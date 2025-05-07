Aero Energy and Standard Uranium Report New Gravity Survey Targets and Assay Results, Sun Dog Project, Northwest Athabasca Basin

Additional Targets Emerging in Underexplored Rocks

Vancouver, May 7, 2025 - Aero Energy Ltd. (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: UU3) ("Aero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an extensive high-resolution ground gravity survey across three target areas on the Sun Dog Project ("Sun Dog", or the "Project"), northern Saskatchewan. Integration and analysis of geophysical data sets has generated several new priority drill targets across the Wishbone, McNie, and Armbruster South target areas. Additionally, analytical results from the 2024 drill program - designed to test the newly identified Wishbone target area - have returned anomalous uranium from all eight drill holes.

The Project is currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement (the "Option") with Standard Uranium Ltd. ("Standard") (TSXV: STND) that was executed on October 20, 2023. The 2024 drill program was funded by Aero and operated by Standard. Sun Dog covers an area of 48,443 acres (19,604 ha) across nine mineral claims and is located 15 km Southeast of Uranium City on the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin. It hosts the historical Gunnar Uranium Mine, discovered in 1952, which doubled Canada's uranium production and became the largest uranium producer globally in 1956. The Gunnar Mine produced approximately 18M lbs of U 3 O 8 between 1953 and 19811,2.

Highlights:

Extensive Ground Gravity Survey: Ground gravity surveys have been completed over the Armbruster South, Wishbone, and McNie target areas (Figure 2). These surveys have further refined high-priority drill targets through the identification of potential hydrothermal alteration zones related to electromagnetic ("EM") conductors.

New Drill Targets: Third-party processing of the Sun Dog gravity data via Convolutions Geoscience has delineated density-low bullseyes and zones of high contrast gravity fluctuations. The confluence of these anomalies with crosscutting faults, EM conductors, surficial uranium showings, and lakebed geochemical anomalies, has generated multiple new prospective target zones and subsequent drill targets.

Uranium Mineralization Confirmed: Analytical results from the summer 2024 drill program confirmed uranium mineralization in all eight holes within the Wishbone target area. Highly anomalous basement-hosted uranium was intersected in drill hole SD-24-018, coinciding with prospective structure and alteration. Structurally-hosted dravitic clay, associated with uranium mineralization, has been confirmed in SD-24-019.

Verified Targets: The 2024 drill program results confirm a favorable geological environment for fluid movement and uranium deposition on the Project. Stacked graphitic structural zones associated with uranium mineralization and prospective hydrothermal alteration were intersected in the Wishbone target area.

Next Steps: Following the review of drilling and new gravity data sets, a second drilling phase is being planned to follow-up along strike of mineralized drill holes and continue testing of priority regional drill targets across the Project.





Figure 1. Overview of the Sun Dog Project highlighting drill target areas, high-grade* uranium occurrences, and EM-conductors.



2025 Ground Gravity Survey

MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. completed high-resolution ground gravity surveys along known conductive exploration trends across the Wishbone, McNie, and Armbruster South target areas (Figure 2). These surveys have identified numerous density-low bullseye anomalies representing potential zones of hydrothermal alteration or structural disruption which are commonly associated with uranium mineralization events.

Convolutions Geoscience completed detailed density inversions, providing additional vectoring layers for future drill programs. Value-added products include density inversions, modeling interpretation, and expert recommendations. As a result of this analysis, multiple new drill target zones have been identified along these trends, outlined via the confluence of density-low anomalies, historical surface mineralization, lakebed geochemical anomalies, EM conductors, and crosscutting fault zones.





Figure 2. 2025 ground gravity survey areas covering the Armbruster South, Wishbone, and McNie EM conductor trends. Density-low anomalies representing potential alteration zones are highlighted by cool colours on the inverted gravity grids.



2024 Drill Program Analytical Highlights

Eight diamond drill holes comprising 1,593 metres were completed within the Wishbone target area. Analytical data confirmed the intersection of anomalous uranium within the basement rock in all eight holes drilled during the summer drill program (Table 1) as well as structurally-hosted dravitic clays. Key uranium pathfinder elements and hydrothermal alteration commonly associated with uranium-bearing mineralized systems were intersected in the previously undrilled Wishbone target area, as well as a significant graphitic fault system at depth.

