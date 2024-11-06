Adamera Financing

Vancouver, November 6, 2024 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,666,667 units at $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The Company will make a provision for an over-allotment option to allow the purchase of up to 3,333,333 additional $0.15 units beyond the number of units contemplated in this financing. If the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised, the total gross proceeds will be $1,500,000 from the sale of 10,000,000 units.

Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof, to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of five (5) years from the date of closing.

If the closing market price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is $0.30 or more over a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the respective closing, the warrants will expire on the 30th day (the "Accelerated Expiry Date") after the 10 consecutive trading days at or above $0.30 unless exercised by the holder on or before the Accelerated Expiry Date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement for exploration work on its gold properties and for general working capital. The securities associated with this private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the private placement. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold averaging 14.5 g/t. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

Phone: (604) 689-2010

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

