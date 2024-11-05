Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results; Earnings Call at 10AM PDT (1PM EDT) Today

VANCOUVER, Nov. 05, 2024 - Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"Q3 2024 presented its share of challenges as the Company operated at reduced capacity due to the trunnion failure at the Guanaceví mine," said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "While we are eager to return to full production at Guanaceví, we are most excited to be in the final sprint towards commissioning at the Terronera project, which promises to be a transformative milestone for the Company."

Q3 2024 Highlights

Production tracking toward the updated 2024 production guidance: Production decreased in August and September due to a trunnion failure of the primary ball mill at the Guanaceví mine (see news release from August 12, 2024). Q3 production of 874,717 silver ounces (oz) and 9,290 gold oz, for silver equivalent ("AgEq") production of 1.6 million oz.

Strong Revenue from Higher Realized Prices: $53.4 million from the sale of 1,017,392 oz of silver and 9,412 oz of gold at average realized prices of $29.63 per oz silver and $2,528 per oz gold.

Mine Operating Cash Flow: $19.6 million in mine operating cash flow before taxes ( 2) , compared to $10.6 million in Q3 2023 and operating cash flow before working capital changes of $4.5 million compared to $3.3 million in Q3 2023.

, compared to $10.6 million in Q3 2023 and operating cash flow before working capital changes of $4.5 million compared to $3.3 million in Q3 2023. Adjusted Earnings: Recognized an adjusted income of $1.6 million or earnings of $0.01 per share after excluding loss on derivative contracts, mark to market deferred share units, unrealized foreign exchange and investments losses.

Healthy Balance Sheet: Cash position of $54.9 million and working capital ( 2) of $29.4 million.

of $29.4 million. Drawdown on Terronera Senior Secured Debt Facility: During the third quarter of 2024 the Company completed drawdowns of $25 million from the senior secured debt facility. Subsequent to the end of Q3, the Company completed a final drawdown of $35 million.

Construction Continues on Schedule at the Terronera Mine: Overall project progress reached 77% completion, with more than $258 million of the project's budget spent to date. Project commitments total $270 million, which is 99% of the $271 million capital budget, and remains on track for commissioning near the end of Q4 2024. (see news release dated October 21, 2024).



Operating And Financial Overview

Three months ended September 30 Q3 2024 Highlights Nine months ended September 30

2024 2023 % Change

2024 2023

% Change

Production 874,717 1,148,735 (24%) Silver ounces produced 3,647,295 4,266,280 (15%) 9,290 9,089 2% Gold ounces produced 29,972 28,250 6% 867,293 1,140,597 (24%) Payable silver ounces produced 3,621,062 4,231,064 (14%) 9,112 8,929 2% Payable gold ounces produced 29,429 27,749 6% 1,617,925 1,875,855 (14%) Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 6,045,055 6,526,280 (7%) 11.35 17.94 (37%) Cash costs per silver ounce(2) 12.83 13.80 (7%) 18.65 24.10 (23%) Total production costs per ounce(2) 19.41 18.85 3% 25.51 29.64 (14%) All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2) 23.02 23.41 (2%) 175,065 214,270 (18%) Processed tonnes 615,848 653,918 (6%) 138.54 135.45 2% Direct operating costs per tonne(2) 137.90 129.28 7% 189.85 176.37 8% Direct costs per tonne(2) 187.95 171.78 9% Financial 53.4 49.5 8% Revenue ($ millions) 175.4 155.0 13% 1,017,392 1,370,032 (26%) Silver ounces sold 3,991,055 4,337,112 (8%) 9,412 8,760 7% Gold ounces sold 30,179 27,769 9% 29.63 23.99 24% Realized silver price per ounce 26.71 23.75 12% 2,528 1,948 30% Realized gold price per ounce 2,328 1,940 20% (17.3) (2.3) (643%) Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) (32.5) 3.1 (1,157%) 1.6 (8.3) 119% Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions) 0.9 (1.5) 158% 12.5 2.7 364% Mine operating earnings ($ millions) 34.3 31.3 10% 19.6 10.6 85% Mine operating cash flow before taxes(2) ($ millions) 59.1 51.8 14% 4.5 3.3 37% Operating cash flow before working capital changes(2) 21.5 27.2 (21%) (5.6) 8.8 (164%) EBITDA(2) ($ millions) 5.7 39.5 (86%) 13.9 3.7 278% Adjusted EBITDA(2) ($ millions) 42.0 37.8 11% 29.4 75.9 (61%) Working capital (2) ($ millions) 29.4 75.9 (61%) Shareholders (0.07) (0.01) (600%) Earnings (loss) per share - basic ($) (0.14) 0.02 (800%) 0.01 (0.04) 125% Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic ($)(2) 0.00 (0.01) 100% 0.02 0.02 0% Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(2) 0.09 0.14 (36%) 246,000,878 194,249,283 27% Weighted average shares outstanding 238,827,655 192,003,752 24%

