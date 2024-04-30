Jervois Global Limited Quarterly Activities Report to 31 March 2024

Jervois Global Ltd. ACN: 007 626 575 ASX/TSXV: JRV OTCQB: JRVMF Corporate Information 2,703M Ordinary Shares 72.1M Options 23.4M Performance Rights Non-Executive Chairman Peter Johnston CEO and Executive Director Bryce Crocker Non-Executive Directors Brian Kennedy

Cremorne Victoria 3121 Australia P: +61 (3) 9583 0498 E: admin@jervoisglobal.com W: www.jervoisglobal.com Highlights Jervois Finland: Q1 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 of US$0.7 million.

Fourth successive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA; achieved in an environment of cyclically weak cobalt markets and interruptions from strikes at the Port of Kokkola.

Q1 2024 cobalt sales of 1,239 metric tonnes ("mt"); full year guidance unchanged at 5,300 mt to 5,600 mt. Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), United States ("U.S."): Initial JORC Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Sunshine deposit of Inferred Resources of 0.52 million mt at 0.50% cobalt, 0.68% copper, and 0.49 g/t gold (0.25% Co cut-off).

Inferred Resources underline Sunshine's future potential as additional strategic, domestic U.S. cobalt supply which could be processed at ICO's existing surface infrastructure.

RAM deposit underground drilling undertaken, three drill holes complete, assays pending. São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") nickel and cobalt refinery, Brazil: Ongoing engagement with parties for project-level funding for SMP restart. Corporate: March 2024 quarter-end cash balance of US$26.6 million, US$39.3 million physical cobalt inventories, and drawn senior debt of US$144.1 million2.

Asset partnering initiatives to strengthen balance sheet under review in conjunction with lenders.

30 April 2024 (Australia) - ASX/TSX-V: JRV/ OTCQB: JRVMF

Advancing on priorities

Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") continued to focus on initiatives to ensure its business remains financially sustainable at historically low cobalt prices caused by the People's Republic of China ("PRC") oversupply from the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC") and Indonesia.

Priorities and key milestones delivered in the quarter:

Maximise margin at Jervois Finland and deliver operational improvements:

US$0.7 million Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024. Cost reductions and delivery of improvement initiatives continuing to progress resilience to cobalt price weakness.

Corporate level organisational restructure, with an effective 30% reduction of senior management positions due to redundancy and transition to part time; Non-Executive Directors' fees reduced by 30%.

Execute U.S. DoD funded US$15.0 million ICO drilling programme and U.S. cobalt refinery studies3

Surface drilling completed at the Sunshine deposit with an updated MRE published.

Underground drilling at the RAM deposit commenced, initial three holes completed, assays pending.

Two sites shortlisted for U.S. based cobalt refinery in Louisiana and Pennsylvania.

Advance debt and partner financing process at SMP: Engagement with parties for project-level funding for the SMP restart continued.



Review partnership opportunities to crystalise and demonstrate value: Initiatives across all assets are continuing - objective is to strengthen balance sheet and support strategic delivery. Lenders are actively engaged in asset based partnering initiatives.



Jervois Finland

Quarterly revenue: US$39.9 million (Q4 2023: US$38.7 million)

Cash flow from operations: -US$3.6 million (Q4 2023: US$4.7 million)

Adjusted EBITDA4 US$0.7 million (Q4 2023: US$0.5 million)

Sales volume: 1,239 mt (Q4 2023: 1,098 mt)

Production volume: 1,300 mt (Q4 2023: 1,102mt)

Sales and marketing

Jervois Finland produced 1,300 mt and sold 1,239 mt of cobalt in the quarter.

Figure 1: Jervois Finland sales volume by quarter (mt)



Click Image To View Full Size

Sales volumes to 31 March 2024 were 1,239 mt, 13% higher than previous quarter volumes of 1,098 mt. The increase in sales volumes on the prior quarter reflected an uptick in demand in end-use segments, particularly catalysts, along with additional cobalt sulphate sales into the nascent, but rising, battery market. Production volumes and product mix remains subject to continuous review and adjustment based on an assessment of end-use demand and considering target inventory levels. Jervois Finland's sales performance and outlook for key market segments under which Jervois Finland operates are summarised below.

Batteries:

Current demand in this sector has improved from 2023 and looks to stabilise and meet expectations for the balance of 2024.

Interest continues from both European and U.S. based electric vehicle (EV") OEMs (automakers) for long-term cobalt supply, with volumes starting in 2025 and rising significantly thereafter.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (particularly the associated Foreign Entity of Concern restrictions on Chinese links to secure U.S. EV tax credits) continues to drive interest in U.S. and other Western supply of battery raw materials, providing a key advantage to Kokkola as the leading global cobalt refinery outside of China.

