ESGold Corp. Issues Restricted Share Units to New Director and Provides Construction Update on Montauban Project

Vancouver, May 6, 2025 - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company"), a pre-production gold and silver company advancing its flagship Montauban Project in Quebec, announces it has approved the issuance of restricted share units ("RSUs") and provides an update on ongoing construction activities.

In connection with his recent appointment to the Company's Board of Directors, ESGold has issued 500,000 RSUs to Mr. Peter Espig, a seasoned capital markets and mining executive with an extensive track record in project finance, restructuring, and transitioning juniors into cash-flow positive producers. The RSU grants are part of the Company's strategy to attract, retain, and reward high-performing individuals while aligning their interests with those of shareholders.

The RSUs were issued pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and will vest in accordance with the terms of the plan. These securities are subject to a statutory hold period expiring in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Construction Advancing at Montauban

The Company is also pleased to report that construction at the Montauban processing site is advancing on schedule. Delivery of the Humphrey Spirals-a key component of the gravity recovery circuit-is expected next week. These units represent a critical milestone in the buildout of the gold-silver recovery system.

Further equipment deliveries and commissioning updates will be provided as ESGold progresses toward production, expected by year-end 2025. The Company remains committed to executing its phased construction plan while maintaining cost disciplined and targeting near-term cash flow generation.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

