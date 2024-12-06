York Harbour To Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, December 5, 2024 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (the "Company" or "York Harbour") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") effective upon market open on Monday, December 9, 2024 (the "Listing"). The Common Shares will trade under its current symbol "YORK". No actions are required by York Harbour's shareholders.

In connection with the Listing, the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") after market close on Friday, December 6, 2024. Both the TSXV and CSE will issue bulletins announcing the change this week.

Corporate Updates

As announced by the Company in its news release dated September 25, 2024, the Company completed the first milestone of the option agreement with Firetail Resources Limited ("Firetail"). Firetail holds an option to earn up to an additional 31% undivided interest in the Company's Copper Zinc-Silver Project in Newfoundland and Labrador which can be exercised in installments over a three year period (the "Transaction"). Since the remaining milestones are not yet exercised, the Company does not intend to seek final acceptance of the Transaction with the TSXV.

The Company also announces the withdrawal of the debt settlement transaction that was previously disclosed in its news release dated August 21, 2024, involving certain arm's length third parties and three of the Company's directors.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The Company has recently closed the first milestone of an Option Agreement with Firetail Resources Limited on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Additionally, York Harbour holds a 100%-interest in the Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project, covering 15,150 hectares, situated next to the Trans-Canada Highway and only 27 km from a deep-water port at Turf Point, Newfoundland.

