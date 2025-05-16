Northern Shield Closes Financing - Drilling to Commence in June

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, May 16, 2025 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced (April 23, 2025) non-brokered, private placement of 7,500,000 units for total proceeds of $300,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering was comprised of 7,500,000 units ("Units") at $0.04 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000. Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per share within 24 months of closing.

Proceeds from the Offering, together with the $500,500 in proceeds from the Company's previously completed offering of flow-through and non-flow through units that closed on April 22, 2025, will be used for exploration expenses at the Root & Cellar Property focussed on a diamond drill program at the Conquest Zone to commence on or around June 10, 2025. A drill contract has been signed with MCL Drilling of Deer Lake, Newfoundland.

We are excited to be starting this, pivotal, 3,000m drill program, on the Conquest Zone at Root & Cellar. This drilling program follows up on the 2023 program that identified the sinter and outflow zone, marking the top of an epithermal gold / silver system. It is unusual to see significant gold mineralization at the sinter level, and the visible gold found in the 2023 drilling and trenching programs, bodes well for what may exist at greater depth in the boiling zone where higher grades that are characteristic of low sulphidation systems, are expected. 3D modelling of the magnetic low underlying the Conquest Zone shows a compelling visualization of the epithermal system, with the sinter coinciding with the top of a "branch" that extends to approximately 800m depth"

"Epithermal gold systems are renowned for their high grades of gold and silver grades but a select few of them are also very large. Grab samples with values up to 111 g/t Au, 1,385 g/t Ag, 700 ppm Te and 10.5% Cu, (see Company news release, May 21, 2019, and September 7, 2022) show the high-grade potential at Root & Cellar, however the multiple datasets generated are also suggestive of a very large system."

What makes the Root & Cellar property even more attractive is its location on the Burin Peninsula, 10-minute drive from a paved highway and deep-water port and accessible by car. When geologists think of large-scale epithermal gold and porphyry copper systems, Newfoundland is not top of mind; however, "out of the box" thinking and innovation have led us to a significant Au-Ag-Te discovery at Root & Cellar. When it comes to greenfield exploration for large, blind, epithermal systems, we don't believe the evidence or location gets better than this."

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation, final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and all of the securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable deposit, near surface, and at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the mineralization, and then its advancement to a large gold-silver-tellurium system.

