Troubadour Congratulates Probe Gold on Increasing Val-d'Or East Gold Resources to 10,005,700 Total Ounces

Vancouver, September 25, 2024 - Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR", "Troubadour" or the "Company") (TSXV:TR) (OTC:TROUF) is pleased to extend congratulations to Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) ("Probe") on significantly expanding the total gold resources to 10,005,700 ounces across all categories (6,728,600 ounces Measured and Indicated ("M&I") and 3,277,100 ounces Inferred)) at their Val-d'Or East properties(i) located adjacent to Troubadour's Senneville Gold-Copper Project (the "Senneville Project").

Comprised of 219 mineral claims totalling over 140 km2, the Senneville Project is located within the prolific Val d'Or Mining Camp between Probe's McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces Inferred) to the north and Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (6,405,000 ounces M&I and 1,550,200 ounces Inferred).(i)



Figure 1: Local area map of the Senneville Project

A total of 170,000 metres of drilling completed over the past three years was included in Probe's global resource, which incorporated the Mckenzie Break and Beaufor Deposits acquired in 2023. Per Probe's updated PEA dated January 2024, production is anticipated to stand at over 250,000 ounces/year of average annual production across a 12.5 year mine life. Probe now intends on completing a new 50,000-metre infill drill program demonstrating their commitment advancing their projects within the area.(i)

Troubadour aims to reproduce the precedent for exploration that Probe Gold has established by integrating historic exploration reports and MRNF recommendations with consultations from research groups and academic professionals to ensure that the planned exploration work is as informed as possible before embarking on its maiden drill program at the Senneville Project.

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

Chris Huggins, CEO of Troubadour, commented, "Probe's continued success demonstrates the significant potential for mining projects in the Val D'Or Mining Camp. We applaud Probe for their success at developing both their advanced deposits and grass-roots exploration targets and believe in their approach of aggressively consolidating properties in of one of the most prolific gold districts in Canada. Their success informs our own plans and we look forward to our maiden drill program at the Senneville Project, which is on the same trend between the Mckenzie Break and Novador Projects.

Mr. Huggins continued: "With $4.455M raised since the acquisition of our new flagship project, we are budgeting for up to 5,000 metres but retain the flexibility to expand beyond as drilling progress. The metals business looks promising, especially with potential supply shortages, highlighting the importance of our projects in Quebec's globally recognized mineral-rich greenstone belt. We look forward to sharing further updates in the coming weeks and months as we work towards our goal of making Quebec's next major discovery."

The Company's main priority will be to increase the known extent of mineralization at the high-grade Gustav-Cere gold showing, while simultaneously conducting regional-scale grass-roots exploration techniques to make new discoveries. Underexplored areas will be targeted with widespread surface-based geochemistry techniques, such as biogeochemical or mobile metal ion (MMI) sampling, to establish a geochemical baseline for continued exploration. Areas that are found to be anomalous will be the focus of more targeted techniques, such as detailed prospecting, geological mapping, and ground-based geophysical techniques to assess the potential of the bedrock before targeting the anomalies with diamond drilling. This strategy has seen proven success within the district and by staggering the application of these techniques across our various targets, Troubadour hopes to progress more advanced exploration targets while developing further grass-roots targets throughout the property.

The structurally controlled quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins that host the gold mineralization at the Gustave-Cere showing are similar to the veins that host the gold at the neighbouring Novador deposit. At Novador, the style of veining varies between the different target trends, but gold-bearing veins are typically associated with shear zones and extensional fractures, lithologic contacts and strong hydrothermal alteration of the country rocks. The Gustav-Cere Au showing is located proximal to the regional-scale Garden Island Deformation Corridor and occurs along the footwall contact of a komatiite unit and mafic volcanic rocks. Recent work has highlighted the mineral potential of the northern hanging wall contact of this same komatiite unit, and this contact will be explored in the upcoming programs. Detailed geological mapping with an emphasis placed on the structural geology will also be conducted at the Gustav-Cere trench, to determine if there are any targetable structures that have been overlooked in the past.

The Company ia also pleased to announce, further to its September 12, 2024 news release (the "Prior Release"), that it has completed its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Greenflame Metals Inc. ("Greenflame"). The Acquisition was carried out pursuant to a share exchange agreement among the Company, Greenflame, and the shareholders of Greenflame (the "Vendors") dated September 10, 2024 (the "Agreement"). For more information respecting the Acquisition and the business of Greenflame, please see the Prior Release. In consideration for the Acquisition, the Company issued 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed issue price of $0.27 per share.

The Company also wishes to announce that, in addition to the 168,000 finder fee warrants issued to a finder in connection with the Company's private placement that closed on August 6, 2024, the Company also paid such finder a cash fee of $35,280."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by the Senneville Project's optionors were reviewed by Mr. Varshney. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic non-compliant intercepts.

References

Please see Probe Gold Inc. news release dated September 5, 2024, for further discussion respecting these figures, the 43-101 technical reports supporting such figures and the cut-off grades and other assumptions underlying such figures - https://probegold.com/news/probe-gold-reports-significant-growth-in-val-dor-gold-resources-to-6728600-ounces-of-gold-measured-indicated-a-77-increase-and-3277100-ounces-of-gold-inferred-a-131-increase/.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR and the OTCPK Exchange under the symbol TROUF.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Chris Huggins

CEO and Director

For more information, please call Chris Huggins at (604) 968-4844 or email chris@troubadourresources.com

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting: (i) anticipated production at Probe's properties; (ii) the Company's exploration methodology; (iii) the Company's plans for the future, including its maiden drill program at the Senneville Project; (iv) the outlook for the metals business; (v) the Company's goal of making Quebec's next major discovery; and (vi) the Company's work plans at the Senneville Project, including the timing and scope thereof. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

