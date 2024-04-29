Torr Metals Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Geophysical Anomalies Coincident with Untested Copper Porphyry Targets at Kolos Copper-Gold Project

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 - via IBN -- Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET), a mineral exploration company focusing on the identification, acquisition and advancement of mineral properties, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio ("NNA"), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers Torr's announcement of preliminary results from its Kolos Copper-Gold Project that have identified near-surface high priority geophysical resistivity anomalies extending up to >1.5 kilometers depth that are coincident with highly anomalous copper, gold and molybdenum mineralization at-surface.



Torr's compelling exploration drill targets have been identified using a newly completed 3D resistivity inversion voxel model, derived from the ZTEM geophysical survey completed over the entirety of the 100% owned ~140 km Kolos Copper-Gold Project in late 2023.

The geophysical survey data was analyzed in conjunction with recently published soil geochemistry, revealing a multi-centered cluster porphyry trend spanning 7 kilometers. This trend encompasses five priority exploration targets for Cu-Au and Cu-Mo that delineate potential porphyry centers, all of which have never been drilled. Each target zone is defined by >200 parts per million (ppm) Cu in soil with concentrations reaching a peaks of 1175 ppm Cu and 725 ppb Au. All of the priority exploration targets are road-accessible from Highway 5, approximately 23 km north-northeast of the city of Merritt, British Columbia.

"The strong correlation between highly anomalous resistivity areas and known surface copper-gold and copper-molybdenum mineralization is incredibly promising," Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr, stated in the news release. "We are now identifying the robust plumbing behind these prolific mineralizing systems, indicating an immense scale of underlying potential. Torr is now equipped with the precise knowledge on where and how to best target these anomalies in the sub-surface and with multiple untested zones delineated across a 7 km cluster porphyry trend this is a significant opportunity for a potentially major new copper discovery located only 30 km from Canada's largest open pit copper mine at Highland Valley."

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~140 km Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in Central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 km north of the city of Merritt and 286 km by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021, under the company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

