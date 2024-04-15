Bravo's Trenching Program Continues to Deliver Strong Results

Highlights include 115m at 1.71g/t PGM+Au and 158m at 1.27g/t PGM+Au, including 36m at 2.81g/t PGM+Au

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2024 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announced that it has received assay results from seven trenches in the Central Sector at its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

"Bravo's trenching program continues to return excellent results that are better than the average oxide grades reported in the existing Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). In addition, the increased lateral extent of oxide PGM+Au mineralization at surface is likely to increase the oxide volume component of a future MRE update. The high-grade zones present within these broad intersections also continue to validate or improve the higher grades seen in the drilling below the trench lines, further supporting our interpretation of supergene enrichment," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "Furthermore, it is encouraging to see trenching results from the Central Sector continuing to show the same broad lateral distribution that was consistently observed in the Northern Sector, which bodes well for future resource growth."

Highlights Include:

Results from the trenches reported are from the northern end of the Central Sector and continue to show broad distribution of oxide mineralization (158m wide in TRC23LU013 and 152m wide in TRC23LU015).

These results continue to demonstrate the much greater lateral extents of surface oxide mineralization in comparison to the narrower zones of primary (fresh rock) mineralization in drilling below the trenches.

Results confirm the presence of supergene enrichment in the saprolite zone (above the base of oxidation), encountering grades that are generally higher than MRE average grades for oxide mineralization.

Grades in trenches further corroborate or improve upon intersections encountered by drilling in the underlying fresh rock, while higher-grade zones within trenches, such as TRC23LU015 (17m at 2.30g/t PGM+Au) also validate or surpasses the high-grade intersections encountered by drilling.

Grades are consistently better than MRE average grades for the oxide zone which, in combination with the broader distribution, suggest potential for increased tonnes of oxide mineralization at higher grades in future mineral resource updates.

Trenching is planned to continue along the entire 8.1km strike length of the Luanga deposit, with work now progressing through the Central Sector, towards the Southern Sector.

TRENCH-ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Rh (g/t) Au (g/t) PGM + Au (g/t) TYPE TRC24LU009 143.70 218.15 74.45 0.66 0.42 0.07 0.04 1.20 Ox TRC24LU010 173.18 245.78 72.60 0.73 0.53 0.09 0.04 1.39 Ox TRC24LU011 190.60 206.60 16.00 0.32 1.46 0.16 0.01 1.95 Ox TRC24LU012 47.60 162.57 114.97 0.89 0.64 0.12 0.06 1.71 Ox TRC23LU013 25.80 183.90 158.10 0.71 0.43 0.08 0.04 1.27 Ox Including 83.90 120.30 36.40 1.61 0.94 0.19 0.05 2.81 Ox TRC23LU015 0.00 152.70 152.70 0.67 0.39 0.08 0.02 1.15 Ox Including 0.00 17.30 17.30 1.27 0.86 0.15 0.03 2.30 Ox

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are along the topographic surface.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

Luanga Trenching Program

Trenching across the strike of the outcrop/sub-crop aims to better interpret near surface mineralization and to reduce the distance/spacing between assay data points for later resource classification to the indicated category. The program continues to be highly successful.

Trenches TRC24LU009 to 012 and TRC23LU013 to 015 cover the northern end of the Central Sector (Figure 1). Trenching continues in the Central Sector, progressing towards the Southwest Sector. Figure 4 shows the location of trenches reported in this press release.

Trenching results continues to highlight significant expansion in the lateral extent of shallow oxide mineralization, which extends out across the topographic high that is a ridge and down its flanks, along the 8.1km strike length of the Luanga deposit. Results continue to confirm the presence of supergene enrichment in the saprolite zone (above the base of oxidation), encountering grades that are generally higher than MRE average grades for oxide mineralization. Grades are supported by shallow intersections in nearby drillholes, and as reported in previous trench results (see December 14th 2023, September 26th 2023 and May 08th, 2023).

Figure 2 (Section 1) demonstrates the extent of surface oxide mineralization, in comparison to the narrower zones of primary (fresh rock) mineralization in drilling below the trench. This "mushrooming" of oxide mineralization in the supergene zone demonstrates the potential for volumetric growth in future oxide mineral resources that were previously not possible to define by drilling alone.

