Golden Rapture Mining Completes its Phase 2 Diamond Drill Program

Edmonton, October 03, 2024 - Golden Rapture Mining Corp. . (CSE - GLDR) ("Golden Rapture" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Phase 2 diamond drill program at its 10,000-acre Tier 1 Phillips Township Gold Property located in the Rainy River District, NW Ontario.

Our shallow diamond drilling program tested areas around the old Combined Mine shafts and surface veins on strike with the shafts. The Phillips Township property hosts a total of eighteen (18) mine shafts and an adit. They include the Combined Mine, Mascotte Mine, Trojan Mine, Boulder Mine, Terrell Mine, OGS Occurrence, Kuluk Occurrence & the Young's Bay Occurrence.

Assay Results Pending

The Drill core from all the holes has now been logged and sampled with the mineralized drill core now having been sent to the AGAT Lab in Thunder Bay for analysis.

Included are a few pictures of the many types of mineralized veins that were intersected:



[Image]



[Image]



[Image]



[Image]



[Image]

We are excited to have completed our Phase 2 diamond drilling program and the results of all the holes will be released as soon as we receive them from the Lab.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Golden Rapture Mining Corporation within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Surface grab samples from the 2024 summer program were all sent to AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture is a new issuer that became listed on March 12, 2024, and is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions being the Rainy River area of NW Ontario, Canada.

On behalf of the Board

Richard Rivet, President & CEO Email:

goldenrapture@outlook.com

Phone: 780-729-5395

For more info please look at our website at https://goldenrapturemining.com/

Forward-looking statements are included in this release.

