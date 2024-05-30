Arbor Metals Commences Phase 2 Ground Program At Jarnet Lithium Project

Vancouver - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) is delighted to announce the commencement of its Phase 2 ground program at its wholly owned Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the St. James Bay Lithium Camp. This milestone marks another significant step forward in advancing Arbor's exploration efforts in one of Canada's premier lithium regions.

The Phase 2 program is designed to build upon the success of the Phase 1 ground magnetic survey and further enhance our understanding of the lithium potential at the Jarnet project. This comprehensive program includes a detailed till and soil sampling initiative, which will penetrate to the C horizon layer to test for the presence of anomalous lithium concentrations and retrieve evidence of spodumene. Additionally, prospecting and mapping activities will be conducted on the Firebird block, adjacent to Patriot Battery claims to the north, and the Corvette Lake Claims, situated on the eastern shore of Corvette Lake.

The sampling protocol for the Phase 2 program has been planned, guided by the results of the Phase 1 ground magnetic survey. This earlier survey successfully identified buried structures and potential extensions of pegmatite dykes, providing valuable insights into the project's geological framework. The data collected during the Phase 2 program will be collated with previous results, with the ultimate goal of identifying lithium bearing pegmatites.

"At Arbor Metals, we are dedicated to conducting our exploration activities with the utmost regard for environmental stewardship," said Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor Metals Corp. "We adhere to strict environmental guidelines and prioritize collaboration with local communities and Indigenous nations in all our endeavors."

Arbor Metals Corp. remains committed to responsible resource development and sustainable exploration practices. By adhering to industry-leading environmental standards and fostering positive relationships with local stakeholders, Arbor seeks to create long-term value while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Martin Demers, PGeo, registered in the Province of Québec (ogq No. 770), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43 101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



Click Image To View Full Size

Kemlee Lake Lithium is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the exploration of the Kemlee Lake Lithium Project and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.