Chemicals, Catalysts, and Ceramics:

Chemicals: Demand continues to be stable in main chemical applications (copper electrowinning, coatings, and rubber adhesion).

Catalysts: There are signs of a slowdown in demand from the oil and gas segment (processing / refining) as catalyst chemistries change.

Ceramics: Continued reduced demand and rising competition (especially ex-PRC) in this sector, linked to lower end-use demand in the housing and construction sector. In particular, weak construction markets in China are causing Chinese cobalt suppliers to aggressively access export markets, driving down prices. Demand is volatile, and consumers often wait for favourable market pricing. Prices in ceramics look to remain under pressure though the coming months, with limited ESG considerations impacting buyer behaviour.

Powder Metallurgy:

Competition in downstream markets (especially from PRC) continues to impact demand in all powder metallurgy applications.

Automotive, oil and gas production (drilling), general engineering, and construction have not improved.

Aerospace continues to be a bright spot, with the forecast remaining positive.

Financial performance

Jervois Finland achieved revenue of US$39.9 million in the quarter, a 3% increase compared to the prior quarter. The increase was principally due to higher sales volumes, although partially offset by lower realised pricing. The business improvement programme, introduced in Q4 2023, started to deliver positive impact, with operating costs trending lower in the quarter.

The cyclical weakness in cobalt prices persisted in the quarter due, in part, to continued market oversupply conditions instigated by the PRC, as outlined earlier. March 2024 sales were affected by strikes, including at the Port of Kokkola, which was closed from early March to early April 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA

Jervois Finland achieved Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of US$0.7 million, continuing a turnaround that commenced in the second quarter of 2023. Q1 2024 was the fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, and the result is consistent with Jervois Finland's historical performance where the business model supports generation of a positive margin in an environment of cyclically weak, but stable, cobalt prices.

Figure 2: Jervois Finland Adjusted EBITDA by quarter (US$M, unaudited)

Both the cobalt chemicals and powder plants continued to perform well in the quarter, despite the port strikes, with internal targets for safety, production efficiency and product quality all met. Near-term focus for Jervois Finland remains on operational performance, cash generation, and risk management.

Mitigating measures were implemented in response to the port strikes during the quarter that offset much of the impact of interruptions associated with the strike. This included using alternative logistics routes for shipment of finished goods. The strikes have, however, resulted in temporary constraints in the availability of cobalt raw materials feed that are adversely impacting plant production levels in April 2024. Accordingly, lower than average production levels in April 2024, together with the annual maintenance shutdown in May 2024, will lead to lower-than-average volumes across the second quarter. Organisation optimisation at Jervois Finland continued to advance, with a 5% reduction in workforce and ~US$1.1 million (~€1.0 million) in annual payroll cost savings expected across the first half of 2024.

A reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, and Net Profit after Tax ("NPAT") for Jervois and Jervois Finland is included on page 11.

Cash flow performance

Cash flow from operations (before interest payments) was -US$3.6 million in the quarter.

This was primarily driven by working capital movements in early Q1 2024 and further exacerbated by the Finnish ports strikes which resulted in lower than budgeted sales in the quarter. Physical cobalt inventories reduced slightly by US$1.4 million from US$40.7 million at 31 December 2023 to US$39.3 million at 31 March 2024. This represented a reduction from 1,297 mt and ~78 days at 31 December 2023 to 1,281 mt and ~77 days at 31 March 2024 (based on a normalised 6,000 mt annual production rate). Jervois is continuing to execute an inventory management strategy aligned to a near-term target range of 90 days or less, in a manner that balances liquidity and risk management objectives.

Jervois USA

Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), U.S.

Jervois successfully delivered an inaugural JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Sunshine historic resource during the quarter, following 1,100 metres of initial surface drilling. The Sunshine deposit is a historic resource, located a short distance from the mill and concentrator facilities at ICO. ICO also hosts the main RAM deposit upon which initial mine development was based.

Sunshine's MRE was completed in accordance with the Australian JORC Code 2012, the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definition standards and best practice guidelines (2014, 2018), and is reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administration's National Instrument ("NI") 43-101.

The Sunshine MRE was fully funded by the U.S. DoD under the DPA Title III US$15.0 million award ("Agreement Funding")5, signed in June 2023. The Agreement Funding is under the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy using the U.S. DPA Title III authorities and utilises funds from the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The Sunshine MRE represents the first completed objective of the programme under the DoD Agreement Funding to advance U.S. cobalt supply chain security.

Table 1: Sunshine Inferred Mineral Resource

2024 Sunshine MRE Co cut-off (%) Metric tonnes Co (%) Co (lbs) Cu (%) Cu (lbs) Au (g/t) Au (Oz*) 0.15 750,000 0.41 6,770,000 0.78 13,010,000 0.46 11,110 0.20 620,000 0.46 6,280,000 0.71 9,750,000 0.48 9,550 0.25 520,000 0.50 5,750,000 0.68 7,770,000 0.49 8,210 0.30 400,000 0.57 5,030,000 0.57 5,010,000 0.51 6,550 0.35 320,000 0.63 4,470,000 0.50 3,540,000 0.52 5,330

Notes:

Mr. Andrew Turner, P.Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and a Competent Person as defined by JORC, is responsible for the completion of the inaugural Sunshine mineral resource estimation, with an effective date of 31 March 2024. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. The Sunshine cut-off grade of 0.25% Co is based on an estimated process cost and GA cost of US$154.00/t, due to narrow mineralised horizons, and metal prices of US$25.00/lb Co, US$3.00/lb Cu, and US$1,750/troy oz Au, with process recoveries of 91.0% Co, 95.4% Cu, and 84.9% Au. An average contribution of 21% to Co payable values from Cu and Au has been assumed based upon the relative concentrations of the payable metals within the reported resources. The reported mineral resources are constrained by manually created wireframe solids (mineable shapes) that encapsulate contiguous blocks demonstrating reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction within the mineable shapes.

More details on the Sunshine MRE can be found in the ASX announcement dated 11 April 20246.

With the successful completion of its Sunshine resource verification drilling and MRE, Jervois' DPA Title III efforts during the quarter switched to a focus on expanding the Indicated and Inferred depth continuity of the RAM MRE down-dip of the deposit's central zone and along strike to the north.

Underground development of exploration drill stations has progressed, with multiple stations now available. Underground drilling rigs and crews successfully mobilised to ICO in March 2024 to commence the extensional drilling initiatives7, with three drill holes complete, and assays pending.

After the quarter end, on Friday 26 April 2024, Jervois received a request from the DoD to stop work under the Agreement Funding pending resolution of unspecified environmental regulatory concerns. Jervois is complying and is engaging with the DoD to seek clarification.

U.S. cobalt refinery study

During the quarter, progress continued on site selection, basic engineering, and a bankable feasibility study ("BFS") for a U.S. domestic cobalt refinery, with works fully reimbursed under the previously outlined DoD Agreement Funding. During the quarter, Jervois shortlisted two locations - in Pennsylvania and Louisiana - with negotiations to host a U.S. cobalt refinery. Jervois also advanced engineering, environmental, and economic evaluations as part of the BFS which is led by AFRY USA LLC.

Jervois' proposed U.S. cobalt refinery will produce cobalt sulphate, for use primarily in EV batteries, which is not produced in the U.S. today. Based on projected U.S. lithium-ion battery chemistries, the refinery, once operational, is expected to be capable of supplying sufficient cobalt for about 1.2 million EVs each year.

Based on cobalt volume requirement guidance from existing and future battery customers within the auto supply chain, Jervois expects that U.S. cobalt sulphate demand will rise sharply with increased uptake of EVs across the latter part of this decade. Based on Jervois' ongoing negotiations with OEM (automaker) customers, including those in the U.S., OEM projected cobalt orderbooks are expected to expand rapidly from 2025.

São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") nickel and cobalt refinery, Brazil

Partner financing opportunities at SMP continued to progress, with parties continuing to engage on project-level funding for the SMP restart project.

Nico Young nickel-cobalt project, New South Wales, Australia

In light of recent volatility affecting nickel markets, particularly producers in Australia subject to PRC competition from Indonesia, Jervois has ended the formal divestment process for Nico Young. Jervois has historically invested >A$20 million in Nico Young. It is a strategic future source of Western nickel and cobalt should differential ESG and pricing standards be applied by either customers or governments in the future.

Corporate activities

Liquidity and balance sheet

Cash flow utilisation in Q1 2024 included the semi-annual interest payment on the ICO Senior Secured Bonds, paid in January 2024, working capital movements at Jervois Finland, and holding costs across ICO and SMP. Jervois ended the March 2024 quarter with US$26.6 million in cash, US$39.3 million in physical cobalt inventories in Jervois Finland, and total drawn senior debt of US$144.1 million.

Asset partnering initiatives to strengthen balance sheet are being reviewed in conjunction with lenders. Significant work has been completed with high-quality potential counterparties on asset-level investment opportunities since mid-2023. Several third parties have been advanced.