(1) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

In Q3 2024, direct operating costs per tonne increased to $138.54, 2% higher than Q3 2023. The increase in the cost per tonne compared to the prior period was due to 18% lower tonnes processed, predominantly caused by the temporarily reduced capacity at Guanaceví. Effective in September, the Company ceased contract mining activities and local third-party material purchases to lessen the impact of lower throughput on direct operating costs and cash flow.

Consolidated cash costs per silver ounce, net of by-product credits, is $11.35 per silver ounce, a 37% decrease compared with $17.94 per silver ounce in Q3 2023, driven by a 39% increase in by-product gold sales, partially offset by a 24% decrease in silver ounces produced.

All-In-Sustaining Costs ("AISC") decreased by 14% to $25.51 per silver ounce compared to Q3 2023 due to the lower cash costs as noted above, and reduced sustaining capital expenditures, partially offset by higher general and administrative costs.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consolidated direct operating cost per tonne is above the previously noted annual guidance (since retracted) due to lower throughput to date in 2024 following the Guanaceví trunnion failure, partially offset by the cost saving measures actioned in the third quarter. Per ounce guidance metrics are impacted by metal price estimates, royalties, special mining duties and normal variations in ore grades. The higher gold price realized has offset increased input costs in calculating per ounce guidance metrics.

Due to the reduced operating capacity at Guanacevi, operating costs and all in sustaining cost metrics were higher in the quarter than originally guided for 2024. Due to the significant number of variables, estimates and remaining uncertainties, management withdrew its 2024 cost guidance in August.

The Company reported a net loss of $17.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in Q3 2023. Excluding certain non-cash and unusual items, and items that are subject to volatility which are unrelated to the Company's operation, adjusted income was $1.6 million compared to an adjusted loss of $8.3 million in Q3 2023.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported revenue of $53.4 million, net of $0.5 million of smelting and refining costs, increased by 8% compared to $49.5 million, net of $0.5 million of smelting and refining costs, in Q3 2023. Gross sales of $53.9 million in Q3 2024 represented an 8% increase over the gross sales of $49.9 million for the same period in 2023. A 26% decrease in silver oz sold during the period, offset by a 24% increase in the realized silver price resulted in an 8% decrease to silver sales. A 7% increase in gold oz sold in combination with a 30% increase in realized gold prices resulted in a 39% increase in gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 1,017,392 oz silver and 9,412 oz gold, for realized prices of $29.63 and $2,528 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 1,370,032 oz silver and 8,760 oz gold, for realized prices of $23.99 and $1,948 per oz, respectively, in the same period of 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the realized prices of silver and gold were within 2% of the London spot prices.

The Company decreased its finished goods silver inventory to 117,921 oz and decreased its finished goods gold inventory to 961 oz at September 30, 2024 compared to 268,020 oz silver and 1,261 oz gold at June 30, 2024. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $3.1 million as at September 30, 2024, compared to $6.1 million at June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $6.2 million, compared to $10.8 million at June 30, 2024.

Cost of sales for Q3 2024 was $41.0 million, a decrease of 12% over the cost of sales of $46.7 million for Q3 2023. The lower cost of sales compared to the prior period was driven by lower silver ounces sold in the quarter as well as cost management measures undertaken at Guanaceví following the trunnion failure in Q3 2024, including the termination of contract mining activities. At Guanaceví in Q3 2023 higher costs were experienced due to lower mine productivity, an increase in the purchase of third-party ore and additional repair costs associated with the plant shutdown at that time.

Exploration and evaluation expenses were $4.7 million, in line with $4.2 million incurred in the same period of 2023. General and administrative expenses of $4.0 million in Q3 2024 were higher compared to the $2.4 million incurred for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the revaluation of the cash-settled DSU liability caused by an increase in Company's share price, amounting to $0.9 million increase.

The Company incurred a foreign exchange loss of $3.1 million in Q3 2024 compared to a foreign exchange loss of $0.4 million in Q3 2023 due to a weakening of the Mexican peso at the end of the reporting period, which decreased the US dollar value of the Mexican peso denominated working capital surplus. In Q3 2024, the Company incurred $0.5 million in finance charges primarily from interest on loans related to mobile equipment and accretion of reclamation and rehabilitation liabilities, compared to $0.3 million in the same period in 2023. The Company recognized $19.4 million loss for the period on the revaluation of the gold and foreign exchange derivatives (2023 - nil) due to the increase in gold forward prices and appreciation of the US dollar in relation to the Mexican peso.

The complete financial statements and management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Allison Pettit, Director Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at apettit@edrsilver.com

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's Q3 2024 financial results today at 1:00pm Eastern time (EDT).

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Time: 10:00am Pacific (PDT) / 1:00pm Eastern (EDT) Telephone: Canada & US +1-844-763-8274 International +1-647-484-8814 Replay: Canada/US Toll Free +1-855-669-9658 International +1-412-317-0088 Passcode is 1771202



To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please click here.

The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com.

About Endeavour Silver - Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Contact Information

Allison Pettit, Director Investor Relations

Tel: (877) 685 - 9775

Email: apettit@edrsilver.com

Website: www.edrsilver.com

Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the September 30, 2024 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in the September 30, 2024 MD&A available on SEDAR+ atwww.sedarplus.ca.

Reconciliation of Working Capital

Expressed in thousands US dollars As at September 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Current assets $104,120 $100,773 Current liabilities 74,744 58,244 Working capital $29,376 $42,529



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

(except for share numbers and per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($17,300) ($2,328) ($32,501) $3,074 Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) 1,445 (409) 3,777 1,205 Gain (loss) on derivatives 17,109 - 26,362 - Change in fair value of investments (109) 1,944 1,177 1,997 Gain on sale of Cozamin royalty - (6,990) - (6,990) Change in fair value of cash settled DSUs 454 (482) 2,078 (823) Adjusted net earnings (loss) $1,599 ($8,265) $893 ($1,537) Basic weighted average share outstanding 246,000,878 194,249,283 238,827,655 192,003,752 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share $0.01 ($0.04) $0.0 ($0.01)



Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine operating earnings per financial statements $12,483 $2,692 $34,335 $31,259 Share-based compensation 73 44 226 (118) Depreciation 7,032 7,855 24,548 20,704 Mine operating cash flow before taxes $19,588 $10,591 $59,109 $51,845



Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

(except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements $8,467 $613 $23,963 $5,065 Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements 4,012 (2,650) 2,480 (22,158) Operating cash flow before working capital changes $4,455 $3,263 $21,483 $27,223 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 246,000,878 194,249,283 238,827,655 192,003,752 Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share $0.02 $0.02 $0.09 $0.14



Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($17,300 ) ($2,328 ) ($32,501 ) $3,074 Depreciation - cost of sales 7,032 7,855 24,548 20,704 Depreciation - exploration, evaluation and development 221 -147 568 448 Depreciation - general & administration 99 63 304 179 Finance costs 357 170 595 658 Current income tax expense 4,523 2,250 13,068 11,137 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (512 ) 888 (908 ) 3,330 EBITDA ($5,580 ) $8,751 $5,674 $39,530 Share based compensation 564 863 2,896 2,904 Gain on sale of Cozamin royalty - (6,990 ) - (6,990 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) 1,445 (409 ) 3,777 1,205 Gain (loss) on derivatives 17,109 - 26,362 - Change in fair value of investments (109 ) 1,944 1,177 1,997 Change in fair value of cash settled DSUs 454 (482 ) 2,078 (823 ) Adjusted EBITDA $13,883 $3,677 $41,964 $37,823 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 246,000,878 194,249,283 238,827,655 192,003,752 Adjusted EBITDA per share $0.04 $0.08 $0.11 $0.18



Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three months ended September 30, 2023

Nine months ended September 30, 2024

Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Direct production costs per financial statements $18,968 $9,737 $28,705 23,863 10,157 $34,020 'Purchase of the third-party material (2,796 ) - (2,796 ) (3,556 ) - (3,556 ) Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 496 496 0 $494 494 Opening finished goods (4,038 ) (557 ) (4,595 ) (10,257 ) ($962 ) (11,219 ) Closing finished goods 1,725 718 2,443 8,627 656 9,283 Direct operating costs 13,859 10,394 24,253 18,677 10,345 29,022 'Purchase of the third-party material 2,796 - 2,796 3,556 - 3,556 Royalties 5,060 91 5,151 4,754 67 4,821 Special mining duty (1) 463 573 1,036 306 85 391 Direct costs 22,178 11,058 33,236 27,293 10,497 37,790 By-product gold sales (8,289 ) (15,505 ) (23,794 ) (5,326 ) (11,737 ) (17,063 ) Opening gold inventory fair market value 2,187 751 2,938 1,629 1,268 2,897 Closing gold inventory fair market value (1,059 ) (1,478 ) (2,537 ) (2,345 ) (815 ) (3,160 ) Cash costs net of by-product 15,017 (5,174 ) 9,843 21,251 (787 ) 20,464 Depreciation 4,656 2,376 7,032 4,684 3,171 7,855 Share-based compensation 59 14 73 31 13 44 Opening finished goods depreciation (1,326 ) (144 ) (1,470 ) (2,318 ) (288 ) (2,606 ) Closing finished goods depreciation 515 184 699 1,509 222 1,731 Total production costs $18,921 ($2,744 ) $16,177 $25,157 $2,331 $27,488





Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three months ended September 30, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 67,094 107,971 175,065 103,345 110,925 214,270 Payable silver ounces 766,599 100,694 867,293 1,038,087 102,510 1,140,597 Cash costs per silver ounce $19.59 ($51.38 ) $11.35 $20.47 ($7.68 ) $17.94 Total production costs per ounce $24.68 ($27.25 ) $18.65 $24.23 $22.74 $24.10 Direct operating costs per tonne $206.56 $96.27 $138.54 $180.72 $93.26 $135.45 Direct costs per tonne $330.55 $102.42 $189.85 $264.10 $94.63 $176.37 Expressed in thousands US dollars Nine months ended September 30, 2024

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Direct production costs per financial statements $68,855 $30,258 $99,113 $56,886 $29,128 $86,014 'Purchase of the third-party material (10,231 ) - (10,231 ) (7,505 ) - (7,505 ) Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 1,436 1,436 - 1,945 1,945 Opening finished goods (7,137 ) (699 ) (7,836 ) (4,953 ) (245 ) (5,198 ) Closing finished goods 1,725 718 2,443 8,627 656 9,283 Direct operating costs 53,212 31,713 84,925 53,055 31,484 84,539 'Purchase of the third-party material 10,231 - 10,231 7,505 - 7,505 Royalties 16,948 259 17,207 16,904 201 17,105 Special mining duty (1) 2,113 1,270 3,383 2,800 379 3,179 Direct costs 82,504 33,242 115,746 80,264 32,064 112,328 By-product gold sales (27,642 ) (42,622 ) (70,264 ) (22,228 ) (31,654 ) (53,882 ) Opening gold inventory fair market value 2,909 619 3,528 2,740 354 3,094 Closing gold inventory fair market value (1,059 ) (1,478 ) (2,537 ) (2,345 ) (815 ) (3,160 ) Cash costs net of by-product 56,712 (10,239 ) 46,473 58,431 (51 ) 58,380 Depreciation 16,436 8,112 24,548 11,539 9,165 20,704 Share-based compensation 181 45 226 (50 ) (68 ) (118 ) Opening finished goods depreciation (1,459 ) (197 ) (1,656 ) (862 ) (60 ) (922 ) Closing finished goods depreciation 515 184 699 1,509 222 1,731 Total production costs $72,385 ($2,095 ) $70,290 $70,567 $9,208 $79,775 Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three months ended September 30, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 294,995 320,853 615,848 322,628 331,290 653,918 Payable silver ounces 3,290,499 330,563 3,621,062 3,822,057 409,007 4,231,064 Cash costs per silver ounce $17.24 ($30.97 ) $12.83 $15.29 ($0.12 ) $13.80 Total production costs per ounce $22.00 ($6.34 ) $19.41 $18.46 $22.51 $18.85 Direct operating costs per tonne $180.38 $98.84 $137.90 $164.45 $95.03 $129.28 Direct costs per tonne $279.68 $103.61 $187.95 $248.78 $96.79 $171.78



Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three months ended September 30, 2024

Three months ended September 30, 2023

Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Cash costs net of by-product $15,017 ($5,174 ) $9,843 $21,251 ($787 ) $20,464 Operations share-based compensation 59 14 73 31 13 44 Corporate general and administrative 2,034 1,154 3,188 1,087 514 1,601 Corporate share-based compensation 428 267 695 475 219 694 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 85 68 153 77 69 146 Mine site expensed exploration 313 52 365 362 339 701 Equipment loan payments 0 19 19 189 489 678 Capital expenditures sustaining 5,696 2,092 7,788 6,697 2,787 9,484 All-In-Sustaining Costs $23,632 ($1,508 ) $22,124 $30,169 $3,643 $33,812 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 7,624 3,476 Growth capital expenditures 89,375 22,252 All-In-Costs $119,123 $59,540 Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three months ended September 30, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 67,094 107,971 175,065 103,345 110,925 214,270 Payable silver ounces 766,599 100,694 867,293 1,038,087 102,510 1,140,597 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 995,146 622,779 1,617,925 1,294,091 581,764 1,875,855 All-In-Sustaining cost per ounce $30.83 ($14.98 ) $25.51 $29.06 $35.54 $29.64 Expressed in thousands US dollars Nine months ended September 30, 2024

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Cash costs net of by-product $56,712 ($10,239 ) $46,473 $58,431 ($51 ) $58,380 Operations share-based compensation 181 45 226 (50 ) (68 ) (118 ) Corporate general and administrative 6,501 2,865 9,366 4,931 1,869 6,800 Corporate share-based compensation 1,802 794 2,596 1,924 730 2,654 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 288 218 506 235 197 432 Mine site expensed exploration 776 701 1,477 1,068 1,002 2,070 Equipment loan payments 206 306 512 679 1,465 2,144 Capital expenditures sustaining 15,657 6,557 22,214 18,687 8,008 26,695 All-In-Sustaining Costs $82,123 $1,247 $83,370 $85,905 $13,152 $99,057 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 11,148 9,792 Growth capital expenditures 127,280 49,622 All-In-Costs $221,798 $158,471 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 294,995 320,853 615,848 322,628 331,290 653,918 Payable silver ounces 3,290,499 330,563 3,621,062 3,822,057 409,007 4,231,064 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 4,196,000 1,849,055 6,045,055 4,732,278 1,794,002 6,526,280 All-In-Sustaining cost per ounce $24.96 $3.77 $23.02 $22.48 $32.16 $23.41



Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Capital expenditures sustaining $7,788 $9,484 $22,214 $26,695 Growth capital expenditures 89,375 22,252 127,280 49,622 Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows $97,163 $31,736 $149,494 $76,317 Expressed in thousands US dollars Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine site expensed exploration $365 $701 $1,477 $2,070 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 7,624 3,476 11,148 9,792 Total exploration, evaluation and development 7,989 4,177 12,625 11,862 Exploration, evaluation and development depreciation 221 (147 ) 568 448 Exploration, evaluation and development share-based compensation (204 ) 125 74 368 Exploration, evaluation and development expense $8,006 $4,155 $13,267 $12,678



Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross silver sales $30,145 $32,864 $106,601 $103,027 Silver ounces sold 1,017,392 1,370,032 3,991,055 4,337,112 Realized silver price per ounce $29.63 $23.99 $26.71 $23.75 Expressed in thousands US dollars Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross gold sales $23,794 $17,063 $70,264 $53,882 Gold ounces sold 9,412 8,760 30,179 27,769 Realized gold price per ounce $2,528 $1,948 $2,328 $1,940



