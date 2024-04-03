Arbor Metals Outlines Phase 2 Exploration Plans for Jarnet Lithium Project

Vancouver - April 2nd, 2024 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) announce the details of its Phase 2 ground survey for its wholly owned Jarnet Lithium project in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James territory, Nord du Québec region. Following the successful completion of Phase 1, the Company is poised to embark on an extensive exploration program aimed at further delineating lithium mineralization targets within the project area.

The Phase 2 survey will encompass detailed prospecting of surface outcrops and extensive soil sampling, with depths penetrating to the C-layer, to assess for lithium presence above buried pegmatites. The program will extend to previously unexplored blocks, including Firebird, adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals project to the south, and the recently acquired Corvette Lake claims, situated on the eastern edge of Corvette Lake.

Mark Ferguson, CEO of Arbor, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming exploration efforts, stating, "We are excited to advance to the next phase of exploration at our Jarnet Lithium project. The Phase 2 program represents a significant step towards unlocking the project's potential and furthering our understanding of lithium mineralization in the region."

Arbor remains committed to employing industry best practices to ensure environmentally sound exploration activities. The Company places high importance on working collaboratively with local communities and indigenous groups, respecting their perspectives and incorporating their input into the exploration process.

The Phase 2 exploration program is scheduled to commence in June 2024, with the highest priority targets earmarked for diamond drilling in the Fall of 2024. Further updates on the Company's progress and exploration results will be provided as details are determined.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the Jarnet Lithium Project, potential exploration of the Corvette Lake and St. Pierre properties and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

