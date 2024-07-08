Calibre Receives Environmental Approval for Development and Operation of the Volcan Gold Deposit located in the Libertad Mine Complex

VANCOUVER, July 08, 2024 - Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce that the corresponding Nicaraguan authorities have granted the Company the key environmental permits for the development and production of the open pit mines at the Volcan gold deposit ("Volcan") located approximately 5 km south of the Libertad mill.



Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "Approval of the Volcan permit demonstrates the value of our hub and spoke operating strategy as we achieve another significant milestone in Calibre's efforts to organically grow gold production. With an initial open pit resource averaging 2.0 g/t gold, 2023 drilling confirms that the deposit can host higher-grade, near-surface gold mineralization. With receipt of this key permit, combined with Volcan's proximity to the Libertad mill, which has in excess of one million tonnes of surplus capacity, we expect the deposit to contribute to the Company's production profile in the second half of this year."

About Calibre

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

