First Tellurium Completes Acquisition of 75% Interest in PyroDelta Energy

With potential applications of PyroDelta's thermoelectric generator growing - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) reports the Company has submitted its final payment to Michael Abdelmaseh to acquire a 75% interest in First Tellurium's subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Corp. First Tellurium had committed in May, 2024 to acquire its interest from Mr. Abdelmaseh, PyroDelta's Chief Engineer and inventor of PyroDelta's next-generation, tellurium-based thermoelectric generator. More information about the device can be found on the PyroDelta website and in various First Tellurium news releases from 2023 and 2024.

"This is a major step for our company, and it provides important diversification within the critical metals sector," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Based on the results PyroDelta has achieved to date, and the many inquiries we have received from potential users of the device, we believe this will open up many new markets and opportunities for us."

As reported throughout 2023 and 2024, the thermoelectric generator has demonstrated potential to provide clean, silent and renewable power for a range of industries, including the automotive, recreational and emergency energy, agricultural and solar energy sectors. PyroDelta is currently focused on bringing generators to the automotive and emergency/recreational markets while exploring other applications with potential purchasers and users.

In a recent interview with the Canadian Securities Exchange as part of its Summit on Responsible Investment series, Mr. Docherty met with the CSE's Anna Serin and reviewed the various opportunities under development by First Tellurium, including its tellurium and precious metals properties, its association with the Salmon Gold initiative and RESOLVE, and the thermoelectric generator. The segment focusing on the thermoelectric generator starts at 17:40 of the interview. First Tellurium invites investors and shareholders to view the full video to help understand the Company's strategy going forward in 2025 and beyond.

"I'm grateful to Anna and the CSE for the chance to help investors understand the multiple opportunities we're pursuing," said Docherty. "I believe we've reached an important crossroads for First Tellurium, and this interview presented a great opportunity to cover a lot of crucial ground about how we're diversifying and planning to grow."

Further information about First Tellurium is available in the latest presentation, posted today on the Company's website.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

