Panther Minerals Inc. Significantly Expands Footprint of the Boulder Creek Uranium Property, Alaska

Vancouver, April 25, 2024 - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:PURR) (OTC:GLIOF) is pleased to announce that it has significantly enlarged the footprint of the Boulder Creek uranium property (the "Property"), located in western Alaska and in respect of which it has an option ("Boulder Creek Option") to acquire a 100% ownership interest, by staking 140 State of Alaska mining claims. Each claim is 160 acres in size, bringing the total footprint of the Property to 22,400 acres or 9,065 hectares (90.65 square kms). The Property now extends in a North Northwest - South Southeast for approximately 30 kms and varies in width from 3 to 7 kms. The recent staking campaign was designed to duplicate the area that was held, and the subject of exploration work by, Triex Mineral Corp. ("Triex").

In July 2006, Triex flew a total of 1,155 line-km of airborne radiometric surveying over the area covered by the newly-staked claims using Triex's in-house Exploranium GR460 spectrometer system that utilized two GPX-256 sodium iodide crystals mounted on a Hughes 500E helicopter (Internal Triex Company Report - Summary Report on the Boulder Creek Property 2006). The Company concluded, based on a review of the radiometric anomalies that were previously identified by Triex, the newly staked claims warranted additional exploration. The Company notes that a Qualified Person (within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has not done sufficient work to verify the foregoing historical information. The Company is not treating such historical information as being reliable, and it should not be relied upon.

The Company is continuing to gather and assess the information from the field activities conducted by Triex between 2006 - 2008 in preparation for its planned summer 2024 exploration program.

About the Property

The Property is located on Alaska's Seward Peninsula in northwestern Alaska and hosts the Boulder Creek uranium deposit within tertiary-aged sandstones peripheral to a Late Cretaceous alkalic quartz monzonite intrusion.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Mr. Lindsay Bottomer, P.Geo. Mr. Bottomer is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is a consultant to the Company.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax Partners"), for a nine-month term ("Term"), to provide marketing, communication and investor relations services for the Company (the "Fairfax Agreement"). The Company will pay a one-time startup fee of $50,000 to Fairfax Partners and $10,000 per month until the Term, or unless terminated or extended pursuant to the Fairfax Agreement. The Company will not issue any securities to Fairfax Partners in consideration for the services. Fairfax Partners does not have any prior relationship with the Company and the Company and Fairfax Partners deal at arm's length. As of the date hereof, to the company's knowledge, Fairfax Partners (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company.

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. The acquisition of the Boulder Creek Option reflects the Company's ongoing intention of pursuing advanced, highly quality prospective uranium projects that can be readily worked and efficiently explored in a timely manner. For more information please visit: www.pantherminerals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Robert Birmingham: Chief Executive Officer

Head Office: 305-1770 Burrard St. Vancouver, British Columbia, V6J3G7

Telephone: +1 (604) 416 0569

Website: www.pantherminerals.ca

Email: info@pantherminerals.ca

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Property, the timing of exploration programs in the summer of 2024, whether the Company will exercise the Boulder Creek Option, expectations relating to the additional 140 State of Alaska mining claims and the expected benefits and opportunities that will arise with respect to the Property. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; the inability of the Company to exercise the Boulder Creek Option; the possibility that a counterparty may breach a contractual arrangement; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

