figure 2). This method has also highlighted several other geochemically anomalous areas. Those anomalies seem to be linked together using lineaments from MAG/LIDAR combined product (see Figure 2), but infill soil survey is needed to confirm the model.

President Robert Pryde stated, "The combined use of LIDAR/Magnetics mapping and soil geochemistry to detect lineaments of interest, brings a whole new dimension to identifying mineralization within the Dunlop Bay Region and ultimately provides BMEX with rapid low-cost targeting to focus exploration dollars. With this data we have better precision to select drill targets with defined strike length and width estimates for the 2024 Exploration program."





Figure 1: Location of 2023 surface soil geochemistry grid along the know Edith zone (red square) and the eastern exploration grid (blue square).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/199467_6d7564c5c43378ca_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Ionic Leach soil survey interpolation and interpreted mineralized trends based on the MAG/LIDAR and field observations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/199467_6d7564c5c43378ca_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed, and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The exploration and soil program was planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard. The samples were analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. using Ionic Leach Method (ME-MS23, pH-MS23 and OA-ELE07). The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly regarding historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on their 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares.

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares.

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

For further information please contact:

BMEX Gold Inc.

Robert Pryde President and CEO

Tel: +1 (403) 478-6042

Email: info@bmexgold.com

Forward-looking Statements

