Giant Mining Corp. Prepares Drill Tenders for Upcoming Four Core Hole Program at Majuba Hill

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is in the process of preparing drill tenders to be sent to prospective drilling companies for its upcoming four Core Hole Drill Program at the Majuba Hill ("Majuba Hill") Copper-Silver Porphyry Deposit located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The Core Program is designed to follow up hole MHB-30 ("MHB-30") which encountered high-grade copper-silver mineralization from 0 to 218.0 feet (66.4 meters) of 1.35% Cu and 73.4 g/t Ag including 74.0 feet (22.6 meters) of 2.6% Cu and 30.1 g/t Ag.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Magmatic-Hydrothermal Breccia Corridors and Prominent Breccia Bodies

This maiden 2025 drill program is a key component of Giant Mining Corp.'s ongoing initiative to advance exploration efforts at the Majuba Hill, a highly prospective site with significant resource potential. Notably, previous results from the deposit have demonstrated impressive grades, including: 0 to 218.0 feet (66.4 meters) of 2.1% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") including 140.0 to 214.0/ 74.0 feet (22.6 meters) at 2.9% CuEq.

Phase 1 2025 Drill Program

Up to 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) of drilling over four holes is planned to target the Southern Breccia Corridor with holes oriented to intersect the high-grade mineralized breccia. Drilling will focus on the deeper portions of the breccia and the extensions of the high-grade copper zones below the historic underground workings.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Giant Mining 2024 Drilling with Grade Domains and Magmatic-Hydrothermal Breccia Corridors

"We are thrilled with the tremendous progress Giant Mining achieved at Majuba Hill in 2024, advancing what we firmly believe has the potential to become a significant domestic copper deposit for the United States," said David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining. "This project represents a major opportunity for our stakeholders and a step forward for global resource development. Looking ahead, we are excited to launch our maiden 2025 drilling program at Majuba Hill. The company is currently accepting proposals from drill crews ready to begin operations at the earliest convenience."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: MHB-30 55.5-57.0 meters (182-187 ft /4.5% Cu & 49.0 g/t Ag with Strong Copper Oxides in Mineralized Breccia



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: MHB-30 47.9-49.4 meters (157-162 ft)/2.1% Cu & 16.3 g/t Ag in Mineralized Breccia fragment with chalcopyrite and bornite

Copper Equivalent Calculation

Copper equivalent (CuEq) values were calculated on September 24th, 2024, by combining the assay values for copper and silver assay results for each intercept using an interval-weighted calculation based on $4.475/lb. Cu and $31.29/oz Ag. Copper on September 24th, 2024, was trading at $4.475/lb. Cu and $31.29/oz Ag (prices from https://www.cnbc.com/quotes; Copper (Dec?24) @HG.1: CEC: Commodities Exchange Centre and Silver COMEX (Dec?24) @SI.1: CEC: Commodities Exchange Centre).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Mo (ppm) Sn (ppm) Zn (ppm) MHB-30 0.0 66.4 66.4 1.35 73.4 0.074 107 229 387 including 42.7 65.2 22.6 2.60 30.1 0.092 206 95 414

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company utilizes a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are placed in cloth or plastic sample bags and are transported from the Giant Mining secure warehouse to the ALS Labs Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in North Vancouver, B.C.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS Labs method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS Labs method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS Labs.

Discover more about Majuba Hill Copper Deposit and Giant Mining Corp. by watching our corporate video. Gain insights into our vision and operations by visiting https://giantminingcorp.com/majuba-hill/.

Some of Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:

Location: Nevada - The #1 mining jurisdiction on the planet according to the Fraser Institute

Project Size: 9,684 Acres (3,919 ha)

Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects.

History: Historical Producer



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5: Historical Production from Majuba Hill (USD $32 Million in Historical production at Today's Prices)

Drilling: 83,925 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $10.4 Million in development costs.

Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects. The company saw its highest-grade results to date in 2024 drilling high grade from surface with 74.0 feet of 2.6% Cu and 30.1 g/t Ag within 218.0 feet of 1.35% Cu and 73.4 g/t Ag"

Deposit: A 2023 Report by RESPEC Engineering outlines the potential for deposit of up to 660,000,000 pounds of copper. See report.

Expandability: IP Survey, deep drilling, step out drilling all suggest expandability with expansion open in all directions.

Fully Financed: Secured funding for 2025 Drilling Campaign

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

RSUS

The Company announces it has granted 375,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company. The RSUs are valid for a term of one year and under the terms of the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan"). All the RSUs expire on January 16, 2026.

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

In addition, Giant Mining Corp. holds a 20% ownership stake in the Friday Gold Project, located in the historic Orogrande Mining District, Idaho, approximately 16 km south-southwest of Elk City. With a resource base of 1,237,000 ounces of gold, Friday Gold presents promising opportunities for exploration and development, reinforcing the Company's strategy of advancing high-value resource assets in stable, mining-friendly regions.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (236) 788-0643

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS

www.giantminingcorp.com

LIKE AND FOLLOW

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

DOWNLOAD INVESTOR INFORMATION

Click Here

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward?looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward?looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward?looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward?looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

###

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.