Nord Precious Metals Update on Miller Creek Tailings Reprocessing and Backfilling Near-Surface Open Stopes

Coquitlam, October 29, 2024 - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. , (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), has completed a preliminary in-house study for reprocessing the Miller Creek Tailings and backfilling the stopes on the first level with cemented and non-cemented tailings to support the crown pillars (un-mined rock between the open stopes and the surface).

Reprocessing and Backfilling Open Stopes Highlights:

After gravity concentration, the tailings would be placed in the open stopes including the first level, to stabilize any crown pillars

The tailings will, for the most part, be non-cemented as there is no compressive forces at the first level which is up to 25 meters from surface. Cemented tailings would only be used in select key areas on the first level to contain the non-cemented tailings.

Preliminary costs from the backfill contractor for non-cemented and cemented tailings placement is $17 to $30 per cubic meter respectively. This cost is well within the value of the historical silver grades of the Miller Creek Tailings.

Mineralized Broken Material Recovery

The backfill of the first level and stopes would enable extraction of the mineralized broken material beginning with the second level stopes. There are 11 levels at the Castle Mine with the potential of 27 kilometers of workings which contain numerous open stopes. Historical mine plans reveal numerous open stopes potentially containing high-grade cobalt and silver mineralization. During operations, miners routinely left this mineralized material within these stopes. When underground storage capacity was reached, some material was transported to the surface.

Nord later processed samples of this surface material, known as the waste pile. From a single sample, the Company successfully produced both a 1,000-ounce silver doré bar and a high-grade silver-cobalt gravity concentrate at TTL's facility in Cobalt, Ontario. The material was then further refined at SGS Lakefield using the Re-2Ox process, yielding cobalt sulfate that met specifications for the Asian battery market.

The Company has had meetings with both Provincial and Federal representatives with regards to the status of recovery permits. The meetings are ongoing and the Company will provide an update on the progress.

The Company plans to carry on with the drill program at the new discovery to the southeast with the intention of expanding the vein structures.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., Ontario, the CEO and Director of Nord Precious Metals, and a qualified person accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property, which has since been spun out into Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. Nord owns 39% of the Coniagas shares; and (2) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project - 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

