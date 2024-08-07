Showcase Minerals Commences Phase 1 Exploration on Pontiac Uranium Project in Quebec

Calgary, August 7, 2024 - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) (FSE: ZJ0) ("Showcase" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its Phase 1 exploration program on the Pontiac Uranium Project located in Québec, Canada this week.

The Phase 1 exploration program will involve prospecting, geological mapping, and sampling activities, complemented by scintillometer radiometric surveys. This initial phase aims to verify historical mineralization and exploration targets, and to identify new potential areas of interest on the Project. Historical data indicates uranium mineralization at surface levels ranging from 0.11% to 1% uranium oxide (U3O8), with drill hole results revealing values of 0.07% U3O8 over 4.6 meters within granitic rocks interbedded with hornblende gneisses.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exploration program, which marks a significant step forward in advancing the Pontiac Uranium Project," said Kirk Reed, CEO of Showcase Minerals. "Our objective with Phase 1 is to validate and expand upon the promising historical data, laying the groundwork for potential future exploration and development. We are optimistic about the potential findings and are committed to advancing the project through diligent and thorough exploration."

Pending the successful results of Phase 1, Showcase plans to proceed with a Phase 2 work program, which will include trenching and stripping operations focused on defined targets for uranium exploration.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Showcase Minerals Inc.

Showcase is a Canadian mineral exploration company with an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in 60 mineral claims comprising the Pontiac Uranium Project located near the town of Fort Coulange in southwestern Québec.

