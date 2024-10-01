Tonogold Announces Receipt of Conversion Commitments Representing Approximately 80 Percent of Its Outstanding Convertible Loan Notes

TONOGOLD receives commitments for conversion of approximately 80% of its outstanding convertible loan notes
Conversion of the outstanding loan notes is a material part of closing the announced acquisition of large, diversified US focused uranium company JAG Minerals Pty Ltd
WOODLAND HILLS, October 1, 2024 - Tonogold Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:TNGL) ("TONOGOLD" or the "Company" is pleased to inform shareholders that it has received commitments for conversion to equity of approximately 80 percent of the aggregate amount (principal and accrued interest) of its outstanding convertible loan notes (CLNs) into common stock of the Company.
As announced on April 10, 2024, the Company has been working on restructuring the capital structure and continues to make significant progress in doing so. These conversions have been into the Company's shares have been undertaken at a price of $0.10/share.
The Company is in ongoing discussions with additional CLN holders in an effort to further increase the amount of conversion commitments. Any further increases in the percentage of conversion commitments will be announced in the future as they become material.
TONOGOLD CEO William Hunter stated: "We're pleased to have met this important milestone which we believe shows the support of our CLN investors for our recently announced acquisition of JAG Minerals and their exciting US based uranium projects."
Enquiries
For further information, please contact: William Hunter Interim CEO Tonogold Resources Inc M: +1 203 856 7285 E: bhunter@tonogold.com
