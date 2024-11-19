Arizona Gold & Silver Completes Satellite WV3 Hyperspectral Survey Across the Philadelphia Project, Arizona

Vancouver, November 19, 2024 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. ?(TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB:AZASF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a satellite WV3 hyperspectral survey over the entire Philadelphia property. This survey was conducted by PhotoSat.

Our Company has focussed almost entirely on the western portion of the Philadelphia project area. This is the area in closest proximity to historical mining activity on the property. However, it has been well known by the Company that the area being drilled occupies the westernmost portion of a far larger hydrothermal alteration footprint. The current drilling is not only drilling down dip of known mineralization but is testing the western fringe of Red Hill a pronounced topographic feature and a well-defined hyperspectral anomaly based on prior 30 metre resolution ASTER data. Red Hill is also identified by an underlying CSAMT geophysical anomaly.

The new satellite WV3 hyperspectral survey was designed to provide mineral mapping across the entire project at a resolution of three metres. This greatly exceeds the 30-metre resolution of the publicly available ASTER data the Company had accessed previously. In addition, the 2-metre resolution survey can map a much broader suite of minerals than the ASTER data. Minerals it can identify include opal/chalcedony, alunite, calcite, chlorite/epidote, kaolinite, montmorillonite, sericite and hematite, all of which are critical components of the alteration suite that characterizes the Philadelphia low sulfidation epithermal system.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, "East Philadelphia is our name for the large alteration package on the east portion of our claim block. On the available ASTER data this large, altered area measures roughly 2x3 kilometres. For comparison it is similar in size and character to the large, altered area that overlies the recently discovered Merlin deposit of AngloGold Ashanti, located east of Beatty, Nevada. That deposit is reported to contain 9 million ounces of gold. The hyperspectral survey will also refine our understanding of the alteration over the Red Hills bulk tonnage target that we are currently drilling. Our drilling has returned several intercepts of +100 metres grading 1.3-1.5 grams per tonne (gpt) gold from the western edge of that target."

The Company has engaged on a consulting basis a very senior geologist (PhD, PE) with extensive exploration experience in the western United States and Chile. He will interpret the mineral mapping products from the hyperspectral survey, perform ground follow-up to verify the accuracy of the hyperspectral data, map the host lithologies in detail and identify discrete exploration targets for follow-up geochemical and geophysical surveys. Drill target identification and permitting will follow.

The Company wishes to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 2,644,000 common shares at price of $0.435 for a period of five years to its officers, directors, and certain consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is pleased to offer these options to our dedicated team who have demonstrated leadership and excellence in their individual areas.

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

