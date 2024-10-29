ESGold Corp. Accelerates Montauban Mine Production with New Financing Pathways and OTCQB Listing Application

VANCOUVER, October 29, 2024 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF) today announced the launch of a targeted awareness campaign, discussions with potential financing partners to support final construction at the Montauban Mine, and an anticipated production start for gold and silver by Q2 2025. The Company has also applied for an OTCQB Market listing in the U.S., which will enable greater market access and visibility for ESGold's investor base.

At the recent 1-2-1 Mining Show in New York, ESGold President Brad Kitchen connected with several prospective partners, reinforcing ESGold's commitment to strategic growth and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Key Highlights:

Financing Options: ESGold is actively engaging with parties interested in non-dilutive financing solutions, including Gold Loans, Net Smelter Royalties (NSRs), and streaming agreements to fund construction without shareholder dilution.

Production Timeline: Montauban Mine Site is scheduled for construction of its processing plant in November, with gold and silver production on track for Q2 2025.

OTCQB Uplisting: ESGold's OTCQB application is expected to enhance liquidity, visibility, and facilitate broker recommendations, providing broader market access in the U.S.

ESGold is in discussions with several potential financing partners to fund Montauban Mine construction in a non-dilutive manner, underscoring its commitment to preserving shareholder value. Potential financing solutions include Gold Loans, Net Smelter Royalties (NSRs), and resource streaming agreements, each strategically designed to secure essential capital for project completion while minimizing or avoiding equity dilution. These financing options align with ESGold's objective to transition to production while maximizing shareholder returns, positioning the Company to capitalize on the rising value of Montauban's tailings resource as gold and silver prices increase.

The Montauban Mine Site is moving toward a key milestone as construction of the processing facility is set to commence in November, with gold and silver production targeted for Q2 2025. ESGold's near-term production timeline emphasizes swift progression from development to revenue generation, enabling the Company to fund further exploration of Montauban's massive sulphide deposit. This timeline reflects ESGold's strategic commitment to operational efficiency and growth as it seeks to become a reliable producer in the precious metals market.

ESGold's OTCQB application represents an important step in expanding its investor footprint in the United States. By obtaining "Blue Sky status," the listing will grant ESGold trading exemptions in 33 states and make the Company eligible for broker recommendations, anticipated to improve liquidity and attract U.S. investor interest. The OTCQB uplisting supports ESGold's objective to build a broader and more diverse shareholder base and aligns with its vision of becoming a well-recognized player in the resource industry.

"We are thrilled with the substantial visibility our new marketing initiatives have brought to ESGold, drawing significant new attention to our growth potential," said Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold Corp. "Through active financing discussions, a clear production timeline, and the anticipated OTCQB listing, ESGold is strategically positioned to unlock value for shareholders as we advance toward production. We remain focused on disciplined, responsible growth, and operational readiness to achieve near-term production at Montauban."

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.com.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. is a resource exploration and processing company focused on environmentally responsible development. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its exploration projects toward feasibility and production, aiming to generate long-term value through sustainable resource recovery. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, exemplifies its commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management, positioning it as a forward-thinking leader in the sector as it prepares for future production phases.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.com for the French version of this press release, for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces. To keep up with what's going on with ESGold please join our shareholders chat room on telegram :https://t.me/+SQeyLoDRjIAwMDVh

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ESGold Corp.

"Paul Mastantuono"

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 514-712-1532

Email: info@esgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.