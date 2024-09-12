Green Bridge Metals Corporation Announces Plans to Expand Assays on Historical Core at the Skibo Prospect

Opportunity to expand upon copper-nickel mineralization intercepted in historical drilling by sampling unsampled drill core. Define the potential for titanium-vanadium mineralization in drilled OUI. Develop geochemical vectoring tools for future exploration by understanding trace elements associated with copper - nickel and titanium - vanadium mineralization.

Vancouver - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CNSX: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to extract unrecognized value from a historical core drilling program that intercepted copper-nickel mineralization at the Skibo prospect - part of the South Contact Zone project. Historical core drilling encountered significant copper-nickel mineralization at the Skibo prospect, yet a significant portion of core between the upper and lower intercepts remains unsampled. Sampling portions of drill core that were never assayed or analyzed could enhance the width of known copper-nickel mineralization reported historically. The Company will also evaluate the potential for titanium-vanadium mineralization in the Oxide Ultramafic Intrusions (OUI) intercepted in the same core. At other local prospects, such as the Titac prospect to the south, OUI contain significant concentrations of titanium mineralization. Hence, evaluating the core at Skibo for these elements where OUI was logged will provide useful data on titanium-vanadium mineralization potential at this prospect. Results of this sampling program will also provide valuable data to develop an exploration model for copper-nickel and/or titanium-vanadium mineralization here. The goal of this program is to provide information on the Skibo mineralization in three aspects:

David Suda, CEO stated: "The South Contact Zone properties continue to impress our team and bolster our view that the land package provides a unique, world-class opportunity to create shareholder value in the green metals space. In addition to previously planned exploration for copper, nickel and other valuable metals, we have now identified a significant opportunity to assay core material previously drilled. This opportunity provides an unexpected cost and time efficient path to near term results. We are excited for news to flow from this initiative in Q4."

Titanium-Vanadium & Copper-Nickel Mineralization Potential:

Thirty-eight core holes have been historically drilled in the Skibo prospect; nineteen of those with verifiable assay data and most of those historical assays show that only copper (Cu), nickel (Ni) ± platinum group metals (PGM) were evaluated. Observations of the geology associated with the Titac titanium prospect to the south of Skibo indicate that the OUI encountered in the historical drilling at Skibo could have potential for titanium-vanadium mineralization, in addition to the known Cu-Ni-PGM mineralization, but the samples were not analyzed for these elements. During a recent analysis of historical geophysical data (See September 5, 2024 News Release), the Company defined several new OUI targets at the Skibo prospect, as well as verifying OUI already known. Several drill locations have been proposed based on this and other reviews of the Skibo data.

Additionally, much of the core drilled at Skibo remains unsampled in between historically identified, and sampled, Cu-Ni-PGM mineralized zones. During a review of the core with a Qualified Person (QP), it was noted by the technical team and the independent QP, that much of the unsampled core appears to contain disseminated sulphide mineralization. The Company concluded that a thorough sampling and assaying program of the historical core is warranted to have a more robust data set in order to evaluate the full mineral potential at the Skibo prospect. Such a program is a cost and time effective method to add value to the Skibo prospect prior to advancing a new core drilling program.

Geochemical Exploration Vectoring:

A secondary benefit of conducting a full trace element and whole rock analysis program of the Skibo drill core would be the possibility of understanding any geochemical vectors in the mineralized magmatic system. The South Contact Zone location is not conducive to surface sampling techniques and therefore the technical team will rely upon geochemical signatures within the drill core. Observations of the mineralized core made by the technical team and the independent QP, demonstrated that alteration coincides with some relatively high-grade Cu-Ni-PGM mineralized zones. The full trace element analysis will help the technical team build a geochemical model that takes into account the observed alteration patterns to vector toward Cu-Ni mineralization.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. The property boundary of the Skibo prospect overlain on a geophysical interpretation that merges VTEM and magnetics data to define where OUI may exist at depth.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Core photos showing massive and semi-massive Cu-Ni-PGM mineralization below which disseminated sulphides were observed in unsampled core.

QP Statement

Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (formerly Mich Resources Ltd.) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

