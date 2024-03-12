Harvest Gold Adds a Third 100% Owned Gold Exloration Property, La Belle, in the Urban Barry Region in Quebec

Vancouver - March 12, 2024 ? Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through map staking, a continuous block of 60 mining claims nearby and to the southeast of its Mosseau Project in Quebec. The La Belle property overlays the same geological contact as Mosseau and Urban Barry (see Figure 1). It covers an area of 3,394.32 hectares.

This recent staking brings Harvest Gold's total land position in the Urban Barry region to 329 claims covering 17,539.25 ha in three projects. The La Belle project is only 5 km from Harvest Gold's Mosseau project and 11 km from the Urban-Barry project. The new claims secure the mineral rights over the southeast projection of several target structures on the Mosseau Project, including the Kiask River Fault as well as the volcanic-intrusion contact, as confirmed by the Quebec provincial magnetic survey (Figure 2).

Harvest Gold President and CEO, Rick Mark, states: "This new staking further demonstrates our belief and confidence in the Urban-Barry region. Our most recent acquisition is strategically located and hosts favorable rocks and structures similar to the mineralization hosted at the Mosseau Project and reinforces our commitment to exploration in Quebec."

Previous regional airborne magnetic surveys confirm that the favorable volcanics and adjoining intrusion (Wilson Pluton) present on the Mosseau property extend onto the newly staked claims, covering approximately 9 km of strike length. Interpretation of the regional geophysics confirms the presence of both northeast and northwest trending structures, both of which are considered favorable for focusing the gold mineralization in the area.

The property has had relatively little exploration in the past. Three holes drilled in 1965 that totaled 425 m intersected up to 2.49 g/t Au over 0.46 m and were associated with heavy sulphide mineralization (GM 16293).

The La Belle Project is a low-cost acquisition and increases Harvest Gold's exploration footprint over favorable geology in the area. Further, the major forest fires from 2023 have exposed a significant number of outcrops that were not previously visible to geological inspection and recent forestry operations have provided additional access to the property.



Figure 1: Location of La Belle Project



Figure 2: La Belle Project and Regional Magnetic survey

Qualified Person Statement

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Terrence Coyle, P.Geo. (OGQ 2079) for Harvest Gold. Mr. Coyle serves as a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold currently now has three active gold projects focused in the Urban-Barry area, totalling 329 claims covering 17,539.25 ha, located approximately 45-70 km east of Osisko-Gold Fields Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

