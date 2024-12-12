Zonte Metals Outlines Two Large Drill Targets at the K10 Target, on its Cross Hills Copper Project.

December 12, 2024 - Zonte Metals Inc. (TSXV:ZON)(XOTC:EREPF) ("Zonte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the advancement of the K10 target to drill stage.

Highlights:

The identification of two large gravity anomalies which are spatially coincident high magnetics, elevated copper-in-soils and rocks, sitting in structural zones.

The largest gravity anomaly measures 1100m by 400m and 750m depth. The anomaly is open along strike.

The Company has compiled all datasets over the K10 target area including magnetics, gravity, structural analysis, alteration and geological and geochemical data. The reprocessing of the geophysical data has outlined two large gravity anomalies that are spatially coincident with the magnetic anomaly in the target area. These gravity anomalies are also coincident with copper mineralization in bedrock, elevated copper-in-soils, and are aligned with interpreted structural zones.

The K10S anomaly measures 1,800 metres in length, up to 400 metres in width, and 500 metres deep at its thickest portion. It sits adjacent to the magnetic high in the target area. Previous exploration by the Company has identified copper showings and indications in bedrock along the entire strike length of the anomaly. The K10N gravity anomaly measures 1,100 metres in length, up to 500 metres wide, and 750 metres deep, remaining open along strike. This anomaly is enveloped by the magnetic high in the target area.

Mineralization throughout the area is predominantly chalcopyrite, with subordinate amounts of bornite and chalcocite. Pyrite is commonly observed throughout the target and appears to form a halo around the anomalies. The accompanying figures illustrate the plan view and cross-section of the gravity anomalies at the K10 target.



Figure 1. Plan view of gravity anomalies at K10 with bedrock copper indications.



Figure 2. Cross-section of the K10 gravity anomalies looking NE.

Terry Christopher, President and CEO, comments: "The K10 target hosts two high-priority anomalies. The large gravity anomalies are supported by coincident geophysical, geological and geochemical data. Together with the recently announced K9 target, the Company now has three large drill ready targets. We continue additional processing and compilation for the K6S-K7 and K8 targets."

Additional information on the project can be found at the following link https://www.zontemetals.com/projects/cross-hills-copper-property

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Donald Blake, PGeo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents and technical disclosures in this press release. Mr. Blake is a non-independent consultant to Zonte Metals.

About Zonte

Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior explorer focused on gold and copper. The Company owns 100% of the MJ project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, located in the Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project in the new Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the Cross Hills Copper project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Colombia, the company has a 25% carried interest in Project X where historic drilling intersected significant gold mineralization and the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, as well as statements regarding financial and business prospects and the Corporation's future plans, objectives or economic performance and financial outlooks. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable but actual results may be affected by a variety of variables and may be materially different from the results or events predicted in the forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements readers should consider the risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:

Terry Christopher

CEO and President

902-405-3520

info@zontemetals.com

www.zontemetals.com