Trenching to date continues to be successful, and is likely to enhance future MREs, all while being very cost effective. Trenching is planned to continue along the entire 8.1km strike length of the Luanga deposit, with work now progressing in the Central Sector

Figure 3 (Section 2) also shows a significant blanket of oxide mineralization at surface, in comparison to fresh rock mineralized widths in drilling below the trench. While the higher-grade zone within trench TRC23LU015 (17m at 2.30g/t PGM+Au) supports or improves on the highest-grade intersections encountered by drilling below.

The same sampling, assay laboratory procedures and QAQC protocols as applied to drill core sampling are applied to trench samples.

Luanga Drilling & Trenching Status

A total of 280 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 60,168.40 metres, including eight metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 235 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 37 Bravo drill holes that have been completed are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes). A total of 26 trenches have been completed to date, with results for 22 trenches reported and results for four pending.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts - Trenching

TRENCH-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Rh (g/t) Au (g/t) PGM + Au

(g/t) TYPE TRC24LU009 143.70 218.15 74.45 0.66 0.42 0.07 0.04 1.20 Ox TRC24LU010 44.70 69.90 25.20 0.40 0.19 0.04 0.05 0.67 Ox 112.78 169.18 56.40 0.30 0.16 0.02 0.04 0.52 Ox 173.18 245.78 72.60 0.73 0.53 0.09 0.04 1.39 Ox TRC24LU011 58.70 60.70 2.00 1.47 0.25 0.01 0.11 1.84 Ox 89.40 141.00 51.60 0.71 0.38 0.06 0.05 1.20 Ox 142.00 163.60 21.60 0.51 0.26 0.04 0.01 0.83 Ox 190.60 206.60 16.00 0.32 1.46 0.16 0.01 1.95 Ox 206.60 228.90 22.30 0.18 0.31 0.04 0.01 0.54 Ox TRC24LU012 47.60 162.57 114.97 0.89 0.64 0.12 0.06 1.71 Ox TRC23LU013 25.80 183.90 158.10 0.71 0.43 0.08 0.04 1.27 Ox Including 83.90 120.30 36.40 1.61 0.94 0.19 0.05 2.81 Ox TRC23LU014 0.00 83.40 83.40 0.56 0.25 0.04 0.09 0.93 Ox TRC23LU015 0.00 152.70 152.70 0.67 0.39 0.08 0.02 1.15 Ox Including 0.00 17.30 17.30 1.27 0.86 0.15 0.03 2.30 Ox

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are along the topographic surface.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being in a location close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling and trenching program is well advanced for 2024. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 25,000 high-value trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "compare well", "elevated", "expect", "anticipated", "future results", "continue", "outstanding results", "positive impact", "potential", "successful", "interpretation", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's ongoing trenching program; the interpretation of the results of trench data, including that the mineralization thickens in the saprolite, is locally supergene enriched, and the impact on future mineral resource estimates thereof; the potential that similar thickening and supergene enrichment may be present along the entire strike length of the Luanga deposit and the impact on mineral resource estimates thereafter; the potential future economics of the saprolite material, including the recoverability of PGMs and Au therein; the results of planned additional trenching; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to results from trenching reasonably reflect consistent zones of oxide mineralization and that future results from additional trenching will continue to see similar broad distribution of oxides with higher grades that the current MRE; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Trench Location Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Length (m) Azimuth Dip Sector TRC24LU009 Bravo 659340.68 9341162.14 222.07 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 218.15 330.00 0.00 Central TRC24LU010 Bravo 659430.88 9341219.66 217.51 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 245.78 330.00 0.00 Central TRC24LU011 Bravo 659505.67 9341288.04 216.41 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 228.90 330.00 0.00 Central TRC24LU012 Bravo 659588.93 9341340.00 205.14 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 197.62 330.00 0.00 Central TRC23LU013 Bravo 659672.34 9341393.00 203.64 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 183.90 330.00 0.00 Central TRC23LU014 Bravo 659762.25 9341437.66 196.63 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 134.75 330.00 0.00 Central TRC23LU015 Bravo 659828.70 9341524.80 211.30 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 152.70 330.00 0.00 Central

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni, Cu Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515 FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

