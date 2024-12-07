Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Rugby Resources Ltd. Announces Results of its Annual General & Special Meeting

02:28 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Dec. 06, 2024 - Rugby Resources Ltd. ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGSM") that was held on December 5th in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 80,582,317 common shares of the Company were voted, representing 25.45% of the Company's outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all applicable items of business set before the meeting, as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast
Number of Directors % For % Against
Number of Directors to be set at five (5) 99.98% 0.02%
Election of Directors % For % of Votes Withheld
Bryce Roxburgh 94.62% 5.38%
Yale R. Simpson 94.62% 5.38%
Robert Reynolds 99.98% 0.02%
Cecil Bond 94.62% 5.38%
Paul Joyce 94.62% 5.38%
Appointment of Auditor % For % of Votes Withheld
To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered
Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing
year and to authorize the directors to fix their
remuneration.		 100% 0.00%
Approval of Stock Option Plan % For % Against
To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an
ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the
Company's restated stock option plan as more
particularly described in the accompanying Information
Circular dated October 31, 2024 (the "Information
Circular").		 95.08% 4.92%
Approval of Restricted Share Unit and Deferred Share
Unit Plan		 % For % Against
To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an
ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the
Company's amended and restated restricted share unit
and deferred share unit compensation plan, as more
particularly described in the accompanying Information
Circular.		 99.98% 0.02%


Bryce Roxburgh, Yale Simpson, Robert Reynolds, Cecil Bond, and Paul Joyce were all re-elected to the Board of Directors at the AGSM.

Merfyn Roberts did not stand for re-election at the AGSM, however, will remain as an advisor to the Board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Roberts for his service and dedication over the years and wishes him well.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Resources Ltd. website at: www.rugbyresourcesltd.com

Rob Grey, VP Corporate Communications Suite 1890 - 1075 West Georgia St.
Tel: 604-688-4941 Fax: 604-688-9532 Vancouver, BC Canada. V6E 3C9
Toll free: 1-855-688-4941 info@rugbyresourcesltd.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rugby Resources Ltd.

Rugby Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DN4Z
CA78132X1042
www.rugbyresourcesltd.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap