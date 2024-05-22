Intrepid Metals Corp Unveils Promising Results from Corral Copper Property Drill Program
18:26 Uhr | NewsDirect
Intrepid Metals Corp. CEO Ken Brophy joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant updates regarding the latest diamond drill holes from the company's Corral Copper Property in Arizona. All five drill holes were focused on the Ringo Zone, situated along the southern margin of a 3-kilometer-long trend of near-surface carbonate replacement and supergene enrichment oxide copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization. Brophy highlighted the remarkable results, emphasizing the project's potential. The drilling at Ringo has revealed impressive shallow copper grades and mineralized intercepts, showcasing the project's significant gold endowment. Notable intercepts include 21.3 gpt Au over 1.1m in hole CC24_15 and 15.84 gpt Au over 4.71m in hole CC24_14. The Ringo Zone spans approximately 900 meters by 800 meters and is characterized by favorable Abrigo Limestone, pre-mineral intrusions, alteration, and copper-gold-silver-zinc replacement-style mineralization. With nine completed drill holes in the Ringo Zone totaling 2105 meters, Intrepid is demonstrating the area's potential for economic mineralization. In total, the company has completed 20 diamond drill holes, covering approximately 3,900 meters as part of its planned 5,000m program. The ongoing drilling efforts aim to test a 3.5 by 1.5 km copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralized footprint, with the objective of showcasing its potential to host economic carbonate replacement deposits (CRD), skarn, and related porphyry copper mineralization. Additionally, the company is excited about its Tombstone South project, which is a geological analog to the significant Taylor deposit. Previous drilling at Tombstone intersected high-grade silver veins, and new surveys have identified promising targets for further exploration later this year.
Contact Details
Proactive North America
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/intrepid-metals-corp-unveils-promising-results-from-corral-copper-property-drill-program-263059343
Contact Details
Proactive North America
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/intrepid-metals-corp-unveils-promising-results-from-corral-copper-property-drill-program-263059343