Lodestar Metals Provides Details of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, December 6, 2024 - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), announces that it will be relying on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-913 (the "Order") for an exemption from the requirements to send proxy-related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming annual general meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on December 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. via telephone conference, due to the current delays and suspension of mail service in Canada as a result of the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers that commenced on November 15, 2024 (the "Postal Strike").

As set out in the Meeting Materials, shareholders will be asked to consider and approve the following resolutions: (i) set the number of directors; (ii) election of directors for the ensuing year; and (iii) appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

The Company's Meeting Materials, comprising of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, the Management Information Circular, the Form of Proxy, the Form of Voting Information Form and Financial Statements Request Form, are accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://lodestarmetals.com. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned websites, and registered shareholders and non-objecting beneficial shareholders may contact the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday at 604-559-8880/toll free 1-888-787-0888 (Within North America) or email proxy@endeavortrust.com to request copies of the Meeting Materials or voting control numbers for voting online at www.investorvote.com. Objecting beneficial shareholders should contact their broker to request their voting instruction forms, voting control numbers and instructions for voting. In the event that the Postal Strike ends prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail the Meeting Materials in the normal course, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the Meeting.

The Company has satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials under the Order.

About Lodestar Metals Corp.

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company. The Company's 100% owned flagship Peny Property comprises 47 mineral claims totaling 11,191 hectares in the Snow Lake District, Manitoba, with access to tier-1 existing infrastructure. The Lodestar business plan calls for a dynamic combination of developing its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships to achieve growth. For more information, visit https://lodestarbatterymetals.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