A key objective of the review is to better balance ownership across the portfolio, alleviating pressure on Jervois' balance sheet, and to provide liquidity that supports progression toward Jervois' goal of achieving a portfolio with three cash generating assets over the medium term, underpinned by a durable capital structure.

Organisational restructure

Jervois announced an organisational restructure in early March 2024, which included reduced senior corporate management roles, with 30% of full-time positions removed via either redundancies or executives transitioning to part-time. Jervois' Non-Executive Directors also reduced their fees by 30%, effective 1 February 2024. No awards under the Company's Short Term Incentive Plan were made to the Chief Executive Officer, executive, and corporate management team. Jervois has also frozen annual salary increases (generally linked to inflation) for 2024 across the corporate group, and at its sites, where legally permissible.

Environmental, social, governance ("ESG")

Dr. Jennifer Hinton (Group Manager - ESG) was invited by the EU to represent Jervois on the "Clean Transition Dialogue on Critical Raw Materials" held at Berlaymont in Brussels on 23 February 2024. The dialogue, chaired by Mr. Maros S?efc?ovic? (Executive Vice President of the European Commission), brought together 25 high-level representatives from the private sector, financial institutions, and social partners to discuss how to create a conducive, competitive business environment across the entire value chain required for the European Green Deal.

In conjunction with Jervois' responsible supply chain due diligence programme, Dr. Hinton also visited selected industrial, large-scale operations in the DRC during April 2024.

Engagement with the Cobalt Institute, including its Responsible Sourcing and Sustainability Committee ("RESSCOM") and Government Affairs Committee continues.

Exploration and development expenditure

In relation to the DoD funded surface drilling campaign at ICO, US$0.1 million was incurred during the quarter (funded by the DoD). No other material cash expenditure on exploration and development was spent during the quarter.

Insider compensation reporting

During the quarter, US$0.1 million was paid to Non-Executive Directors and US$0.1 million was paid to the CEO (Executive Director).

By order of the Board

Bryce Crocker

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: Alicia Brown Group Manager External Affairs Jervois Global Ltd. alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mobile: +61 420 582 887

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to partnership for group operations, operations at Jervois Finland, drilling to be undertaken at ICO, U.S. refinery studies, reimbursement of funds to Jervois Mining USA Limited by the DoD, timing of restart of SMP refinery, and the reliability of third-party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Basis of preparation of financial information

Historical and forecast financial information

Financial information is prepared under Jervois Global Group accounting policies, which conform with Australian Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Jervois Finland financial results for the period post-acquisition are consolidated into the Jervois Global Group consolidated financial statements. All information presented is unaudited.

EBITDA for historical periods is presented as net income after adding back tax, interest, depreciation, and extraordinary items and is a non-IFRS/non-GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of NPAT to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. EBITDA is presented as net income after adding back interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, and extraordinary items. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude items which do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company's operations. Exclusions from adjusted EBITDA are items that require exclusion in order to maximise insight and consistency on the financial performance of the Company's operations.

Exclusions include gains/losses on disposals, impairment charges (or reversals), certain derivative items, NRV adjustments to inventories, fair value adjustments on financial instruments, and one-off costs related to post-acquisition integration.

Refer to the table below for a reconciliation of NPAT to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity Jervois Global Ltd. ABN Quarter ended ("current quarter") 52 007 626 575 31 March 2024

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter

$US'000 Year to date (3 months) $US'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities 40,536 40,536 1.1 Receipts from customers 1.2 Payments for - - (a)exploration evaluation (b)production (44,563) (44,563) (c)site suspension (3,072) (3,072) (d)staff costs8 (2,516) (2,516) (e)corporate administration (913) (913) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 299 299 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid (7,637) (7,637) 1.6 Income taxes paid (29) (29) 1.7 Other: (a)project costs9 (b)government grants (c)other income (601) 525 5 (601) 525 5 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (17,966) (17,966)

2. Cash flows from investing activities - - 2.1 Payments to acquire or for: (a)entities (b)tenements - - (c)property, plant, and equipment - incl. assets under construction (1,669) (1,669) (d)exploration evaluation (103) (103) (e)acquisition of subsidiaries - - (f)transfer tax on acquisition - - (g)other non-current assets - - 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: - - (a)entities (b)tenements - - (c)property, plant, and equipment - - (d)investments - - (e)other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other - government grants and tax incentives 1,456 1,456 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (316) (316) 3. Cash flows from financing activities - - 3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities - - 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings (46) (46) 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings - - 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other - incl. lease liabilities (379) (379) Other - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (425) (425) 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,368 45,368 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) (17,966) (17,966) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) (316) (316) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) (425) (425) 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held (38) (38) 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 26,623 26,623