The 2024 drill program was designed to follow up on recent prospecting and mapping completed on the Project that outlined key geological/structural settings and multiple outcrops of favourable uranium host-rocks, in addition to testing strong conductive signatures delineated by the 2024 airborne VTEM Plus survey. Summer drilling was focused in the Wishbone target area, defined by a strong, 5-kilometre conductor trend hosting zones of uranium-bearing graphitic metapelite and cross-cutting faults.

Table 1. Sun Dog 2024 drill hole uranium assay summary

DDH From (m) To (m) Width (m) Lithology Uranium

(partial, ppm) U 3 O 8 (wt%) SD-24-014 199.5 200.0 0.5 Basement 14.8 0.002 SD-24-015 60.5 61.0 0.5 Basement 17.6 0.002 73.5 74.0 0.5 34.8 - 90.4 90.5 0.1 13.5 - 169.0 169.1 0.1 13.4 - SD-24-016 57.0 57.5 0.5 Basement 23 0.003 57.5 58.0 0.5 38.6 0.005 76.7 77.2 0.5 10.8 - SD-24-017 45.75 45.85 0.1 Basement 33.4 - 79.0 79.5 0.5 14.8 0.002 132.8 132.9 0.1 11.4 - SD-24-018 12.0 12.5 0.5 Basement 29.2 0.005 12.5 13.0 0.5 176.0 0.026 13.0 13.5 0.5 28.1 0.004 24.3 24.4 0.1 31.6 - 25.0 25.5 0.5 44.8 0.008 25.5 26.0 0.5 82.9 0.013 26.0 26.5 0.5 17.3 0.004 27.3 27.4 0.1 11.1 - SD-24-019 21.2 21.3 0.1 Basement 12.4 - 36.3 36.85 0.55 15.4 - 117.5 118.0 0.5 10.5 0.002 118.0 118.5 0.5 23.0 0.004 118.5 119.0 0.5 12.6 0.002 192.0 192.5 0.5 23.3 0.003 SD-24-020 22.5 23.0 0.5 Basement 21.7 0.003 23.0 23.5 0.5 25.2 0.004 28.0 28.5 0.5 19.8 0.003 28.5 29.0 0.5 30.9 0.005 29.0 29.5 0.5 29.0 0.004 29.5 30.0 0.5 15.9 0.002 32.5 33.0 0.5 11.1 0.001 34.5 34.6 0.1 23.2 - 44.5 45.0 0.5 17.7 0.002 45.0 45.5 0.5 10.6 < 0.001 171.0 171.5 0.5 30.4 0.004 171.5 172.0 0.5 11.3 0.001 SD-24-021 183.85 183.95 0.1 Basement 10.2 -

Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion, gold by fire assay, and boron by fusion. Basement samples were tested with ICP-MS2 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All basement samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U 3 O 8 assay (reported in wt %). Basement rock split interval samples range from 0.1 to 0.5 m. SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols, and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.

Samples containing clay alteration were sent to Rekasa Rocks Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to be analyzed by Short Wavelength Infrared Reflectance ("SWIR") via a Portable Infrared Mineral Analyzer ("PIMA") to verify clay species. All depth measurements reported are down-hole measurements and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U 3 O 8 to be "high-grade".

** The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be "anomalous".

***Natural gamma radiation reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and a downhole Reflex EZ-Gamma probe. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer/spectrometer and gamma probe readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Galen McNamara, P.Geo., CEO of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results on the Sun Dog Project are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of the Project.

About Aero Energy Limited

Aero Energy is a mineral exploration and development company advancing a district-scale 250,000-acre land package in Saskatchewan's historic Uranium City district within the Athabasca Basin. Aero is focused on uncovering high-grade uranium deposits across its flagship Optioned Properties - Sun Dog, Strike, and Murmac - in addition to its fully owned properties. Aero is led by an award-winning technical team responsible for discoveries along the prolific Patterson Corridor that include the Gryphon (TSX: DML), Arrow (TSX: NXE), and Triple-R (TSX: FCU) deposits. With over 50 shallow drill-ready targets identified and 125 km of target horizon, Aero is tapping into the basin's emerging potential for high-grade, unconformity-style mineralization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Galen McNamara"

Chief Executive Officer

604-288-8046

References:

1.Gunnar Uranium Mine: From Cold War Darling to Ghost Town, L. Schramm, Saskatchewan Research Council, 2018.

2.Geology and Genesis of Major World Hardrock Uranium Deposits, United States Geological Survey, Open-File Report 81-166, 1981.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things the exploration and development of the Company's mineral exploration projects including completion of drilling activities.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals; enhanced uncertainty in global financial markets as a result of the public health crises; unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; and other related risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

