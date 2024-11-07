Sitka Gold Corp. Closes $5.0 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, CANADA - November 7, 2024 - TheNewswire: Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (TSXV:SIG) (FSE:1RF) (OTCQB:SITKF) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,999,020 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 9,802,000 flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (the "FT Shares") sold at a price of $0.51 per FT Share.

"This financing enables us to move forward with a healthy treasury of over $15 million and expand our drilling efforts across the extensive gold system identified at our road accessible, district-scale RC Gold Project, where two gold deposits have been discovered to date and several promising targets await further drill advancement", commented Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka.

Each FT Share was issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering on exploration and development programs on the Company's flagship RC Gold Project in the Yukon Territory, which expenditures will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" as such term is defined in paragraph (f) of the definition of "Canadian exploration expense" in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act, which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2025 and renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2024, to the purchasers of the FT Shares.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring on March 8, 2025.

About the flagship RC Gold Project

The RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

On January 19, 2023 Sitka Gold announced an Initial Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") guidelines for the RC Gold Property of 1,340,000 ounces of gold(1). The road accessible, pit constrained Mineral Resource is classified as inferred and is contained in two zones: The Blackjack and Eiger deposits with 900,000 ounces of gold grading 0.83 g/t and 440,000 ounces of gold grading 0.68 g/t respectively. Both of these deposits are at/near surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption (see News Release July 13, 2022). The Mineral Resource estimate is presented in the following table at a base case cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au:

RC Gold Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

COG g/t Au Blackjack Zone Eiger Zone Combined Tonnes 000's Au g/t 0z Au 000's Tonnes 000's Au g/t 0z Au 000's Tonnes 000's Au g/t 0z Au 000's 0.20 35,798 0.80 921 32,523 0.45 471 68,321 0.63 1,391 0.25 33,743 0.83 900 27,362 0.50 440 61,105 0.68 1,340 0.30 31,282 0.88 885 22,253 0.55 393 53,535 0.74 1,279 0.35 29,065 0.92 860 17,817 0.60 344 46,882 0.80 1,203 0.40 26,975 0.96 833 14,506 0.66 308 41,481 0.86 1,140

Notes

1. Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 19,

2023. Mineral Resources are classified using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards.

2. The cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit

mining and processing

3. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimised pit shell using the following assumptions: US$1800/oz Au price; a 45°

pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne; processing costs of US$8.00 per

tonne; G&A of US$1.50/t.

4. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

5. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

To date, 76 diamond drill holes have been drilled on the property by the Company for a total of approximately 28,535 metres including 20 drill holes totalling 9,263 metres completed in 2024 focused on exploration and expanding the initial resource. The drilling in 2024, so far, produced results of up to 678.1 m of 1.04 g/t gold from 4.4 m including 409.5 m of 1.36 g/t gold from 273.0 m, 93.0 m of 2.57 g/t gold from 589.5 m and 5.5 m of 17.59 g/t gold from 589.5 m in hole DDRCCC-24-068 (see news release dated October 21, 2024). Assay results for a total of eight drill holes at Blackjack, Rhosgobel (5 kms south of the Blackjack deposit) and Pukelman (2 kms SE of the Blackjack deposit) targeting known intrusion related gold mineralization are pending.

(1) Simpson, R. January 19, 2023. Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $15 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing its Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut.

The Company recently announced an NI 43-101 compliant initial inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,340,000 ounces of gold(1) beginning at surface and grading 0.68 g/t at its RC Gold Project in Yukon (see news release dated January 19, 2023).

*For more detailed information on the underlying properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