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter

$US'000 Previous quarter

$US'000 5.1 Bank balances 26,623 45,368 5.2 Call deposits - - 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 26,623 45,368

6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter

$US'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1 206 6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2 - Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. Total facility amount at quarter end

$US'000 Amount drawn at quarter end

$US'000 7.1 Bond Facility1 100,000 100,000 7.2 Secured Revolving Credit Facility2 150,000 44,105 7.3 Unsecured Convertible Notes3 25,000 25,000 7.4 Total financing facilities 275,000 169,105 7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end ($US'000)3 - 7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well. Bond Facility - US$100.0 million: On 20 July 2021 the Company completed settlement of a US$100.0 million senior secured bond facility. The bonds were issued by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jervois Mining USA Limited, and are administered by the bond trustee, Nordic Trustee AS. In February 2022, Jervois Mining USA Limited completed the first US$50.0 million drawdown on the bonds, and in July 2022 the second, and final, US$50.0 million drawdown was completed. Key terms: Issuer: Jervois Mining USA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company).

Maturity: 5-year tenor with a maturity date of 20 July 2026.

Original issue discount of 2%.

Coupon rate: 12.5% per annum with interest payable bi-annually.

No amortisation - bullet payment on maturity.

Non-callable for 3 years, after which callable at par plus 62.5% of coupon, declining rateably to par in year 5.

Transaction security: First priority security over all material assets of the Issuer, pledge of all the shares of the Issuer, intercompany loans. Secured Revolving Credit Facility - US$150.0 million: On 28 October 2021 the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy (together, "the Borrowers"), entered into a secured loan facility with Mercuria Energy Trading SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited, to borrow up to US$75 million. The Borrowers increased the facility to US$150 million through the execution of the Accordion Increase (as contemplated in the facility agreement entered into on 28 October 2021 and as amended and restated on 4 August 2022). Key terms: Borrowers: Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy (wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company).

Maturity: rolling facility to 31 December 2024.

Interest rate: SOFR + 5.0% per annum.

Transaction security: First priority security over all material assets of Jervois Finland, including inventory, receivables, collection account, and shares in Jervois Finland. Unsecured Convertible Notes On 28 June 2023, the Company entered into a Subscription Agreement for the issuance of US$25.0 million of Unsecured Convertible Notes (the "Notes") maturing in July 2028 (Tranche 1) and August 2028 (Tranche 2), respectively, and which are convertible into Jervois ordinary shares. The initial conversion price for the Notes is US$0.0605 and the Notes carry a 6.5% per annum coupon, payable in arrears through either settlement in cash or payment in kind. The gross proceeds were received under two tranches of US$19.9 million and US$5.1 million on 20 July 2023 and 31 August 2023, respectively. Unused limit of Secured Revolving Credit Facility: The Borrowers may draw to the lower of the maximum amount or 80% of the collateral value (referred to as the "Maximum Available Amount"), where collateral is defined as the value of the Borrower's inventory and receivables, calculated monthly (reduced to 70% for eligible inventory in Finland exceeding US$75.0 million) and subject to eligibility requirements and associated terms of the agreement. Where the amounts drawn exceed 110% of the Maximum Available Amount (the "Shortfall"), the Borrowers are required to prepay or repay any amount of the facility to ensure that, following such payment, the Shortfall no longer exists. Subject to the Maximum Available Amount, the total unused financing facility may increase in the future to the maximum facility amount of US$150.0 million.

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $US'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (17,966) 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) (103) 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (18,069) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 26,623 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 26,623 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3) 1.5 Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (i.e., a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. 8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions: 8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? Answer: No, the net cash outflow from operating activities in Q1 2024 included the semi-annual interest payment of US$6.25 million on the Bond Facility, which covers a period of six months. Management is continuing to implement cost saving and cash generation initiatives across the Group. Recent initiatives delivered included an organisational restructure (see ASX announcement "Jervois Organisational Restructure" released on 7 March 2024). 8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? Answer: Yes, as publicly announced, the entity is advancing engagement with third parties on strategic financing initiatives, focussed on equity partnerships at one or more of its core assets. Jervois continues to assess and negotiate terms with third parties, in conjunction with advisers. The entity will update the market on the status of these transactions as required and in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations. 8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? Answer: Yes, on the basis of those items discussed at 8.8.1 and 8.8.2 above. Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date: 30 April 2024

Authorised by: Disclosure Committee

(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)

