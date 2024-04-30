Nevada Zinc Announces Delay in Annual Filings and Expected Cease Trade Order

OTTAWA, April 30, 2024 - Nevada Zinc Corp. (NZN:TSX-V) (the "Company" or "Nevada Zinc") announces a delay in filing its audited annual financial ?statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and ?CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") beyond the filing deadline of April 29, 2024 as ?required under applicable Canadian securities laws.? The Company was not able to complete the Annual Filings on time due to a delay in the completion of a financing the Company is currently negotiating.



As a result of the delay, the Company will be noted in default by applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada and expects that the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"), as principal regulator, will issue a failure-to-file cease-trade order ("CTO") in accordance with the principles and guidance set out in National Policy 12-307 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. Upon issuance, the CTO will prohibit all trading in Nevada Zinc's securities in all Canadian jurisdictions for so long as it remains in effect and will result in a suspension of the Company's common shares from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Once issued, the CTO will remain in effect until the Company files the Annual Filings and the CTO is revoked and all TSXV requirements are satisfied.

The Company expects to complete and file the Annual Filings before the end of ?May 2024, and further updates will be provided.

For further information please contact:

Mike Wilson, President & CEO

T: (416) 574-9075

Email: wilson.h.mike@gmail.com

