Adamera to Drill New Flag Hill South Gold Property

Vancouver, October 9, 2024 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) announces that drilling on the new Flag Hill South Gold Property near the town of Republic in Washington State is expected to commence mid-October. The new property was optioned in September (See press release dated September 19, 2024).

The first target to be tested is the C-3 vein in the central part of the property. This vein system has been traced on the surface and projected under overburden for more than 400 metres. Two sections on the vein will be targeted initially. The first section, a zone with up to 9.1 g/t gold in chip samples and the second section, a zone with up to 6.6 g/t gold in chip samples. Both locations are marked by distinct inflections or kinks in strike whereby the vein changes azimuth by at least 20 degrees. The first drill holes will test these points of inflection (see Figure 1).

"This is an impressive target. Recovering high-grade samples at points of inflection on a vein provide for stronger targeting for enhanced gold grades. Furthermore, covered areas along adjacent veins have been identified as high priority targets. This program will focus on defining such high-grade zones." says Mark Kolebaba President and CEO of Adamera.

The recently acquired Flag Hill South Property is located in the Republic Gold District which is the largest gold producing area in Washington State. More than 4 million ounces of gold averaging 24g/t and 15.8 million ounces of silver averaging 110 g/t were reportedly produced in the district before Hecla Mining suspended mining operations in 1996. Flag Hill South is located on private land within the Republic Gold District approximately 10 km from the Kinross Kettle River Gold Mill.

Jim Ebisch, P.Geol is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 reviewing the data in this release. The historical information in this release is from private reports and has not been verified by the Company, however, it appears to have been completed under standard best practices consistent with the time and appears to be of reasonable quality.

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold averaging 14.5 g/t. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

