Adamera Begins Drilling on Flag Hill South Gold Property

Vancouver, October 22, 2024 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) announces that drilling is underway on the new Flag Hill South Gold Property located near the town of Republic in Washington State.

The first target being tested is a partially outcropping high-grade segment of a vein referred to as C-3 vein that has yielded assays up to 6.6g/t gold. The site is highlighted by a significant deviation in the strike of the structure. Drill hole FHS-24-01is being drilled at a dip of -45o to intersect the steeply dipping vein approximately 30m below the surface. Subsequent holes will be down dip and/or along strike. Later, the drill will move to a second target on the property, a segment on the C-3 Vein with high-grade gold assays up to 9.1 g/t.

To assist with corporate communication and enhance market awareness of Company projects, Adamera has entered into an advertising contract with www.TAStocks.com ("TA"). With TA's expertise, Adamera looks forward to stronger use of social media and other forms of communication to ensure that investors are well-informed and engaged.

Under the terms of the contract, TA will provide publishing and advertising services, including social media engagement through X and YouTube. The initial term of the agreement is 120 days, starting on October 21, 2024, and may be renewed with the mutual written agreement of TA and the Company. During the initial term, TA's parent company, Arrow Park Capital Corp., will be paid $15,000 plus applicable taxes for the services provided. To the Company's knowledge, TA does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities.

"I am excited to be drilling an untested epithermal gold system within the Republic Gold District. Given our streamlined share structure, rising gold prices and enhanced corporate communications through TA, I believe we have a unique opportunity for technical successes to reach the market" says Mark Kolebaba President and CEO of Adamera.

The Flag Hill South Property is located in the Republic Gold District, the largest gold producing area in Washington State. More than 4 million ounces of gold averaging 24g/t and 15.8 million ounces of silver averaging 110 g/t were reportedly produced in the district before Hecla Mining suspended mining operations in 1996. Flag Hill South is located on private land within the Republic Gold District approximately 10 km from the Kinross Kettle River Gold Mill.



Photo showing drill set up to test high-grade gold zone on the C-3 Vein on the Flag Hill South Property.

Jim Ebisch, P.Geol is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 reviewing the data related to this project. The historical information in this release is from private reports and has not been verified by the Company, however, it appears to have been completed under standard best practices consistent with the time and appears to be of reasonable quality.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold averaging 14.5 g/t. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

